(Axios)   The vaccinated cannot spurn the unvaccinated   (axios.com) divider line
111
•       •       •

BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Depending on why they are unvaccinated we sure as hell can.

If they have a valid medical reason why they can't get it yes, we watch and care for them.

If it's due to pig headed stupidity, let the, rot.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I gave up trying to fix stupid a long time ago.
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Self correcting problem.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Depending on why they are unvaccinated we sure as hell can.

If they have a valid medical reason why they can't get it yes, we watch and care for them.

If it's due to pig headed stupidity, let the, rot.


Pretty much says it all for me.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't have to. The unvax turned their backs on the rest of us.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We shouldn't give up trying to convince them to get vaccinated, because they can still cause real damage to all of us.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Don't have to. The unvax turned their backs on the rest of us.


This, so farkem

/offer not valid for already mentioned groups
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unvaccinated people have sided with the virus and are therefore subhuman filth that should be quarantined at a minimum.  Preferably somewhere not near me.  Kansas, maybe.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't spurn? Aw hell naw, you can't tell me when I can spurn and when I can't. Who the f*ck do you think you are? I'll not only spurn, but I'll mock, belittle, taunt, insult, discredit, criticize, disparage and scorn every right-wing antivaxxer nutjob I encounter while I prance and caper maskless in their immediate vicinity in hopes that although vaccinated I am a symptom-free carrier of the cock-loving omicron variant.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't think there's ever a point where we're going to stop trying to educate people" about getting the vaccine, she said, "even if sometimes you wonder if you'll change minds."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Alternate take: we lock it down for another year or two and they all die... all of them.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know exactly one person who is unvaccinated because of medical reasons. She's hoping to be able to get a vaccination soon, but as of now still cannot. She wears a mask everywhere, studiously tries to avoid any gatherings that involve people she doesn't know for a fact are vaccinated, and just tries to be as responsible and careful as possible.

Her life itself is put in risk daily by people who have a choice to get vaccinated and do not. I have no sympathy whatsoever for them and sincerely hope their eventual suffering is intense, painful, and ultimately dangerous only to them. But of course, the latter will not be true, because like true sociopaths they are completely unconcerned with the negative impact they have on society. They deserve nothing but scorn, contempt, loathing, and ultimately our backs. Fark all of them, completely.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch me.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch me.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: We shouldn't give up trying to convince them to get vaccinated, because they can still cause real damage to all of us.


A tranquilizer dart filled with J&J is a kind of convincing.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Depending on why they are unvaccinated we sure as hell can.

If they have a valid medical reason why they can't get it yes, we watch and care for them.

If it's due to pig headed stupidity, let the, rot.


Yeah especially these types 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummmmm....we can DEFINITELY spurn the unvaccinated.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on whether hey are the type of unvaxxed that have ready access to the vaccines, can and should really get the shots but refuse to because reasons, THE fark WE CAN'T!

They turned their back on society as a whole when they decided that their own special feelings/needs take precedent over other peoples' health and safety. They can and have infected so many others, leading to injury and death and have a had a deleterious effect upon humanity as a result of their selfishness. They can die alone and unloved for all the farks i give about them
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: edmo: Don't have to. The unvax turned their backs on the rest of us.

This, so farkem

/offer not valid for already mentioned groups


Remember, they did their own "research"
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No but every room has four corners. Every corner can have a stool.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until the unvaccinated stop spurning common sense and the rest of the civilized world, no.

Let them wear the scarlet letter and announce to everyone they come carrying the modern plague.

/Fark their feelings in the pink and stink.
//Hell, go full minivan on their feelings
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Madd Mann: guestguy: We shouldn't give up trying to convince them to get vaccinated, because they can still cause real damage to all of us.

A tranquilizer dart filled with J&J is a kind of convincing.


This...this I like.

I had a similar idea for getting the rural population of Appalachia vaccinated...load a catapult with vaccine-stuffed needles, and fire it towards the banjo music.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine, let's force them to get vaccinated.

No?

Then I'm not sure what the hell we're talking about. I'm tired of having to tiptoe around the feelings of reckless, hostile idiots. Let them die.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I propose that some billionaires should hire mercenaries to hunt down and shoot the unvaccinated with tranq darts filled with the vaccine. $500 for each vaxxed asshole.
 
robbrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no constitutional right to spread a highly virulent disease during a global pandemic.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/F*ck em
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccinated, as is every member of our household

When relatives say your not human anymore and shedding virus. Time to cut them loose. Probably will never talk to them again.

They can have their Facebook groups or whatever the hell they do. I don't care anymore
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, sure we can.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a stupid conversation. If you're not vaccinated because of some dumbass reason (pretty much all there is at this point,) just lose my number. All it tells me is you're a selfish arse that doesn't care about your fellow man at all.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: I propose that some billionaires should hire mercenaries to hunt down and shoot the unvaccinated with tranq darts filled with the vaccine. $500 for each vaxxed asshole.


Dammit. Someone beat me to that suggestion
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The vaccinated cannot spurn the unvaccinated"

aaronsoundguy.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: /Fark their feelings in the pink and stink.
//Hell, go full minivan on their feelings


Two in the front and five in back?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quarantine the voluntarily unvaxxed.  Let the rest of us get on with our lives.

You want to rejoin society, get the damned shot.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so if it's political ... felons can't vote .... why not unvacinated can't vote.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fark we can't.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Robo Beat: Grand_Theft_Audio: /Fark their feelings in the pink and stink.
//Hell, go full minivan on their feelings

Two in the front and five in back?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: We shouldn't give up trying to convince them to get vaccinated, because they can still cause real damage to all of us.


That's kind of what they want--to bring harm to the rest of us.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hell I can't.

I can continue to push for the unvaccinated to get vaccinated. I can also remain segregated, away from the stupid & potentially disease-ridden, until such time as it takes to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.

Those two things aren't contradictory. I know full well that breakthrough infections happen. I'm painfully aware of the statistics & risk analysis surrounding variants of concern. I've been screaming about it for over a farking year. We're coming up on a year and a half of this with a very long tail, or even a complete resurgence, in sight because of the short-sighted, the stupid, and the self-serving.

It is no longer my job to "change minds." It is my job to protect myself and my family from fools and monsters.

You know what you need to do. If you're doing it, congratulations. If you're not doing it, find the spine or the sympathy to do so. But, either way, I'm doing my best to stay the hell out of the way of all of you until the statistics say it's safe to rejoin the herd.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: We shouldn't give up trying to convince them to get vaccinated, because they can still cause real damage to all of us.


Really? Because last I checked these entitled dickbags had ZERO care or concern for anyone not "their own" AKA Plaque rat, gun-fetishistic terrorists.

I genuinely feel bad for those that can't vacc due to medical especially because they are the real losers in all of this. But until we start charging some of these GQP cultists with negligent homicide aintnothingonnahappen.jpg

FFS I know someone, whose kid can't vacc because of medical and they themselves refuse to get vacc'd because "reasons" These people will LITERALLY put their own farkin kids at risk for bullshiat pride. Zero sympathy for any of them. I'm just sad Covid isn't deadlier cause outside of a mass extinction these people will literally destroy this country.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still blaming the people, but they wont go to the source that started it all. Not to mention the *news* outlets who continue to call it a lie. I wonder why.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Challenge farking accepted!

/fark those who willingly choose to put others and themselves as risk for 'reasons' that amount to nothing more than being selfish, mindless assholes.
//fark. Them. All!
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Depending on why they are unvaccinated we sure as hell can.

If they have a valid medical reason why they can't get it yes, we watch and care for them.

If it's due to pig headed stupidity, let the, rot.


The problem is people using "valid" medical reason is generally a cop out.

Immunocompromised people were first in line to get the shot.

The only medical reasons to not get the shot are.

1.Normally since vaccinations are made with weakened strains of virus then the immunocompromised would be at risk of catching covid.  But since the MRNA vaccines are not developed like this then they are safe to get the MRNA shots

2. Or if they are allergic to any of the ingredients in the jab.


So 2 very narrow exceptions that only a minuscule  percentage of a percentage of the population can use.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their argument is that unvaccinated people can still cause breakthrough infections or lead to new variants that infect vaccinated people.

Which would be a valid point if they didn't misunderstand "spurned".

If unvaxxed people were actually spurned, this would solve itself.  Instead we let them walk around shiatting all over the place.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell them to go to hell.

Excommunication Scene from Becket
Youtube NRt2cKvJLlE
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

martiandooz: Self correcting problem.


Seriously. Get your goddam shot.

Also we need to send those door to door teams to help poor folks get theirs.

Also we need better protections for immunocompromised folks
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This planet is overpopulated with assholes. I am more than happy to sit back and watch a bunch of them check out.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: "The vaccinated cannot spurn the unvaccinated"

[aaronsoundguy.files.wordpress.com image 404x404]


This.  fark the ignorantly unvaccinated.  I did my part back in March (along with Mrs. SLEZE and our pod family).

For the medically unvaccinated, I sympathize but it is not my responsibility to make ignorant a-holes not be ignorant.  It is because of the dingbats that the medicals will need to continue wearing N95s when they go out and/or not go out as much.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they at least feel superior?  I mean if you can't find a way to feel superior what's it all for.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: BizarreMan: Depending on why they are unvaccinated we sure as hell can.

If they have a valid medical reason why they can't get it yes, we watch and care for them.

If it's due to pig headed stupidity, let the, rot.

The problem is people using "valid" medical reason is generally a cop out.

Immunocompromised people were first in line to get the shot.

The only medical reasons to not get the shot are.

1.Normally since vaccinations are made with weakened strains of virus then the immunocompromised would be at risk of catching covid.  But since the MRNA vaccines are not developed like this then they are safe to get the MRNA shots

2. Or if they are allergic to any of the ingredients in the jab.


So 2 very narrow exceptions that only a minuscule  percentage of a percentage of the population can use.


Easy way to spot the difference between people with valid medical exceptions and assholes who merely claim that:

Those with valid exceptions are the ones rarely spotted in public (only when necessary) and with every available precaution taken (masks, distancing, avoiding enclosed spaces, etc.).


/Getting really sick of the "Unmask our children" types around here - particularly those who want their under-12s to go maskless
//Yeah, if my kid was as shiatty as yours, I might want to see him get sick too - but I wouldn't try taking other people's kids out at the same time
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey subby

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Drago voice] if they die, they die.
 
