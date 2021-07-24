 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Live stream cut short because of host's hard stop   (nypost.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Zhejiang, second social media star, Hong Kong, Quzhou, Camera, Book of Optics, Hangzhou, Xiao Qiumei  
•       •       •

1527 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jul 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Damn shame.
She wasn't a waste of space like most influencers.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I hate it when beautiful people die
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woah, fivehead
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The family has confirmed her death, saying it was the result of an accident, not an internet stunt.

How do you just suddenly fall out of the cabin of a crane if you're not doing something stupid?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Livestream becomes deadstream.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: The family has confirmed her death, saying it was the result of an accident, not an internet stunt.

How do you just suddenly fall out of the cabin of a crane if you're not doing something stupid?


they can break, everything can break.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put the damn phone away while you are working.

Probably contributed to her death.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social media influencer is a term that I have come to hate with the heat of a thousand suns.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Damn shame.
She wasn't a waste of space like most influencers.


Curious, do you feel the same way about other entertainers/actors?
 
chipaku
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gotta hand it to her, she really did take us on a deep dive behind the scenes
 
tuxq
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

serfdood: Social media influencer is a term that I have come to hate with the heat of a thousand suns.


It sounds very Orwellian. Like they're on a list of people to take out should the government need to quiet down the information.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

serfdood: Social media influencer is a term that I have come to hate with the heat of a thousand suns.


We used to have circuses, traveling carnivals and bands. Now we have the internet. Turns out Hollywood still thinks they are netter than everyone and refuses to acknowledge you can be an entertainer on the internet. Also, old people, too.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
social media star


Translation: nothing of value
 
tuxq
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shake Hands With Danger (1980)
Youtube v26fTGBEi9E
*guitar riff*
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bslim: social media star

Translation: nothing of value


After watching the video, it seems anyone can be an "influencer".  She just made some misshapen hand hearts and swayed a bit.

Also, that's what crane operators wear in China?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks like she could unlock her phone's fingerprint biometric lock just by looking at it.

Please be careful when doing social media stunts.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: hissatsu: The family has confirmed her death, saying it was the result of an accident, not an internet stunt.

How do you just suddenly fall out of the cabin of a crane if you're not doing something stupid?

they can break, everything can break.


Hence why you don't make videos while in the crane. I mean, I'm not saying she is responsible, and maybe it was completely unavoidable. But you can't rule it out. So maybe being in a crane is not the best time to be making tik toks.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The funeral home is doing the embalming in exchange for exposure.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

serfdood: Social media influencer is a term that I have come to hate with the heat of a thousand suns.


I love it.  It attracts responses from old fussbudgets with the power of a thousand kids walking on their lawn.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She need-a work on crane technique.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Funeral services have already taken place, The Sun reports.


If you hurry, you can buy a 1 cm X 1 cm X 1 cm cube of the sponge that was used to collect her from the impact site.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bslim: social media star


Translation: nothing of value


She was a person.  She had needs, desires, hopes for the future, friends and family who loved her and are now grieving.  Every human life has value.

No man is an island,
Entire of itself.
Each is a piece of the continent,
A part of the main.
If a clod be washed away by the sea,
Europe is the less.
As well as if a promontory were.
As well as if a manor of thine own
Or of thine friend's were.
Each man's death diminishes me,
For I am involved in mankind.
Therefore, send not to know
For whom the bell tolls,
It tolls for thee.
 
August11
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Her two kids will grow up to be anti-social media influencers.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Influencer, huh? I guess we'll see soon enough.
 
lurkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Damn shame.
She wasn't a waste of space like most influencers.


Yeah, she was a really down to earth person.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: serfdood: Social media influencer is a term that I have come to hate with the heat of a thousand suns.

I love it.  It attracts responses from old fussbudgets with the power of a thousand kids walking on their lawn.


Not matter how much you try you're not gonna make these people happen.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.