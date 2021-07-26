 Skip to content
(Pix11)   I'm sure it's not the first time "Holy Mother of God" was uttered in that building   (pix11.com) divider line
RobotSpider
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All of the profits, none of the taxes. Smart move.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did they keep the buffet?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, some young boys are *still* going to have their first sexual experiences in the place.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that's the plot of a Skinemax movie.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
this is My body take and eat it
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was "SAD" tag busy?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Same thing happened here. A church in town spent years trying to close down the local strip club. Complaining to the city council didn't work. Protests didn't work. Lawsuits didn't work. Finally they just bought the building and cancelled the lease, which seems a much better use of the parishioner's money than feeding the hungry or helping homeless people.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: Did they keep the buffet?


Well, Christianity has always had an all you can eat wine and wafer buffet.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RedWineBuzz: Was "SAD" tag busy?


Its turning into a Baptist church.  They will be keeping the sex and alcohol.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm confused....if God had a mother....then, that means he had parents and so, who created them?

Gosh, fairy tales are so confusing....
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child: dothemath: Did they keep the buffet?

Well, Christianity has always had an all you can eat wine and wafer buffet.


One of the many reasons it sucks and nobody should be doing it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: All of the profits, none of the taxes. Smart move.


That was Jerry Falwell's racket.  He went around buying everything he could in Lynchburg.  He'd even buy his congregations houses.  They could live there for the rest of their lives but it was church property.  It took it all off the tax records.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
""It just needed a facelift," which included turning a private lap dance room into the youth ministry."

It's still going to be a private lap dance room then.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
hollywoodhatesme.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm confused....if God had a mother....then, that means he had parents and so, who created them?

Gosh, fairy tales are so confusing....


I don't recall God having parents but the last time I was in a church was around 1983 way before Ancestry.com
 
mike_d85
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Eh... this just stinks to me.  They wanted to start a church but the building they considered 2 years ago was a strip club and they couldn't find ANYTHING ELSE in Anchorage to buy and convert into a church in the intervening years?

At worst they're trying to run a storefront preaching hustle and suck in anybody with a bunch of guilt from the strip club days, at best they bought a bunch of nearby property and think this will allow them to gentrify the neighborhood under the pretense of "community outreach."
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I can't believe I'm the first one with this
// The Pheromones alone will draw people
/// Vagina flavored crackers, too!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why does God need a champagne room?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image image 850x356]

Why does God need a champagne room?


Can God make a champagne room such that even he can't have sex in it?

/I shall meditate on this
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why can't it be both? It's not in use at night and with the right fixtures, the stripper poles can be installed within two minutes.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

McGrits: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image image 850x356]

Why does God need a champagne room?

Can God make a champagne room such that even he can't have sex in it?

/I shall meditate on this


Can god create a ping pong ball so heavy that even he can't shoot it across the dance floor?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why can't it be both? It's not in use at night and with the right fixtures, the stripper poles can be installed within two minutes.


Really, just with a little decor creativity you can just wrap the stripper poles in something so they blend into the baptist aesthetic.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So did they rename the champagne room the sacramental wine room?
 
