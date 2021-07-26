 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Alabama mother now regrets not getting vaccinated after her autistic son gets Darwined by proxy   (thehill.com) divider line
    Vaccine, Vaccination, Christy Carpenter, Curt Carpenter  
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
HA HA
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You killed him, you wretched excuse for a human, now live with that knowledge for the rest of your miserable days.

teto85: HA HA


Not cool. Re-read the article.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"It took watching my son die and me suffering the effects of covid for us to realize we need the vaccine," Christy Carpenter said in a recent interview with The Washington Post. "We did not get vaccinated when we had the opportunity and regret that so much now."

You. Stupid. Bint.

No sympathy for you, not even a little bit.  You killed your son through your own obstinate refusal to listen.

Christy Carpenter told the Post her family had been hesitant to get vaccinated because of how quickly a vaccine became available.

"It took years to create other vaccines, and the coronavirus vaccine was created very quickly. That made us very nervous," she told the newspaper.

Bullshiat.  You listened to every bullshiat myth and MAH FREEDOMS outrage out there.  You were fed the "released too early" talking point by right-wing demagogues, and you ate that shiat up with a goddamn spoon.  You spread it.  You f*cked around, found out, and your son paid the price.

F*CK you.

Jesus, I am so f*cking tired of these people.  Why couldn't she have died instead of her innocent son?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Katerchen: You killed him, you wretched excuse for a human, now live with that knowledge for the rest of your miserable days.

teto85: HA HA

Not cool. Re-read the article.


He was 28. He killed himself.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is going to be the new "yokel safari" story, isn't it?  The cautionary tale of the Regretful Unvaccinated.

I'm sorry for your loss, but this is on you.  The suffering of several thousand other mother's sons should have been reason enough for you to get vaccinated.  But it wasn't real to you when it was only happening to other people.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Christy Carpenter told the Post her family had been hesitant to get vaccinated because of how quickly a vaccine became available.
"It took years to create other vaccines, and the coronavirus vaccine was created very quickly. That made us very nervous," she told the newspaper.

Tell me you live in the right wing whargarrbl bubble without actually admitting you live in the right wing whargarrbl bubble...
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chariset: This is going to be the new "yokel safari" story, isn't it?  The cautionary tale of the Regretful Unvaccinated.

I'm sorry for your loss, but this is on you.  The suffering of several thousand other mother's sons should have been reason enough for you to get vaccinated.  But it wasn't real to you when it was only happening to other people.


No, no.  This is the story that will convince everyone to get the vaccine.

In all seriousness, the vaccination rate has apparently ticked up in the last week.  Maybe these stories are getting through, though I think it's more likely people actually know others that are dying.  You know, not being able to trust the lie-bural media and all.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:(

Unfortunately, stories like this one will become more common over the next few months.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: Christy Carpenter told the Post her family had been hesitant to get vaccinated because of how quickly a vaccine became available.
"It took years to create other vaccines, and the coronavirus vaccine was created very quickly. That made us very nervous," she told the newspaper.

Tell me you live in the right wing whargarrbl bubble without actually admitting you live in the right wing whargarrbl bubble...


I'm not professionally a scientist but I have a Bachelors degree majoring in molecular biology and I'm double-shot with Pfizer, which where I live puts me in the first 20 per cent of my local population to do this (due to shortages, not entirely due to idiocy). If I thought taking something developed "too quickly" was a shiat idea I wouldn't have done it.

But I did. Because it's a good farking idea, like a bunch of other things they've never heard of in Alabama.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He was already autistic.  Did she think it would make him double autistic?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If only you could have learned from the suffering of countless others, you dumb bunny. Typical conservative, though. It wasn't real until it directly affected you.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She can join this lady and I'm betting quite a few more over the next few months.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Choices.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Katerchen: You killed him, you wretched excuse for a human, now live with that knowledge for the rest of your miserable days.



It's worse than that. She tortured him, too. That experience had to be torture for an autistic. That poor guy.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From a separate article on the same story:

Carpenter told The Post her son was healthy prior to catching the virus, and that he initially believed the pandemic to be a "hoax." She said his last words were: "This is not a hoax, this is real."

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"It was released too fast." But Trump was complaining that the EUAs weren't done in time for the election.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In a parallel universe, her son got vaccinated and didn't die of covid but she's kvetching that the vaccine made his autism worse.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: She can join this lady and I'm betting quite a few more over the next few months.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Everything was spelled correctly, it must have been dictated and actually written by someone else.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"It took years to create other vaccines, and the coronavirus vaccine was created very quickly. That made us very nervous," she told the newspaper.

Awwww, you did your own "research" 'cause you are not a "sheep"

How that work out?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Brosephus: Christy Carpenter told the Post her family had been hesitant to get vaccinated because of how quickly a vaccine became available.
"It took years to create other vaccines, and the coronavirus vaccine was created very quickly. That made us very nervous," she told the newspaper.

Tell me you live in the right wing whargarrbl bubble without actually admitting you live in the right wing whargarrbl bubble...

I'm not professionally a scientist but I have a Bachelors degree majoring in molecular biology and I'm double-shot with Pfizer, which where I live puts me in the first 20 per cent of my local population to do this (due to shortages, not entirely due to idiocy). If I thought taking something developed "too quickly" was a shiat idea I wouldn't have done it.

But I did. Because it's a good farking idea, like a bunch of other things they've never heard of in Alabama.


There's also apparently a good reason for the rapid development, as the vocus of the vaccines, the spike protiens, are very similar to the ones SARS has, being in the same family, and they added all that research done on SARS to give them an early boost.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: She can join this lady and I'm betting quite a few more over the next few months.
[Fark user image 425x566]


It's interesting to me how the phrasing on that guy's scribbled-on shirt pretty much blames Trump for Covid:
My son died from Covid and I'm STILL voting for Trump.
 
Mouser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Another Monday, another Fark thread where posters feel smug about the deaths of their fellow human beings.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"If Curt were here today, he would make it his mission to encourage everyone to get vaccinated. Cayla, his sister, and I are carrying out that mission in his memory," she said.

BULLshiatE

If Curt were here today he would still be pretending that he was making some "informed" decision not to take his jabs, because no one close to him had died yet.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Christy Carpenter told the Post her family had been hesitant to get vaccinated because of how quickly a vaccine became available.
"It took years to create other vaccines, and the coronavirus vaccine was created very quickly. That made us very nervous," she told the newspaper.

Tell me you live in the right wing whargarrbl bubble without actually admitting you live in the right wing whargarrbl bubble...


I was also initially skeptical of the very rapid rollout of mRNA vaccines which had not previously been used in humans outside of trials. (Probably for different reasons than her; a man who tries to retroactively alter the path of a hurricane with a Sharpie would not hesitate to order his minions at the FDA to lie.)

But when one's assumptions are challenged by new evidence, one must reassess.

Confirmation bias can be deadly.
 
dinglenugget
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gee, if only there was something she could have done as Governor to prevent this.
Like maybe not prematurely revoking all the mask mandates, stripping businesses of their legal rights to refuse business to unvaccinated/unmasked people, or cancelling Federal covid unemployment benefits in an attempt to starve people back to work. Just anything at all.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.