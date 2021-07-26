 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   When the choices are to a) strap on a tiny mask, or b) scream for 10 minutes, be dragged out of the plane by police, get arrested on four counts and ruin dozens of other people's plans, this lady goes big   (msn.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Will they ever learn?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Will they ever learn?


Eventually...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Honestly I think there are some serious failings in western society when people like this feel that it is acceptable and normal to behave this way as an adult.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA-"Most recently, a California family had to leave a Southwest Airlines flight after their toddler could not keep his face mask on..."

That's the only incident I've read about where I had sympathy for the non-mask wearer.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This reminds me of a coworker of mine who spent three years in a refugee camp in Indonesia after fleeing Vietnam, making it to the U.S. and creating prosperous lives. Fortunately, they never had to wear a mask for two hours; that would have been just too much suffering.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-"Most recently, a California family had to leave a Southwest Airlines flight after their toddler could not keep his face mask on..."

That's the only incident I've read about where I had sympathy for the non-mask wearer.


Who among us hasn't felt the same way about pants?
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope someone got video of that. These people deserve their 15 minutes.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people should be placed in stocks and the other passengers should get to dump their drinks and empty their peanut bags on them as they walk past leaving the plane.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...at least she kept her dignity.

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where was her name?
What is the point of these articles if we don't know who to mock?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just don't get how people think that they are going to win this battle.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh well it was nice to ditch the face covering for a bit, now I am justified in paying 300$ for the Razer RGB mask.


(I didn't really buy the Razer mask, I'm waiting for the Corsair one)
 
wage0048
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Will they ever learn?


No.  Because of this, it would be far more efficient to just kill them immediately rather than waste resources on trying to teach them.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Redh8t: BizarreMan: Will they ever learn?

Eventually...
[Fark user image image 425x425]


Are you implying she's a dumb as a 2x4? Because that wood can't learn.
And yes, she is as dumb as wood
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let me guess: Scream Queen "can't breathe with a mask on."
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Xai: Honestly I think there are some serious failings in western society when people like this feel that it is acceptable and normal to behave this way as an adult.


How many people were dragged off planes kicking and screaming this week compared to how flew without incident?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Heavily armed"

I kind of doubt that.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Why have a civilization anymore if we no longer are interested in being civilized?"  ~  Joel Murray
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Let me guess: Scream Queen "can't breathe with a mask on."


humourhub.netView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She saw the "heavily armed police officers" get on the plane, and decided she was going to escalate.  This is not the behavior of somebody who lacks all foresight.  There are domestic pets who are smarter than this.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They've gone through their whole lives giving civilization the finger--leash laws, littering, not recycling, not maintaining their vehicles, not obeying the speed limit, not respecting handicapped parking, burning garbage, idling their cars, not reporting all their income, not waiting their turn, smuggling fireworks, taking more than their share, claiming credit for other's work, glass bottles on the beach, coring out their Harley's muffler,cheating at cards and life-and gotten away with it.

No wonder they're surprised.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-"Most recently, a California family had to leave a Southwest Airlines flight after their toddler could not keep his face mask on..."

That's the only incident I've read about where I had sympathy for the non-mask wearer.


Definitely the only one where they had an excuse for acting like a toddler about the whole thing.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-"Most recently, a California family had to leave a Southwest Airlines flight after their toddler could not keep his face mask on..."

That's the only incident I've read about where I had sympathy for the non-mask wearer.


They may have botched that one.  But anytime a toddler is not on a plane counts as a win.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Will they ever learn?


There's nothing to learn. They KNOW they're going to be asked to wear a mask. They KNOW they're going to refuse. It's a deliberate ploy so that they can create a scene and be a victim. In their heads, they're martyrs to "the cause".
 
acad1228
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When we were kids, we had a universal rule: If you want to play in their yard, you gotta play by their rules.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
the passenger was ticketed for...remaining in a place after being forbidden


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-"Most recently, a California family had to leave a Southwest Airlines flight after their toddler could not keep his face mask on..."

That's the only incident I've read about where I had sympathy for the non-mask wearer.


Granddaughter was 2 when this all started, she was taught to wear a mask when going in public. Now she won't go into a place without her mask.
I have no sympathy for those people, all they had to do was train her, her parents failed the kid and deserved the consequences.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Redh8t: BizarreMan: Will they ever learn?

Eventually...
[Fark user image image 425x425]


Totally off topic, but...

I've always hated they call them 2x4s when they are not 2" by 4".  Anyone know why lumber is named by sizes that don't match what they really are?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They really need some stiff penalties for impeding interstate commerce like this.  I'm all for a lifetime ban on using any transportation that requires an ID to check in.  Air travel, Amtrak, Greyhound Bus, car rentals, all of it.

I'd also like to see them have to pick up the tab for the airfare of every other passenger on the flight.

And it's not because of the mask per se.  They've had a year and a half to figure that shiat out, but whatever.  They are privileged self-important assholes who think their petty concerns should impede everyone else's travel.  I don't care what your boggle is, if armed police have to physically drag you from a plane, you're DONE.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Subby, I'm confused. This is Fark, the answer is always C).
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
grokca:
Granddaughter was 2 when this all started, she was taught to wear a mask when going in public. Now she won't go into a place without her mask.

On behalf of normal society, if someone gives her or her parents shiat over her wearing that mask, they have our collective permission to beat that person with a baseball bat.
 
ongbok
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm going to guess she has some sort of mental illness going on there.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: LordBeavis: FTFA-"Most recently, a California family had to leave a Southwest Airlines flight after their toddler could not keep his face mask on..."

That's the only incident I've read about where I had sympathy for the non-mask wearer.

They may have botched that one.  But anytime a toddler is not on a plane counts as a win.


Yes, because whenever we do anything we all need to ask how can I make this better for the Great Milenko?
 
Snotnose
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: Totally off topic, but...

I've always hated they call them 2x4s when they are not 2" by 4". Anyone know why lumber is named by sizes that don't match what they really are?


Fresh trees are sawed to 2" x 4", when they dry out they're closer to 1.5"x3.5".  Same for all other sizes.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Unlike a store or supermarket, airplanes have staff who are constantly reminding people to follow rules. Flight attendant asking you to wear a mask is no different to them than telling you to buckle up or stay in your seat. They are trained to do it, becomes part of their routine, they do it all the time, you are not just gonna be allowed to let it slide.

They also never gave a fark about your engineering insights into whether your phone or laptop could stay on during landing or takeoff.

As long as there's some sort of FAA requirement they've been told to enforce, that's what they are gonna do. So STFU and do it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-"Most recently, a California family had to leave a Southwest Airlines flight after their toddler could not keep his face mask on..."

That's the only incident I've read about where I had sympathy for the non-mask wearer.


fark that. If you own an animal you're supposed to have it trained and under control.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
After 1 minute of screaming she should have been punched in the face. These people are dangerous animals and should be treated as such.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Trump, Putin, and Fox News may not win the war they declared against America but they sure have had a lot of success in the ground game.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: grokca:
Granddaughter was 2 when this all started, she was taught to wear a mask when going in public. Now she won't go into a place without her mask.

On behalf of normal society, if someone gives her or her parents shiat over her wearing that mask, they have our collective permission to beat that person with a baseball bat.


Thanks, I'll pass it on.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ongbok: I'm going to guess she has some sort of mental illness going on there.


Either that, or she was drunk, or under the influence of drugs, etc.
 
smunns
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You had 90% of male Fark readers at  "strap on"  good play old chap.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snotnose: HawkEyes: Totally off topic, but...

I've always hated they call them 2x4s when they are not 2" by 4". Anyone know why lumber is named by sizes that don't match what they really are?

Fresh trees are sawed to 2" x 4", when they dry out they're closer to 1.5"x3.5".  Same for all other sizes.


Plus, 'two by four' is easy to say.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wademh: LordBeavis: FTFA-"Most recently, a California family had to leave a Southwest Airlines flight after their toddler could not keep his face mask on..."

That's the only incident I've read about where I had sympathy for the non-mask wearer.

Who among us hasn't felt the same way about pants?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ongbok: I'm going to guess she has some sort of mental illness going on there.


No, she's a farking asshole.
 
eKonk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: Great_Milenko: LordBeavis: FTFA-"Most recently, a California family had to leave a Southwest Airlines flight after their toddler could not keep his face mask on..."

That's the only incident I've read about where I had sympathy for the non-mask wearer.

They may have botched that one.  But anytime a toddler is not on a plane counts as a win.

Yes, because whenever we do anything we all need to ask how can I make this better for the Great Milenko?


I hate to say that, but I started doing exactly that about 3 years ago and it has worked out amazingly well for everyone involved. Definitely recommended.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HawkEyes: Redh8t: BizarreMan: Will they ever learn?

Eventually...
[Fark user image image 425x425]

Totally off topic, but...

I've always hated they call them 2x4s when they are not 2" by 4".  Anyone know why lumber is named by sizes that don't match what they really are?


Wood is never really the size its been advertised. Am I right, or what, ladies?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A little over a week ago I was flying for work, and on one of my connecting flights (Charlotte to Phoenix) this exact scenario happened (without the screaming tantrum to police) - as soon as we left the gate, a woman in the back of the plane took her mask off and loudly proclaimed that she knew her RIGHTS and FREEDOMS and CONSTITUTION and she wasn't putting it back on. Notably she only took it off AFTER we started taxiing, I guess figuring that once the plane was moving they weren't going to do anything about it.

Nope. After the flight attendants (firmly but quite politely) told her she needed to put it back on, they all gathered at the front of the plane, told the captain, and the plane turned around and went back to the gate. When security came on, she then puts the mask on and says "Fine, happy now? Let's go." Uh, no, lady, once the plane is forced to turn around because of you, you are GOING to be taken off the plane. And she was, under her own power (she didn't need to be dragged or anything) and without saying a word, but she was quite huffy while doing it.

It took another half hour for us to take a takeoff spot and it made our flight about an hour late, so I can guarantee everyone on that airplane would have happily thrown tomatoes at that woman if she was put in stocks. A lot of people probably missed connections thanks to her.

Look lady, whatever. Freedom rah rah but you know what you're getting into booking a flight and this isn't a fight you're going to win. Instead you're going to get fined thousands of dollars and charged with a crime. Just deal with the mask.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We need a "strike one, you're out law" when it comes to flying. You get tossed for being an asshole, you go on the no-fly list with terrorists. Need to go cross country to visit gramma? Better invest in a good seat cushion for your car, ya farking dildo.
 
