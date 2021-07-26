 Skip to content
 
(Boston 25 News)   Not news: 3 kids fight on school bus. News: 1 kid goes to the hospital. Fark: As do the bus monitor, bus driver, and two cops who tried to break it up   (boston25news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kid must have been one badass.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: That kid must have been one badass.


I'm going to go with the cops were pussies.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jeremy spoke in class today....
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Jeremy spoke in class today....


We need to talk about Kevin.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So were the kiddos 17 year old football players, or 7 year old post-toddlers?  I can't quite figure out how to visualize this event.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: So were the kiddos 17 year old football players, or 7 year old post-toddlers?  I can't quite figure out how to visualize this event.


Cheerleaders.
 
hervatski
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lithven
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I know when you say kids on a school bus most people think of third graders or there about. I'm going to go out on a limb here and say these were probably high school students who, based on doing summer school, probably weren't the best behaved or respectful of authority to begin with. Now imagine your average school bus driver and think about cops who are only slightly less likely than a professional soccer player to take a fall if they think they could stack additional charges and the situation makes sense.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Raoul Eaton: So were the kiddos 17 year old football players, or 7 year old post-toddlers?  I can't quite figure out how to visualize this event.

Cheerleaders.

Cheerleaders.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


They're deceptively short, but in combat they form those human pyramid formations and can kick even NBA players in the face.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: OkieDookie: Jeremy spoke in class today....

We need to talk about Kevin.


That is one messed up movie. Didn't read the book
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mugato: kdawg7736: That kid must have been one badass.

I'm going to go with the cops were pussies.


Not by cop standards. They didn't draw their guns.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Azz: Cafe Threads: OkieDookie: Jeremy spoke in class today....

We need to talk about Kevin.

That is one messed up movie. Didn't read the book


In the book, he escapes to London, changes his name to William, and opens a chocolate factory.

It's a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
 
