(WCAX Vermont)   Two bodies recovered from Crystal Lake. So it begins   (wcax.com) divider line
45
•       •       •

Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
obligatory iconic horror-movie reference.

Now, then.  What about their doggo???
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news for all the virgins out there, it's your time to shine!
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch...
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch...


ah ah ah ah
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mygamer.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch...

Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: PunGent: Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch...

ah ah ah ah


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You let him drown! You never paid any attention. Look what you did to him!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: PunGent: Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch...
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah...


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was an actual summer camp called Crystal Lake around where I grew up. It was abandoned in the sixties or so and exploring it was pretty cool if rather creepy. And yes, we kept going 'ch-ch-ch-ch-ch' 'ah-ah-ah-ah-ah' looking around.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: There was an actual summer camp called Crystal Lake around where I grew up. It was abandoned in the sixties or so and exploring it was pretty cool if rather creepy. And yes, we kept going 'ch-ch-ch-ch-ch' 'ah-ah-ah-ah-ah' looking around.


You got lucky...must've been Friday, the 12th.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Where's the dog?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would just like to say that the very last scene in that movie, with the canoe, actually farked me up for YEARS afterward.

I just didn't see it coming and it was just the most horrifying thing I had ever seen.

That is all.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that they're not identifying the dead until they notify next of kin. As if there's so many missing couples who own a pontoon boat on Crystal Lake that there may be a confusion about which one it is...
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: doctorguilty: PunGent: Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch...
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah...

[i.imgur.com image 850x1068]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: PunGent: Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch...

ah ah ah ah


Friday the 13th | kikiki mamama sound
Youtube iWAwQAXYd6Q
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fu*k do people drown in a Lake?
Theres no current.
All you have to do is breathe and float and make vague paddling motions to get back to the shore.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x239]


The arrow through the neck for him and a hatchet for the lady. Good times. Unfortunalety I still, can't use this film in the 6 degrees of Bacon Game.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing this evil ever dies.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crzybtch: [Fark user image 300x168]
Where's the dog?


No word on the dog's whereabouts - at this point, I'm thinking he's a suspect . . .
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alice Cooper - (He's Back) The Man Behind the Mask
Youtube K-XAjEyrqOs
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

resident dystopian: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: PunGent: Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch...

ah ah ah ah

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iWAwQAXY​d6Q]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Funny. I just watched the first three Friday The 13th movies for the first time this week. I'd seen other stuff with Jason (mainly Freddy vs. Jason) but I just missed seeing the originals because I was a kid when they came out, and by the time I was a teenager they were uncool because they'd milked the franchise to death (a new one every year!)

So the first one is just a variation on Psycho. The second and third are straight-up suspense (not really all that much gore, but I'm coming in as someone who watched all the SAW films before seeing these.)

And you know what the biggest surprise about these movies is? Nowhere near as much nudity as I was led to believe. I was expecting every woman in the cast to whip her top off, the way people talked about this series, but instead they were actually really tasteful about the nudity, and it was very brief. A glimpse of a breast in once scene in one movie. A woman goes skinny dipping in another. A very brief look at breasts when a woman takes a shower in the third (and they kept the camera mostly angled away). Every other sex scene or potential nudity scene panned away or had the actor go out of frame before any tits came out.

The way people talked about these when I was a teenager, I expected they were nothing but tits and gore. Nothing could be further from the truth! They're actually decent little suspense films and not gratuitous at all.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: How the fu*k do people drown in a Lake?
Theres no current.
All you have to do is breathe and float and make vague paddling motions to get back to the shore.


Vermont has a storied past of mysterious lake drownings going back to the 1700s
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) - Crispin Glover Dance
Youtube QEMynL5iVOA
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: doctorguilty: PunGent: Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch...
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah...

[i.imgur.com image 850x1068]

[i.imgflip.com image 616x440]


I do believe that is photoshopped.  I can tell by the pixels.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: The way people talked about these when I was a teenager, I expected they were nothing but tits and gore. Nothing could be further from the truth! They're actually decent little suspense films and not gratuitous at all.


It's like watching porn in the 70's, w/ dialog, plots, sets, costumes, etc. At some point, they just started filming the only parts people actually cared about. See also corn syrup in junk food.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: doctorguilty: PunGent: Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch...
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah...

[i.imgur.com image 850x1068]

[i.imgflip.com image 616x440]

I do believe that is photoshopped.  I can tell by the pixels.


Hey now...that's some of my finest low-effort work, tyvm.  :P
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Find the dog!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: doctorguilty: PunGent: Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch...
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah...

[i.imgur.com image 850x1068]

[i.imgflip.com image 616x440]

I do believe that is photoshopped.  I can tell by the pixels.

Hey now...that's some of my finest low-effort work, tyvm.  :P


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


I defiantly need a chuckle today.  Contractor put me off for a few weeks AFTER I ripped up my kitchen to do the rough electric.  He bailed on me AGAIN today.  Kitchen is unusable and has been unusable for weeks now.
 
Trayal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

crzybtch: [Fark user image image 300x168]
Where's the dog?


Dag
 
g4zilla
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Barton VT? That poor couple was probably trapped under the ice.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: dothemath: How the fu*k do people drown in a Lake?
Theres no current.
All you have to do is breathe and float and make vague paddling motions to get back to the shore.

Vermont has a storied past of mysterious lake drownings going back to the 1700s


Drowning in a lake is the same as drowning in a bathtub.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: doctorguilty: PunGent: Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch...
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah...

[i.imgur.com image 850x1068]

[i.imgflip.com image 616x440]

I do believe that is photoshopped.  I can tell by the pixels.

Hey now...that's some of my finest low-effort work, tyvm.  :P

[external-preview.redd.it image 640x433]

I defiantly need a chuckle today.  Contractor put me off for a few weeks AFTER I ripped up my kitchen to do the rough electric.  He bailed on me AGAIN today.  Kitchen is unusable and has been unusable for weeks now.


Damn...that blows.  Should have let the hounds get the scent of his nutsack for just such an occasion...the threat of castration by chompin' seems like it would be an effective motivator.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Then he's still out there... still out there... still out there...
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: doctorguilty: PunGent: Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch...
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah...

[i.imgur.com image 850x1068]

[i.imgflip.com image 616x440]

I do believe that is photoshopped.  I can tell by the pixels.

Hey now...that's some of my finest low-effort work, tyvm.  :P

[external-preview.redd.it image 640x433]

I defiantly need a chuckle today.  Contractor put me off for a few weeks AFTER I ripped up my kitchen to do the rough electric.  He bailed on me AGAIN today.  Kitchen is unusable and has been unusable for weeks now.

Damn...that blows.  Should have let the hounds get the scent of his nutsack for just such an occasion...the threat of castration by chompin' seems like it would be an effective motivator.


My dogs chomping on his sack is the only thing keeping me going right now.  I am so tired of living off of hamburgers, hotdogs, and other grilled foods.  :/
 
crzybtch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Trayal: crzybtch: [Fark user image image 300x168]
Where's the dog?

Dag


Wrong movie

comicbookandbeyond.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bad dog!
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: doctorguilty: PunGent: Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch...
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah...

[i.imgur.com image 850x1068]

[i.imgflip.com image 616x440]

I do believe that is photoshopped.  I can tell by the pixels.

Hey now...that's some of my finest low-effort work, tyvm.  :P

[external-preview.redd.it image 640x433]

I defiantly need a chuckle today.  Contractor put me off for a few weeks AFTER I ripped up my kitchen to do the rough electric.  He bailed on me AGAIN today.  Kitchen is unusable and has been unusable for weeks now.

Damn...that blows.  Should have let the hounds get the scent of his nutsack for just such an occasion...the threat of castration by chompin' seems like it would be an effective motivator.

My dogs chomping on his sack is the only thing keeping me going right now.  I am so tired of living off of hamburgers, hotdogs, and other grilled foods.  :/


Hey...you're describing like 90% of my dinners.  I can't cook for shiat in general, but I can grill.  I get it though, must be disruptive and shiatty...especially when it's out of your control.  Here's hoping that turd does his job soon.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: doctorguilty: PunGent: Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch...
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah...

[i.imgur.com image 850x1068]

[i.imgflip.com image 616x440]

I do believe that is photoshopped.  I can tell by the pixels.

Hey now...that's some of my finest low-effort work, tyvm.  :P

[external-preview.redd.it image 640x433]

I defiantly need a chuckle today.  Contractor put me off for a few weeks AFTER I ripped up my kitchen to do the rough electric.  He bailed on me AGAIN today.  Kitchen is unusable and has been unusable for weeks now.

Damn...that blows.  Should have let the hounds get the scent of his nutsack for just such an occasion...the threat of castration by chompin' seems like it would be an effective motivator.

My dogs chomping on his sack is the only thing keeping me going right now.  I am so tired of living off of hamburgers, hotdogs, and other grilled foods.  :/

Hey...you're describing like 90% of my dinners.  I can't cook for shiat in general, but I can grill.  I get it though, must be disruptive and shiatty...especially when it's out of your control.  Here's hoping that turd does his job soon.


memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: doctorguilty: PunGent: Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch...
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah...

[i.imgur.com image 850x1068]


The actual genesis of that was supposed to be Jason chanting "Kill, Mommy" and the audio guy figured he'd just chant the first two syllables, "ki, ma" and he did with like tons of gain so it distorted it


So it's actually "ki ki ki. Ma, ma, ma"
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Klivian: Good news for all the virgins out there, it's your time to shine!


Virgin girls they killed off the virgin guys pretty swiftly as well and they tend to be even more racist than the police...
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: doctorguilty: PunGent: Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch...
Ah-ah-ah-ah-ah...

[i.imgur.com image 850x1068]

[i.imgflip.com image 616x440]

I do believe that is photoshopped.  I can tell by the pixels.

Hey now...that's some of my finest low-effort work, tyvm.  :P

[external-preview.redd.it image 640x433]

I defiantly need a chuckle today.  Contractor put me off for a few weeks AFTER I ripped up my kitchen to do the rough electric.  He bailed on me AGAIN today.  Kitchen is unusable and has been unusable for weeks now.

Damn...that blows.  Should have let the hounds get the scent of his nutsack for just such an occasion...the threat of castration by chompin' seems like it would be an effective motivator.

My dogs chomping on his sack is the only thing keeping me going right now.  I am so tired of living off of hamburgers, hotdogs, and other grilled foods.  :/

Hey...you're describing like 90% of my dinners.  I can't cook for shiat in general, but I can grill.  I get it though, must be disruptive and shiatty...especially when it's out of your control.  Here's hoping that turd does his job soon.

[memesmonkey.com image 474x353]


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: How the fu*k do people drown in a Lake?
Theres no current.
All you have to do is breathe and float and make vague paddling motions to get back to the shore.


The dead drag you down...
 
