 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   For reasons that no one can quite figure out, a whole lot of parents across the country are planning to homeschool their kids this year. Hmm, wonder why?   (apnews.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, Homeschooling, Special education, Unschooling, pandemic disrupted family life, Education, Family, High school, Seton Home Study School  
•       •       •

468 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2021 at 9:50 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
macadamnut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Busing?
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They don't want their kids interacting with those damn liberals?
 
ifky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Because the dirty public schools refuse to talk about Jesus?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kevlar backpacks and hoodies are expensive.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A gross overestimation of their own ability and intelligence?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ok kids who's parents are Farkups are going to suffer from this.
 
inner ted
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In redneck county of a blue state and my kids school is offering NO remote option this year despite the main county of the state offering remote option
I'm glad I even have the opportunity to keep him home but goddam
he liked his old school- but screw those idiots
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Imagine if you taught a dog to read.
Then only gave them one book, "Dogs Are Great".

Thats whats happening with white women right now.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Parenting and working is not hard enough as is... time to increase the difficulty level.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Because integration busing New Math Sex Ed Common Core Critical Race Theory?

Oh, you were looking for real reasons... um ... yeah nothing comes to mind.
 
inner ted
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: A gross overestimation of their own ability and intelligence?


I've made better decisions during the pandemic than schools have so lol piss off
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let me guess, families are escaping government schools that care more about political indoctrination than providing a quality education to students?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I recently had a conversation about the downstream implications of statistically significant numbers of students from all ages primary through secondary education being homeschooled by statistically average parents for an entire year.

I optimistically had the thought that maybe that'll pop the college bubble when they are faced with reduced enrollment every year for over a decade.

My conversation partner less optimistically concluded that this wouldn't be allowed to happen and that everybody would just get fast-tracked by age regardless of their mastery of any particular material, and that colleges will happily take their money for a year before flunking them out and moving on to recruiting the next swath of freshmen.

I stopped feeling quite so optimistic.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/also slavery
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

inner ted: HotWingConspiracy: A gross overestimation of their own ability and intelligence?

I've made better decisions during the pandemic than schools have so lol piss off


That doesn't mean you can teach kids math. You're overestimating your own abilities right now!
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The reason you have to pay teachers to teach is because it's hard, and takes a lot of time and effort to do right.  That's why we have specialists, and school libraries, and support staff to keep the building picked up, clean.  Because it's a full time job--arranging and planning, and selecting material.  Reading and understanding the material well enough to present it and be able to field questions and, perhaps, inculcate a love of learning.  It's hard for the professionals to get right.

But sure.  Maybe it's something you can fit in, in between your regular job, errands, cleaning and house work.  You went to college.  You're smart. It's only another, what, 5 hours of contact time with 4 hours of background work in addition to your usual.

/Most of the people who want to homeschool are the least qualified.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

inner ted: HotWingConspiracy: A gross overestimation of their own ability and intelligence?

I've made better decisions during the pandemic than schools have so lol piss off


Prior to the pandemic, however, you moved to a redneck part of a red state and were shocked that your kids school sucked hot garbage through a drainage culvert.

/just sayin'
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: inner ted: HotWingConspiracy: A gross overestimation of their own ability and intelligence?

I've made better decisions during the pandemic than schools have so lol piss off

Prior to the pandemic, however, you moved to a redneck part of a red state and were shocked that your kids school sucked hot garbage through a drainage culvert.

/just sayin'


Blue, red, whatever.

/kicks rock
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yay, school at home!

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now if we could just get rid of these insufferable property taxes
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Let me guess, families are escaping government schools that care more about political indoctrination than providing a quality education to students?


lol. Get a load of this clown.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: They don't want their kids interacting with those damn liberals?


Maybe it is something else.  According to the article:


Black households saw the largest jump; their homeschooling rate rose from 3.3% in the spring of 2020 to 16.1% in the fall.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image image 388x495]

/also slavery


The line on the bottom was oddly prescient for 2005.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: [Fark user image image 422x532]


Oldie but goodie.

Wonder if you'll get a timeout for that.
 
suze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So the dumb will get dumber. Great.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjbok
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: Imagine if you taught a dog to read.
Then only gave them one book, "Dogs Are Great".

Thats whats happening with white women right now.


Tad bit racist.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, I suppose the good news is that Tide Pod eating Gen Z just got a massive leg up on the future labor market.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Whiter teeth?
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mjbok: dothemath: Imagine if you taught a dog to read.
Then only gave them one book, "Dogs Are Great".

Thats whats happening with white women right now.

Tad bit racist.


Lets all sit around the fire and listen to Uncle White Lady tell us the legend of The Racism.
 
Petey4335
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BeesNuts: inner ted: HotWingConspiracy: A gross overestimation of their own ability and intelligence?

I've made better decisions during the pandemic than schools have so lol piss off

Prior to the pandemic, however, you moved to a redneck part of a red state and were shocked that your kids school sucked hot garbage through a drainage culvert.

/just sayin'


Well, yeah... That was basically expected for college prep, but son didn't need that. But we also expected better tech ed. Which was true.

Then pandemic and son has asthma.

Not taking chances. So, after sophomore year we moved my son to be with his twin sister to a 100% online school.  Turns out he needed less credits to graduate. So, online school paid for half of his welding certs at community/tech college. Will have welding certifications before he would have graduated high school next year.

He's also taken a 2nd shift job @$16/hr plus benefits at a fan manufacturing facility. They'll keep him on while at school. Coming out of tech school debtless.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.