(Fox News)   Suddenly, bees   (foxnews.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A starlet walks into a beehive. The bees say, "Honey! You're home!" ....

The jokes write themselves.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you know me at all...

No, Dollar Store Demi Moore, I dont know you but Ill assume you have been fu*ked on  a bunch of houseboats.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How did she fit in there? Giant bees or honey i shrunk the kids deal?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It took some digging to find the derp:
Fark user imageView Full Size


And a little Farkesque snark:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star is allergic to bees and subsequently "terrified" of them.

So she's not actually terrified of them?

She lived her nightmare over the weekend when she accidentally walked right into a hive that had set up shop in her backyard by her pool. The reality star took to Instagram shortly after the incident to share the story with her followers.

In the weirdest coincidence, she walked right into a beehive because she was too busy staring at her phone while about to post to Instagram.
 
Two16
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Killer Bees: Home Invasion - SNL
Youtube APUWOoUqQho
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone should pop a quick "B" on that hive to let everyone know it's filled with bees.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh no, I guess she'll have to lounge around in her giant house and drink wine all day.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She should be careful, they might hunt her down!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dallylamma
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Better luck next time bees.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"...and for whatever reason the people that work for me couldn't hear me screaming for help."

I guessing they did hear you - they just didn't care
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are the bees okay?
 
Juc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
how do you accidentally walk into a bee hive.
doesn't the buzzing give them away?
 
dallylamma
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cwheelie: "...and for whatever reason the people that work for me couldn't hear me screaming for help."

I guessing they did hear you - they just didn't care


Willie Don't care
Youtube CDmL3Ht_YMM
 
snowshovel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Juc: how do you accidentally walk into a bee hive.
doesn't the buzzing give them away?

There's a type of hornet that makes their hive underground, and they don't appreciate you running over their openings with a lawn mower.

I'm not saying that she was out mowing the lawn, but if you don't know they are there, it's fairly easy to step on the nest and find out quickly that that's what you've done.

(I have no idea how someone could accidentally "walk into" a regular bee bee's nest given that they are typically up in a tree higher than 6 feet.)
 
Abox
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is she vaccinated
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So some reality TV nobody tried becoming a B- List celebrity the only way she knew how. I would say someone should tell her that's not how that works but frankly I can't muster enough farks to care...Except for the bees who will no doubt be murdered by whatever BS HOA her mother obviously runs...
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

