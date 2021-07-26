 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Nation's foremost expert on infectious diseases says we're boned, totally boned   (nypost.com) divider line
82
    More: Sick, Vaccination, Infectious disease, Vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci, unvaccinated people, wrong direction, COVID-19 cases, seven-day average of new COVID cases  
•       •       •

2275 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2021 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY Post? I now doubt the existence of nations.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: NY Post? I now doubt the existence of nations.

boning.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Fireman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY Post is some grade A trash.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I keep saying, where this seems to be headed is that there will eventually be an extremely deadly variation that's just going to sweep through low-vaccinated counties and wipe out a bunch of people. And Republicans will still be complaining about mask mandates.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news from a fake doctor.  I'm going to stick with my eye doctor for information about this "pandemic".
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he think that having an effective vaccine would end the pandemic in the US?  He may be a great immunologist, but he doesn't know much about psychology.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ive been saying for a while that we need another Vietnam to thin out the white and stupid but this might do.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Odd, I thought the Nations's foremost expert on infectious disease could be found on Facebook.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If Fauci is "Nation's foremost expert on infectious diseases " then we're boned no matter what.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: Fake news from a fake doctor.  I'm going to stick with my eye doctor for information about this "pandemic".


My eye Dr said a punch in the face can help your bank account.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Odd, I thought the Nations's foremost expert on infectious disease could be found on Facebook.


For an expert, he's done a shiat job.  My third grader has a better understanding of vaccination than Fauci's charge in chief, Joe Biden.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: Fake news from a fake doctor.  I'm going to stick with my eye doctor for information about this "pandemic".


Pfft. What do they know? I'm going with my homeopathic chiropractor.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, at Florida Governor Desantis' campaign website, we have these lovely items for sale:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Conservatives aren't just antivax, they're pro disease.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, lets be completely honest here.. The right wing lead states that constitute such a vast amount of new cases, while yes they are technically part of our nation, should be called out as such. None of this 'don't hurt the snowflakes feelings' shiat because they're in the situation they're in ENTIRELY because of how farking little thinking they do.
 
groppet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I got my haircut ready for the end
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Fireman: NY Post is some grade A trash.


America's oldest continuously published daily piece of bullshiat
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"MAH FREEDOMS, TYRANNY! ALSO BRAAAAAAAAINS!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But remember to be nice to the antivaxxers in your family. I mean, sure, they're part of the reason this has dragged on for as long as it has, and if they'd have just sacked up and followed the suggested safety guidelines instead of being pouty intransigent selfish little biatch-assed little whiny-assed little f*&ks, we'd likely be out of it by now (and in some cases, loved ones would likely still be around), but we need to respect their FEEEEEEEEEEEEELINGS!

I have suggestions for what antivaxxers can do with themselves but Fark has rules against encouraging self-harm, much as it would solve a lot of things.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thornhill: As I keep saying, where this seems to be headed is that there will eventually be an extremely deadly variation that's just going to sweep through low-vaccinated counties and wipe out a bunch of people. And Republicans will still be complaining about mask mandates.


But I've been assured by multiple internet experts that diseases always evolve to less deadly forms.

Counterpoint: https://www.abc.net.au/​news/science/20​21-06-30/five-thousand-year-old-man-ol​dest-plague-strain/100249528

"While the ancient strain was likely milder and less contagious than the one that tore through Europe in the 1300s".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why do you all even bother funking the place up will all of your anti-vax FUD?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Welcome to Fart?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: Fake news from a fake doctor.  I'm going to stick with my eye doctor for information about this "pandemic".


I get all my medical advice from my neighbor's dog.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ive been saying for a while that we need another Vietnam to thin out the white and stupid but this might do.


Check your math. Covid has already wiped out about 12 Vietnams if you are talking about American deaths
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: "MAH FREEDOMS, TYRANNY! ALSO BRAAAAAAAAINS!"
[Fark user image image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size

/So many right-wingers fantasize about a zombie apocalypse so they can loot and shoot, but this pandemic has proved without a doubt that they would be part of the zombie hoard, not the survivors.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

xalres: But remember to be nice to the antivaxxers in your family. I mean, sure, they're part of the reason this has dragged on for as long as it has, and if they'd have just sacked up and followed the suggested safety guidelines instead of being pouty intransigent selfish little biatch-assed little whiny-assed little f*&ks, we'd likely be out of it by now (and in some cases, loved ones would likely still be around), but we need to respect their FEEEEEEEEEEEEELINGS!

I have suggestions for what antivaxxers can do with themselves but Fark has rules against encouraging self-harm, much as it would solve a lot of things.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Meanwhile, at Florida Governor Desantis' campaign website, we have these lovely items for sale:
[Fark user image image 425x730]
/Conservatives aren't just antivax, they're pro disease.


I want this shirt 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Fireman: NY Post is some grade A trash.


15 pages of smut and trash an 20 pages of sports.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, like... it's Fauci and he means wrong direction literally, as in cases are going up and we want them to go down.

There's nothing super offensive about this and at least NYP has switched sides to reality on this one to some degree, but it's also not, like... a significant statement, or news of any kind.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: If Fauci is "Nation's foremost expert on infectious diseases " then we're boned no matter what.


Who are the morons who smarted this stupid post? Out yourselves, idiots. Come out and be proud that you're trash.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ive been saying for a while that we need another Vietnam to thin out the white and stupid but this might do.


Whitey doesn't have the market cornered for anti-vaxx stupidity but if you want to kill whitey go right ahead he deserves it.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Yeah, lets be completely honest here.. The right wing lead states that constitute such a vast amount of new cases, while yes they are technically part of our nation, should be called out as such. None of this 'don't hurt the snowflakes feelings' shiat because they're in the situation they're in ENTIRELY because of how farking little thinking they do.


I know, right.  Los Angeles has always been a conservative stronghold.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When satellite images show bodies in the streets because hospitals are overwhelmed. That still won't be enough to convince people to get vaccinated.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's what Fauci and the rest told Trump in early January 2020 in their numerous unread briefings.

But Trump was too busy de-boning Ameriduh, so he had no time or energy for the 24-hour Fake News Democrat Hoax flu.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have 206 bones so I think we're just a hundred thousand years late on this one.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Whitey doesn't have the market cornered for anti-vaxx stupidity


At least black people have a valid reason for not trusting government medicine.

White people are just plain stupid.
 
davynelson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
don't want the free vaccine?
sign here that you will not be receiving treatment if you catch teh Covid.

nurses and doctors had enough of your bullsh*t mkay?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: The Googles Do Nothing: Whitey doesn't have the market cornered for anti-vaxx stupidity

At least black people have a valid reason for not trusting government medicine.

White people are just plain stupid.


I AGREE
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We?  My friends and family are vaxed.  We will be fine.  Let the Covidiots die*.


*with the exception of children
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trump says Americans are not getting vaccinated because they distrust Trump. After working for years to accomplish exactly this level of folly, malice and Denialism, Trump can't be wrong, can he?

I hear Trump is "writing" his memoires with a Dream Team of ghosts.

Working title: Mein Kampfy Hoax.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seems like another good thread to give this button a workout.

Fark user image

Seriously, don't argue with them.  You just give them what they want, which is attention.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Flincher: Private_Citizen: Meanwhile, at Florida Governor Desantis' campaign website, we have these lovely items for sale:
[Fark user image image 425x730]
/Conservatives aren't just antivax, they're pro disease.

I want this shirt [Fark user image image 423x663]


They died doing what they loved.

Assuming they loved being knocked out from drugs.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: Fake news from a fake doctor.  I'm going to stick with my eye doctor for information about this "pandemic".


Sounds awesome. I wish to subscribe to your newsletter. Please mail it to CR 10243 / Arizona, USA / Small shack about 17 miles down the road from Pappy's General Store.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

groppet: I got my haircut ready for the end
[Fark user image image 780x520]


Fark user imageView Full Size


I tend to do a #6 to myself, but go over a few more times to get any remnants.  Cheaper and safer than a $20 hair dresser.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: GanjSmokr: Fake news from a fake doctor.  I'm going to stick with my eye doctor for information about this "pandemic".

I get all my medical advice from my neighbor's dog.


Bark bark bark, all day long.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Some reason this isn't an AP or Reuters article?

I'm not clicking on that bullshiat.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Odd, I thought the Nations's foremost expert on infectious disease could be found on Facebook.

For an expert, he's done a shiat job.  My third grader has a better understanding of vaccination than Fauci's charge in chief, Joe Biden.


I was playing violin in third grade and I haven't seen Biden do either.  Why did we elect someone who can't play a tiny violin for dumbasses in our time of need?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Trump says Americans are not getting vaccinated because they distrust Trump. After working for years to accomplish exactly this level of folly, malice and Denialism, Trump can't be wrong, can he?

I hear Trump is "writing" his memoires with a Dream Team of ghosts.

Working title: Mein Kampfy Hoax.


This is what amazes me about trumpers.  They're quick to dismiss everything they don't like as a "hoax".  Thereby diminishing the definition of the word.  And the best? thing about this is that they fell for the biggest hoax ever perpetrated.  That was Donald trump's grift of the united states.

It was, in fact a hoax he was qualified to be president.  It was in fact a hoax he had the countries best interest at heart.  It is instill, in fact a hoax that any of the money he is still raising is going anywhere other than his own pockets to pay off his millions in debt to Russia.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: Fake news from a fake doctor.  I'm going to stick with my eye doctor for information about this "pandemic".


Ahem... I believe you misspelled plandemic. Also: If your Chiropractor isn't the one you're listening to, you're probably going to die anyway.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: GanjSmokr: Fake news from a fake doctor.  I'm going to stick with my eye doctor for information about this "pandemic".

My eye Dr said a punch in the face can help your bank account.


that guy needs to get board certified
previews.123rf.comView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Years ago there was a video on Youtube and the person on it was explaining how the zombie apocalypse like in The Walking Dead could never happen because people would rally and stomp it down quickly. I didn't think he laid it out very well and after the last year I think his theory has even more holes since we had morons denying it the last year, including the president, and just had to live their lives and got infected.
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.