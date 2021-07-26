 Skip to content
(Guardian)   In order to raise money for charity, 68-year old Scottish mountaineer Rick Allen attempted to summit the notorious mountain K2 by a new route. The late Mr. Allen was unsuccessful   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Sad, K2, Rick Allen, Climbing  
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's amazing he got as far as he did, what with only having one arm.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Done in one. No, seriously.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allen had previously been presumed dead in 2018 after falling from an ice cliff during a solo climb to the summit of Pakistan's Broad Peak that, at 8,047m, is the 12th highest mountain on Earth.

They say that if you fail at something you should immediately keep trying. I disagree when it comes to life-threatening activities, especially when your failure causes others to risk their lives--regardless of the grander "charity" it's claimed to be for.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: A Scottish climber has died in an avalanche on K2 as he attempted to take a new route to the summit.

I'm pretty sure even goats are smarter than this.

/Goats are assholes, but they're clever.
 
foxtail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, his heart was in the right place.

Now it is smeared down the side of that mountain, but....
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we absolutely certain that Sir George Head, OBE, wasn't involved somehow?
 
vtstang66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad tag?  That man got exactly what he wanted.  Go out while you've still got some life left, doing what you loved? Or whither away for 20 more years growing progressively sicker and weaker until you spend the last 5 years of your life eating liquid food getting your diapers changed?
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" Rick died doing what he loved the most."
Screaming in terror while his life flashes before his eyes ?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: It's amazing he got as far as he did, what with only having one arm.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Rick Allen the one armed drummer from Def Leppard?

RIP one armed drummer guy!!
 
Iusedtoworkhere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he acted like he was swimming to amuse his friends.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:
I had a college professor who fell off a mountain in the Himalayas and dies one summer. He was kind of a prick and had a bad reputation for his off campus behavior with students.

I don't recall him being particularly missed.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ It
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made the most of it, there are worse ways to go.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Allen had previously been presumed dead in 2018 after falling from an ice cliff during a solo climb to the summit of Pakistan's Broad Peak that, at 8,047m, is the 12th highest mountain on Earth.

They say that if you fail at something you should immediately keep trying. I disagree when it comes to life-threatening activities, especially when your failure causes others to risk their lives--regardless of the grander "charity" it's claimed to be for.


So should expect to hear, "I'm not dead yet" coming off the mountain.

I hope that people give to the charity anyway. It's a great cause. Does it bother anyone else that we give free supplies to drug addicts, but kids can't get insulin?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Allen had previously been presumed dead in 2018 after falling from an ice cliff during a solo climb to the summit of Pakistan's Broad Peak that, at 8,047m, is the 12th highest mountain on Earth.

They say that if you fail at something you should immediately keep trying.


"If at first you don't succeed at killing yourself by falling off a mountain, try, try again."
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jetsnation.caView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: FTA: A Scottish climber has died in an avalanche on K2 as he attempted to take a new route to the summit.

I'm pretty sure even goats are smarter than this.

/Goats are assholes, but they're clever.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we have to change the joke to "What has eight arms and sucks?" now.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And somewhere, deep in an Alpine Valley you can still hear the haunting yodels of
"RIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIICKAAAAAAAALLEEEEEEN"
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: FTA: A Scottish climber has died in an avalanche on K2 as he attempted to take a new route to the summit.


Jesus, an avalanche of K2? That's a shiatload of ketamine.

/My rejected headline
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: It's amazing he got as far as he did, what with only having one arm.


It took me a while to get it.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cellar.orgView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foxtail: Well, his heart was in the right place.


But the rest of him was not
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.funnyisms.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, if you try to overthrow the captain and commandeer his ship then you get what you get.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I was thinking Snape died years ago.
 
It'sMorphin'Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was trying to what? I mean, it's tragic to lose a life, but that was one of those outcomes you kind of see coming...

/K2 routinely kills people on normal trails. Bushwhacking on K2? I have to wonder if that was some form of suicide.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: FTA: A Scottish climber has died in an avalanche on K2 as he attempted to take a new route to the summit.

I'm pretty sure even goats are smarter than this.

/Goats are assholes, but they're clever.


An tasty.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Jamaican Goat Curry Recipe
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bighugelabs.comView Full Size
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: koder: Allen had previously been presumed dead in 2018 after falling from an ice cliff during a solo climb to the summit of Pakistan's Broad Peak that, at 8,047m, is the 12th highest mountain on Earth.

They say that if you fail at something you should immediately keep trying.

"If at first you don't succeed at killing yourself by falling off a mountain, try, try again."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirby Muxloe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old joke:

Novice climber - one whose death was avoidable

Experienced climber - one whose death was unavoidable
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
teamjimmyjoe.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

daffy: koder: Allen had previously been presumed dead in 2018 after falling from an ice cliff during a solo climb to the summit of Pakistan's Broad Peak that, at 8,047m, is the 12th highest mountain on Earth.

They say that if you fail at something you should immediately keep trying. I disagree when it comes to life-threatening activities, especially when your failure causes others to risk their lives--regardless of the grander "charity" it's claimed to be for.

So should expect to hear, "I'm not dead yet" coming off the mountain.

I hope that people give to the charity anyway. It's a great cause. Does it bother anyone else that we give free supplies to drug addicts, but kids can't get insulin?


Why not both?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sorry, I didn't mean to make this thread turn into goat gifs.

But here we are.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Finish her!!1!

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
starecat.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Sorry, I didn't mean to make this thread turn into goat gifs.


No you're not.

Please continue.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Sorry, I didn't mean to make this thread turn into goat gifs.

But here we are.

[Fark user image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ya.... this is totally your fault.  Just sayin'.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Essential to any mountain expedition.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
