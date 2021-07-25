 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Meteorite falls in northeast Texas. Rare meteorite trifecta now in play   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's not a meteorite until it hits the ground, guys.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Twitter thread:


Billionaire from another planet
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Twitter thread:


Billionaire from another planet


*snork!*
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One in Norway today too.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/25/world/​n​orway-meteor/index.html
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: It's not a meteorite until it hits the ground, guys.


Maybe it was rolling along the ground when they all saw it?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: It's not a meteorite until it hits the ground, guys.


I doubt much of Texas would care for that kinda sciencey-larnin' talk there, pardner.

The word "meteorite" has neither a U, an S, or an A.

Obviously a Russian plot.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My prayers have been answered.., technically but not exactly what I expected. Guess I have to go to work tomorrow. shiat
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is how the War of the Worlds started

/Only if the Martians had landed in Texas, they would have packed up and gone home because it looked uninhabitable
 
invictus2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ifanboy.comView Full Size



Nooooooooooo!
 
ISO15693
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The ones like that fall in daytime are confusing, when you hear the sonic boom but see nothing and no air traffic.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As of July 26th, 2021, doctors with the centers for disease control have confirmed that the bodies of the recently dead are returning to life through unknown means. These reanimated bodies are weak alone, but capable of great damage in groups and are believed to be responsible for the scattered acts of murder and cannibalism on the evening of July 25, 2021
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Twitter thread:


Billionaire from another planet


Shame that it wasn't one of our terrestrials.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: My prayers have been answered.., technically but not exactly what I expected. Guess I have to go to work tomorrow. shiat


The meteor was alright, but could have been crater?
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A man with binoculars.  That is how it began.

Also, Hapscomb's Texaco sat on Number 93 just north of Arnette, a pissant four-street burg about 110 miles from Houston.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's Texas. Are they sure someone didn't shoot down a satellite?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

invictus2: [ifanboy.com image 711x1000]


Nooooooooooo!


i forgot that lois originally had down's
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: wearsmanyhats: It's not a meteorite until it hits the ground, guys.

I doubt much of Texas would care for that kinda sciencey-larnin' talk there, pardner.

The word "meteorite" has neither a U, an S, or an A.

Obviously a RussianChinese plot.


Farking commie. Oceania has always been at war with Eastasia, not Eurasia.
 
