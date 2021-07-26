 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Subby is not sure that "things to consider" and "eating cicadas" even belong in the same sentence   (news4jax.com) divider line
30
    More: Weird, Nutrition, Eating, Food, Arthropod, significant levels of mercury, Crustacean, young child's nervous system, Insect  
259 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2021 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would I eat a cicada if I have a vegetables, fruits and meats?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Why would I eat a cicada if I have a vegetables, fruits and meats?


They taste like bacon?
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why worry, they are gone now, we have to wait another 17 years, unless your brood is next.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: They taste like bacon?


That can't be true, otherwise I would see it in the supermarket...

Cicada Bacon...

Yeah...I'll pass...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a lot of reasons why I love living in America but "not eating bugs" is in the top three.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't eat shrimp because of allergies, so why would I intentionally eat other arthropods that could trigger allergies?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ben and Jerry's is the only ice cream know to not contain cicadas.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
month old article is old.

brood X started emerging in may. it's the end of july. wake up fark.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
More for me!
media1.fdncms.comView Full Size

grilling24x7.comView Full Size

https://grilling24x7.com/tempura-cica​d​a-recipe-with-sriracha-aioli/
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

luna1580: month old article is old.

brood X started emerging in may. it's the end of july. wake up fark.


I pictured you licking your fingers clean of bug residue as you typed this...

Not fair to you, but it happened.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

groppet: Why worry, they are gone now, we have to wait another 17 years, unless your brood is next.


no dummy, some "big brood" or another emerges basically every year for the periodical cicadas.

but annual cicadas emerge every year. i live in FL and we have 19 native species of cicadas, i can hear them right now, ALL of them are annual cicadas. every place that has cicadas has some every single year.

and here's your periodical big brood reference chart:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Speaking of "eating" and "cicadas"...I have experimented with trying to mimic the cicada's buzzing sound whilst using my tongue during sexy time.  The results were, uh, mixed... o_o
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You will eat the bugs, sleep in the pod, and own nothing.  And you will be happy.

If you are not happy, report to the adjustment center for electro therapy.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

guestguy: luna1580: month old article is old.

brood X started emerging in may. it's the end of july. wake up fark.

I pictured you licking your fingers clean of bug residue as you typed this...

Not fair to you, but it happened.


i don't mind. i'm not against eating bugs. but i HATE eating crunchy exoskeletons. i cannot stand chewing on shrimp shell, it's like chewing on a fingernail. and i LOVE crab, but can't stand fried softshells.

i guess if you harvested just-molted adults and cooked them before they hardened they'd be "softshell" style. but i hear they taste like wet peat moss smells.

Fark user imageView Full Size


so no cicada dinner for me! i just enjoy their sounds
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Works for dogs.  Have known a couple that loved catching live ones.  But they didn't eat 'em.  Instead they held the things in their mouths so they buzzed their wings.  The dogs loved it for some reason.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

luna1580: guestguy: luna1580: month old article is old.

brood X started emerging in may. it's the end of july. wake up fark.

I pictured you licking your fingers clean of bug residue as you typed this...

Not fair to you, but it happened.

i don't mind. i'm not against eating bugs. but i HATE eating crunchy exoskeletons. i cannot stand chewing on shrimp shell, it's like chewing on a fingernail. and i LOVE crab, but can't stand fried softshells.

i guess if you harvested just-molted adults and cooked them before they hardened they'd be "softshell" style. but i hear they taste like wet peat moss smells.

[Fark user image 590x447]

so no cicada dinner for me! i just enjoy their sounds


Well that's a ringing endorsement...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: The dogs loved it for some reason.


this applies to so many things
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

guestguy: luna1580: guestguy: luna1580: month old article is old.

brood X started emerging in may. it's the end of july. wake up fark.

I pictured you licking your fingers clean of bug residue as you typed this...

Not fair to you, but it happened.

i don't mind. i'm not against eating bugs. but i HATE eating crunchy exoskeletons. i cannot stand chewing on shrimp shell, it's like chewing on a fingernail. and i LOVE crab, but can't stand fried softshells.

i guess if you harvested just-molted adults and cooked them before they hardened they'd be "softshell" style. but i hear they taste like wet peat moss smells.

[Fark user image 590x447]

so no cicada dinner for me! i just enjoy their sounds

Well that's a ringing endorsement...

[media.tenor.com image 220x170]


So, they taste like sock lobster? (Down, down!)
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

guestguy: Speaking of "eating" and "cicadas"...I have experimented with trying to mimic the cicada's buzzing sound whilst using my tongue during sexy time.  The results were, uh, mixed... o_o


next time, try with your ass.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Salmon: guestguy: Speaking of "eating" and "cicadas"...I have experimented with trying to mimic the cicada's buzzing sound whilst using my tongue during sexy time.  The results were, uh, mixed... o_o

next time, try with your ass.


Well...I can control the pitch of my farts, so challenge accepted.

Sadly, there is no Olympic event for this yet...  ( ._.)

/*walks away while farting sorrowful version of the Olympic anthem*
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Ben and Jerry's is the only ice cream know to not contain cicadas.


Cicadas? I know a lot of processed foods contain cochineal, another insect, but I didn't know they contained cicadas.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They're edible, subby.

Albeit, obviously they're wild animals so all the usual caveats of eating wild game apply, as detailed in TFA (in the case of insects, mostly you need to know their provenance and whether they'd have picked up chemical contamination).

You can also eat squirrels and possums and such with similar caveats about the health of the specific animal you're eating, you just have to be more careful than you would be with most purely herbivorous large mammals and fowl.

// Generally speaking as someone who doesn't usually eat wild shiat who is possessed of the relevant experience, you should limit yourself to eating them only when someone else has prepared and selected them, preferably someone professional.  Again, not just for bugs, for basically any wild game.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oldernell: Merltech: Why would I eat a cicada if I have a vegetables, fruits and meats?

They taste like bacon?


Even of they taste like bacon, no.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

guestguy: Salmon: guestguy: Speaking of "eating" and "cicadas"...I have experimented with trying to mimic the cicada's buzzing sound whilst using my tongue during sexy time.  The results were, uh, mixed... o_o

next time, try with your ass.

Well...I can control the pitch of my farts, so challenge accepted.

Sadly, there is no Olympic event for this yet...  ( ._.)

/*walks away while farting sorrowful version of the Olympic anthem*


You have to find a partner who is a screamer... and when paired with you... you guys wake up 30 miles of folks.

That's how you do cicada sexy time.
 
Slypork
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: zeroflight222: The dogs loved it for some reason.

this applies to so many things


My dog snacks on the Tootsie Rolls it finds in the litter box so if it likes the taste of bugs I will question the quality of its palate.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: Salmon: guestguy: Speaking of "eating" and "cicadas"...I have experimented with trying to mimic the cicada's buzzing sound whilst using my tongue during sexy time.  The results were, uh, mixed... o_o

next time, try with your ass.

Well...I can control the pitch of my farts, so challenge accepted.

Sadly, there is no Olympic event for this yet...  ( ._.)

/*walks away while farting sorrowful version of the Olympic anthem*

You have to find a partner who is a screamer... and when paired with you... you guys wake up 30 miles of folks.

That's how you do cicada sexy time.


....I want to hire you to be my sex life coach.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: Salmon: guestguy: Speaking of "eating" and "cicadas"...I have experimented with trying to mimic the cicada's buzzing sound whilst using my tongue during sexy time.  The results were, uh, mixed... o_o

next time, try with your ass.

Well...I can control the pitch of my farts, so challenge accepted.

Sadly, there is no Olympic event for this yet...  ( ._.)

/*walks away while farting sorrowful version of the Olympic anthem*

You have to find a partner who is a screamer... and when paired with you... you guys wake up 30 miles of folks.

That's how you do cicada sexy time.

....I want to hire you to be my sex life coach.


Welp, lets get you the gimp suit.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: Salmon: guestguy: Speaking of "eating" and "cicadas"...I have experimented with trying to mimic the cicada's buzzing sound whilst using my tongue during sexy time.  The results were, uh, mixed... o_o

next time, try with your ass.

Well...I can control the pitch of my farts, so challenge accepted.

Sadly, there is no Olympic event for this yet...  ( ._.)

/*walks away while farting sorrowful version of the Olympic anthem*

You have to find a partner who is a screamer... and when paired with you... you guys wake up 30 miles of folks.

That's how you do cicada sexy time.

....I want to hire you to be my sex life coach.

Welp, lets get you the gimp suit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
