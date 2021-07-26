 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Seriously, who hits a police horse?   (cnn.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone who wants to get kicked?
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning:

images.ctfassets.netView Full Size
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: Wanted for questioning:

[images.ctfassets.net image 850x509]


I'll get the lights.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: Wanted for questioning:

[images.ctfassets.net image 850x509]


Doesn't need to be questioned.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Interesting that we only get to see a single frame of the guy, and not, you know, any of the video of the police charging the protestors with horses or anything like that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Winterlight: Wanted for questioning:

[images.ctfassets.net image 850x509]

Doesn't need to be questioned.
[Fark user image image 392x251]


I wonder if Richard Pryor came up with that. He wrote most of Mongo's dialog.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark headline is one word too long.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A mean police pimp?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Wanted for questioning:

[images.ctfassets.net image 850x509]


Mongo merely pawn in game of life.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wanna see how many cops are in the crowd at any given moment during Mardi Gras?

Fark with a police horse and you will quickly meet all of them.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If it weren't for that horse he wouldn't be doing his time in prison.

/Lewis Black remix
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mongo only pawn in game of life.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


"I'd hit it."

-Harry Potter
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
BUTTER STUFF.....BUTTER NUTS
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Wanted for questioning:

[images.ctfassets.net image 850x509]


Do police have camels, asking for a friend
The epic tale of Conan and the camel
Youtube vcZt8ejQw_8
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Winterlight: Wanted for questioning:

[images.ctfassets.net image 850x509]

Doesn't need to be questioned.
[Fark user image image 392x251]


Barbarians!

media.riffsy.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Won't somebody think of chil..

DammitIForgotMyLogin: Interesting that we only get to see a single frame of the guy, and not, you know, any of the video of the police charging the protestors with horses or anything like that.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tom Cruise?
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Back in the late 80's, when Gorbachov was visiting St. Ron the doofus, I was doing my usual walk to my free parking spot down by the Tidal Basin in DC after work.  It was cloudy and pitch dark as I was crossing the field hockey fields (site of the WWII Memorial now).  Suddenly in front of me I spotted what looked like a 16 foot hit, 10 foot wide dark shadow (slowly) approaching me.  I was about to freak completely out when I realized it was 4 Park Policemen on their horses.  I stopped a chatted with them briefly - they were very friendly.  Police on horses are very effective at crowd control.
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
"Hey there, girl, ya hungry?"
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ex-girlfriend?
 
ifky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In a couple of weeks we have a big music festival. Normally at least one person a year will punch and city or state police horse.
 
tothekor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Winterlight: Wanted for questioning:

[images.ctfassets.net image 850x509]


turn out the lights
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He'd hit it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
