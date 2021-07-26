 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   In case you haven't noticed through the haze that has spread all the way to the East Coast, but the West Coast is still on fire ... and it's getting worse   (vox.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Weather, Climate change, California's largest active fire, climate change, Dixie Fire, much energy, Climate, extreme drought conditions  
•       •       •

274 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2021 at 10:35 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kukukupo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I haven't noticed.  It has rained all summer here.  Wettest, coldest summer I can recall.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There was one day that the sky looked weird here in NY but that was over a week ago by now I think.
 
dave0821
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When isn't the west coast on fire?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How many years will it take to finish burning off all the useful fuel?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Really, I hadn't hack noticed spit cough spit.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is Gods punishment for allowing the gays to play frisbee golf.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This feels like a job for the "repeat" tag.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And people keep posting sunrise and sunset photos on social media from the East Coast because they're "so beautiful", ignoring the fact that a good portion of the country is burning.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The full moon here in Ga the past few days had a nice tint to it due to the smoke in the atmosphere...
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was on lake Michigan July 4th.  There was a light haze that was noticably different from a typical fog.  Turns out it was from the Canadian fires.
 
gregz18
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can see and smell the effects of these fires...in Chicago.  It's not supposed to smell like burning leaves in July - and I'm pretty sure that the moon is not supposed to be bright orange.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: And people keep posting sunrise and sunset photos on social media from the East Coast because they're "so beautiful", ignoring the fact that a good portion of the country is burning.


So, if they don't take pictures or post them, that will help put the fires out?
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I did notice it was a bit hazy the other day when I was trying to tan my taint...
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gregz18: I can see and smell the effects of these fires...in Chicago.  It's not supposed to smell like burning leaves in July - and I'm pretty sure that the moon is not supposed to be bright orange.


Yeah, I have been smelling the fires in Wisconsin, it smells like burning coal, not a good smell like a campfire would be.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: How many years will it take to finish burning off all the useful fuel?


However long it takes to get to this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Schmerd1948: CarnySaur: And people keep posting sunrise and sunset photos on social media from the East Coast because they're "so beautiful", ignoring the fact that a good portion of the country is burning.

So, if they don't take pictures or post them, that will help put the fires out?
 
H31N0US
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They say the farking smoke is the reason for the beautiful farking sunsets.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.