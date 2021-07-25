 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Man goes Cain on his brother for not following the Bible. Bonus: injures their mother, burns house down   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Burn, Phillip Daniel Mills, KVIA-TV, Mills' brother Paul Aaron Mills, death of his brother, El Paso, Texas, El Paso, Florence Annette Mills  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Religion is a mental disorder. Yeah, I know I'm lumping all religions into the same pot.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Aristochrists!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How was he Abel to do this?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: How was he Abel to do this?


Pretty well, looks like.

Well, except for the getting away with it part
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"..I shot mine arrow o'er the house and hurt my brother."  - Hamlet, Act 5, scene 2...
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Lordt doesn't give us more than we can handle.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I want to know if he did this all by himself, or if there was some co-Cain involved.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Old eggs?

82 and 40
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Isn't that basically the beginning of the bible?

God makes something, doesn't like, burns it down, rinse, repeat?
 
invictus2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gov.Abbott will grant him clemenancy. The he shall be  voted in for a cabinent position standing on the platform of Christian values.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He truly was not his brother's keeper.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: How was he Abel to do this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They must've been mixing their fabrics. Those bastards.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
THOU SHALT NOT something something...

Typical modern "Christian". Can't even follow his own advice.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Job well done

/Not complimenting; just terrible, terrible wordplay...
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mills' brother Paul Aaron Mills, 54, was pulled from the home and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

I was instantly reminded of that scene where one soldier was pulling another and the skin on his burnt legs sloughed off.  Was that Platoon?
/ugh
 
