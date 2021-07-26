 Skip to content
 
Florida man discovers he's not Jesus...again
30
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"No dump, no plan, no nuthin'."
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so a floating hamster ball?
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he ended up 30 miles south. Floridaman can't even gulfstream right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you raise money if nobody knows about it?
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: [s.yimg.com image 705x423]


haha
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Is he single?
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two men say they're Jesus. One of them must be wrong.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He stated that he was going to walk to eat or New York or Bermuda. He must be using Google Maps.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Man Runs to Bermuda in a Giant Bubble | WTFLORIDA
Youtube da6_LjiIzXk
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because THAT florida man isnt jesus, that does not mean they all arent.

/ I have it on great authority that Donald Trump lives down there
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's been rescued before. At this point the coast guard should bill him for the rescue.

Being stupid repeatedly should be expensive.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: He's been rescued before. At this point the coast guard should bill him for the rescue.

Being stupid repeatedly should be expensive.


Oh, it is.  Its why im broke all the time.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't think he was Moses and try to part the sea between Florida and Bermuda.  All them Floridians running down in to the parted sea, trying to get to Bermuda and then the ocean closing up on....    Say.....
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: Two men say they're Jesus. One of them must be wrong.


How come Jesus gets industrial disease?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TrollingForColumbine: he ended up 30 miles south. Floridaman can't even gulfstream right.

[Fark user image 705x423]


he has a $100 heart and 5cent brain.  there is no way he'll ever be able to overcome currents or even a light breeze.  He's tried this a couple times.  it's time for the Coast Guard to forget to rescue him or requiring him to pay for future rescues.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard Pryor did it better.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: He's been rescued before. At this point the coast guard should bill him for the rescue.


"My goal is to... raise money for the Coast Guard"

So, mission accomplished?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: Two men say they're Jesus. One of them must be wrong.


There's a protest singer singing a protest song
 
nytmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does he even have navigation in that thing? Seems unlikely.

Let alone enough power to overcome wind and currents.
 
baorao
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nytmare: Does he even have navigation in that thing? Seems unlikely.

Let alone enough power to overcome wind and currents.


He has Google Maps on his phone, set to Walk mode.
 
jimjays
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: He's been rescued before. At this point the coast guard should bill him for the rescue.

Being stupid repeatedly should be expensive.


Agreed on principle. But what sort of stupid qualifies and who decides? Can we  as citizens point out people on the roads, at the grocery, that ass hat with fifty dollars of personally selected lottery numbers at the gas station that has to have them repeatedly corrected, insists they were there first and DO NOT have to go to the back of the line because it wasn't their mistake... levy some sort of fine?
 
Shrapnel [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Raise money for emergency services by requiring them to spend resources rescuing his dumb ass? Rock solid plan there, my dude.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, okay so to raise money to benefit the Coast Guard, I am going to force them to expend resources that could have easily been used for something not completely avoidable, like my stupid stunt?

Alrighty then.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sozelle: [Fark user image image 256x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size

She was
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sozelle: [Fark user image 256x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


If Jesus does come back imagine how many birthday party invitations he'll have to make up stories to get out of.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ less than a minute ago  
RAMONES - I'm Not Jesus
Youtube lRZ1ePEmhsk
 
