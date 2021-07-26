 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Let's just avoid Cancun altogether
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unless you're Ted Cruz. Then it's still a better option.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think he was going for "one more drink". I suspect he was lured away.

Also

'You're supposed to be safe there,' Elledge said. 'You're at your resort, all inclusive, and have no intentions of leaving so you'll be safe.'

BUT HE LEFT THE RESORT
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's only a model.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just avoid Cancun altogether

Let's just avoid Cancun
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This week on Forensics II, American firefighter found dead in a Mexican bathroom. Police's only clue was a single blue and white colored fiber found on his neck.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: Let's just avoid Cancun altogether

Let's just avoid Cancun


Let's just avoid Cancun
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man it seems that a lot of vacation spots are getting more dangerous, domestic and international.
 
WhiskeyBender [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 90s, I went to Cancun by myself. I was 19 or 20. I hired a xab driver to take me to bars to meet women. I was in the worst part of town, worst place period. How the hell I wasn't robbed or worse is nothing but luck.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Moral of the story: Stop getting strange in a foreign city on your anniversary.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Waaaaay ahead of you, subby.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Moral of the story: Stop getting strange in a foreign city on your anniversary.


Ding
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He went looking for a donkey show but ended up a dead ass.
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I used to live in that part of the world when Cancun was just becoming a resort town.  The Yucatan is not a wealthy place, most of the residents live in abject poverty.   One thing they did have was beautiful pristine beaches and wild, wonderful jungles.   Now every inch of beach is covered by resorts that the average Mexican could never hope to enjoy, and the jungles have been converted into tourist attractions.   I'm not saying that my patience would be short with tourists, but I can see how I might be a little pissed off.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
family members think he may have been killed after a possible kidnapping.

Definitely a better story for the kids than dad was killed climbing out a prostitutes window.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pornhub outtake?
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you hire a hooker, make sure you have the cash.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ishmel: I used to live in that part of the world when Cancun was just becoming a resort town.  The Yucatan is not a wealthy place, most of the residents live in abject poverty.   One thing they did have was beautiful pristine beaches and wild, wonderful jungles.   Now every inch of beach is covered by resorts that the average Mexican could never hope to enjoy, and the jungles have been converted into tourist attractions.   I'm not saying that my patience would be short with tourists, but I can see how I might be a little pissed off.


I'm sure Cancun gets the worst of the worst when it comes to tourists in the Yucatan.

I know people who go to places down the coast like Playa Del Carmen.  Those resorts are smaller and isolated from one another.  I'm sure danger is present, but Cancun looks like Vegas if it were run by the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

Maybe I'm just a bumpkin, and I definitely know I haven't traveled as much as I'd like to, but there is so much right here in the US and Canada to explore that heading off to poverty stricken lands just to drink in a fantasy land resort is so far down on my to-do list that I would never get around to it if I lived to be 150.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: family members think he may have been killed after a possible kidnapping.
Definitely a better story for the kids than dad was killed climbing out a prostitutes window.


I've been watching a lot of murder porn, and this guy was definitely asking for it.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just like the Gypsy Woman said!
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Let's just avoid Cancun altogether

Let's just avoid Cancun


Yeah, because God knows you can't die like this anywhere else.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: dothemath: family members think he may have been killed after a possible kidnapping.
Definitely a better story for the kids than dad was killed climbing out a prostitutes window.

I've been watching a lot of murder porn, and this guy was definitely asking for it.


I hope Mexico doesnt get more of a bad rap over this.
Doesnt matter where you are, could be Berlin or Atlanta, if youre stumbling around drunk in the middle of the night with a victim face somebody is going to hurt you.
Ive been going to Mexico since Juarez was a tourist place and have had nothing but good experiences.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Avoided.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Ishmel: I used to live in that part of the world when Cancun was just becoming a resort town.  The Yucatan is not a wealthy place, most of the residents live in abject poverty.   One thing they did have was beautiful pristine beaches and wild, wonderful jungles.   Now every inch of beach is covered by resorts that the average Mexican could never hope to enjoy, and the jungles have been converted into tourist attractions.   I'm not saying that my patience would be short with tourists, but I can see how I might be a little pissed off.

I'm sure Cancun gets the worst of the worst when it comes to tourists in the Yucatan.

I know people who go to places down the coast like Playa Del Carmen.  Those resorts are smaller and isolated from one another.  I'm sure danger is present, but Cancun looks like Vegas if it were run by the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

Maybe I'm just a bumpkin, and I definitely know I haven't traveled as much as I'd like to, but there is so much right here in the US and Canada to explore that heading off to poverty stricken lands just to drink in a fantasy land resort is so far down on my to-do list that I would never get around to it if I lived to be 150.


The Cancun strip is basically an extension of Miami Beach. It feels very, very un-Mexican.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Maybe I'm just a bumpkin, and I definitely know I haven't traveled as much as I'd like to, but there is so much right here in the US and Canada to explore that heading off to poverty stricken lands just to drink in a fantasy land resort is so far down on my to-do list that I would never get around to it if I lived to be 150.


You can stay at a half-decent resort for $75/night/person, all-inclusive, with roundtrip airfare and airport transportation included. The reason why people go to these places is the same reason why three-day Carnival Cruises exist. Because people - even poor people - can enjoy a vacation in the sun every so often.

The problem is, when "the poors" vacation, they tend to make the places they go look like Myrtle Beach or Ocean City, MD in short order.
 
Yezi Farded
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That was a cunning stunt gone wrong on his anniversary vacation.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's a weird story, for sure.

But, I think you will find your husband was trying to get some strange or some drugs....prolly the strange though.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They got in a fight, he went out to get strange and, well, he found it.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ishmel: I used to live in that part of the world when Cancun was just becoming a resort town.  The Yucatan is not a wealthy place, most of the residents live in abject poverty.   One thing they did have was beautiful pristine beaches and wild, wonderful jungles.   Now every inch of beach is covered by resorts that the average Mexican could never hope to enjoy, and the jungles have been converted into tourist attractions.   I'm not saying that my patience would be short with tourists, but I can see how I might be a little pissed off.


I just got back from akumal which isn't too bad yet, but the sorgasso is horrible this time of year.. Was at tulum earlier this  year where that was absolutely true about the beaches.

As far as crime goes- quintana rooms police know tourism is their area's income.the cartels arent really active there outside of selling to tourists.

I'm in the "guy went looking for strange and stupidity happened" boat.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kidnapping out of a resort? Unlikely. Go out for one more drink without the wife is always go out and checkout women. Followed a hooker out and got rolled, wandered back to the wrong resort drugged/drunk out of his mind and fell off some shiat is more likely. Does he have the wandering drunk DNA? They leave the bar everyone is at and you find out they're a few miles away getting thrown out of a bar staggering drunk. Had a buddy like that. Would come back all bruised/cut up from falling into bushes, down stairs etc.

Tragic. But could have happened anywhere.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Beatles wanted for questioning.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Huh, tragic story. I too went to the Cancun area for vacation just a couple of years ago with my wife and small child. Never at any point did I leave my wife alone to go to the bar and look for strange at night. We had a fantastic time. We just hung out at the resort and we did leave the resort it was to do touristy stuff with groups. Moral of the story, If you're not ready to settle down and let your wife be your one and only, don't. Or you'll end up dead in a bathroom in Cancun.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My best buddy went last week for a destination wedding there, very unlikely that he got himself into trouble.
I was in Mexico City In the late sixties when George senior was working for the CIA. They shot about four hundred students that were protesting and declared marshal law. I met some guy who had called the federal police to try and find his motorcycle. They took him and his girlfriend to look for the bike. They got into two cars and never found his bike , but she got raped by the cops trying to recover his motorcycle.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

doosh: Great_Milenko: Ishmel: I used to live in that part of the world when Cancun was just becoming a resort town.  The Yucatan is not a wealthy place, most of the residents live in abject poverty.   One thing they did have was beautiful pristine beaches and wild, wonderful jungles.   Now every inch of beach is covered by resorts that the average Mexican could never hope to enjoy, and the jungles have been converted into tourist attractions.   I'm not saying that my patience would be short with tourists, but I can see how I might be a little pissed off.

I'm sure Cancun gets the worst of the worst when it comes to tourists in the Yucatan.

I know people who go to places down the coast like Playa Del Carmen.  Those resorts are smaller and isolated from one another.  I'm sure danger is present, but Cancun looks like Vegas if it were run by the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

Maybe I'm just a bumpkin, and I definitely know I haven't traveled as much as I'd like to, but there is so much right here in the US and Canada to explore that heading off to poverty stricken lands just to drink in a fantasy land resort is so far down on my to-do list that I would never get around to it if I lived to be 150.

The Cancun strip is basically an extension of Miami Beach. It feels very, very un-Mexican.


That's the thing, most of the Mexican hotspots are devised to make Americans feel like they are being international without actually experiencing anything at all.  How many Facebook pics do we need to see of overweight sunburnt couples eclipsed by oversized margaritas.  An authentic Mexican guy leaning over them with a whistle in his mouth captioned with the title "Hangin' at Senior Frogs".  May as well be at Corpus Christi.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, let's go to a country in the middle of a violent narco war during a global pandemic so I drink cheap tequila and get a massive case of the runs. No thanks.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: May as well be at Corpus Christi.


I know a guy, white mid 50's, who is one of those guys who thinks he cant be racist because he was semi friendly to a black waiter in 1987. He wont shut up about Trump and Mexicans and a thousand other things he knows jack shiat about.
Guess where he bought a condo?
You guessed it: Frank Stancun.
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cakeman: They got into two cars and never found his bike , but she got raped by the cops trying to recover his motorcycle.


Jesus.  This thread took a turn...
 
deadsanta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Jesus, farkers making a lot of assumptions here. Seems a lot like the guy was kidnapped and thrown off the roof of a hotel 30 minutes away.  If you're looking for "strange" you don't tell your wife about it before you go out, and you don't take a taxi 30 minutes away when you are already in the hotel district.  Also he was found half in a hotel window because he was thrown into the narrow gap between two buildings, from the roof, and he was covered in pre-mortem bruises and showed signs of suffocation.

So, yeah, kidnapping.  Probably after following someone out to a parking lot to pick up "party favors" or suchlike.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Seems the Zodiac Killer's gone on vacation!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Jesus, farkers making a lot of assumptions here. Seems a lot like the guy was kidnapped and thrown off the roof of a hotel 30 minutes away.  If you're looking for "strange" you don't tell your wife about it before you go out, and you don't take a taxi 30 minutes away when you are already in the hotel district.  Also he was found half in a hotel window because he was thrown into the narrow gap between two buildings, from the roof, and he was covered in pre-mortem bruises and showed signs of suffocation.

So, yeah, kidnapping.  Probably after following someone out to a parking lot to pick up "party favors" or suchlike.


Chastises others for assumptions. Ends post making assumptions.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maybe it was just rough roof sex with a couple of dudes that went wrong.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The circumstances in which the events occurred are being investigated,' officials wrote in a social media post from the state attorney general's office for Quintana Roo, Fiscalía General Quintana Roo."

Buena suerte con eso.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I don't think he was going for "one more drink". I suspect he was lured away.

Also

'You're supposed to be safe there,' Elledge said. 'You're at your resort, all inclusive, and have no intentions of leaving so you'll be safe.'

BUT HE LEFT THE RESORT


AND THEN THE MURDERS STARTED
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I don't think he was going for "one more drink". I suspect he was lured away.

Also

'You're supposed to be safe there,' Elledge said. 'You're at your resort, all inclusive, and have no intentions of leaving so you'll be safe.'

BUT HE LEFT THE RESORT


100% he was trying to hookup with someone.  Yeah hun just go back to the room I am going to get just one more drink at the bar.... sure I buy that one.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Let's just avoid Cancun altogether

Let's just avoid Cancun


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: They got in a fight, he went out to get strange and, well, he found it.


This pretty much sums it up. If there is security footage, they'll see the couple arguing, then him leaving the property at closing time in the company of a woman. It's not like he was forced at gunpoint from the resort where he was staying. He wanted sex or blow. Or both.

Of course the Mail is going to lead with the Hero in Uniform as a victim at the hands of the Dirty Browns angle, but anyone who has 1) been to Cancun and 2) married for a length of time knows how this played out. If you want to stay out of trouble in Mexico, it's not impossible. Not even really that hard.
 
