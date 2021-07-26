 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   And the power of God shall lift you off your feet and carry you   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Many times in life there was only one set of footprints, and then there was that day with the tire tracks...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size



1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He accelerates forward before crashing into him from behind and interrupting his rant.
'F*** off, d***head,' the man yells.

I don't condone physically assaulting someone...but I chuckled.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A legless colleague of mine told me that is called "Bowling for Bigwigs."   It's a way of clearing a sidewalk.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion is a mental illness.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Thats a little much."
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not preaching, you're just bothering people.  Stop bothering people.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article was one-sided.

Both men were living with disabilities. The guy in the wheelchair had the less severe one.
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: He accelerates forward before crashing into him from behind and interrupting his rant.
'F*** off, d***head,' the man yells.

I don't condone physically assaulting someone...but I chuckled.


That would almost be worth giving the daily fail a click to see. ALMOST.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disappointed.
I thought the Great Lacing was upon us.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Disappointed.
I thought the Great Lacing was upon us.


Whew...there for a moment I thought I had missed the Rapture.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Religion is like a penis. It's fine to have one.  It's fine to be proud of it. But don't pull it out in public and try to stick it down people's throats.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Thosw: Religion is a mental illness.


No it's not.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Religion is like a penis. It's fine to have one.  It's fine to be proud of it. But don't pull it out in public and try to stick it down people's throats.


Still ok to whip penis out in public though, as long as there's no throat-sticking?  Good to know...

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Thosw: Religion is a mental illness.

No it's not.


You want room 12A, next door.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There is a Skyfall joke to be made, I just don't think I am up to the challenge.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ranting is old stuff. Ancient stuff. Sharing your revelation with those of us whose minds and souls are blind to the truth is hard, lonely work.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Thosw: Religion is a mental illness.

No it's not.


The only difference between someone who thinks god hears their prayers and the homeless guy on the street corner ranting that the CIA is stealing is thoughts, is that the guy in the aluminum hat can prove the CIA exists.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now that's funny, I don't care who you are.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Thosw: Religion is a mental illness.

No it's not.


That's a convincing argument. Should be in the DSM. My wife is a therapist in Texas. Clients want her to pray with them. She tries to send them back to their church. She can't help the delusional.
 
mcmiller
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Timmay!!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
