(NBC News)   When the vaccines get FDA approval, they will become mandatory
22
posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Jul 2021 at 1:35 AM



SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
so the FDA approves an alzheimer's drug that cost $58,000/yr and offers no efficacy and against all of the advisory panels recommendations, but with a vaccine that's been administered to millions of people, somehow there isn't quite enough data yet?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When? They've already been approved. FTA

The three vaccines authorized by the FDA for emergency use against the coronavirus have proven safe and effective
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No kidding.  It's in contracts throughout the country.  The FDA knows this, and drags their feet anyway.

At least idiots have ignorance as an excuse.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good and send the ones who refuse to Florida.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We have some friends that have their under 12-yr olds in an Omaha double-blind study for the Pfizer. Goddess bless them.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: When? They've already been approved. FTA

The three vaccines authorized by the FDA for emergency use against the coronavirus have proven safe and effective


We need the part that removes the words "for emergency use." Then it'll be mainstream, so to speak.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And I can't wait.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

lindalouwho: optikeye: When? They've already been approved. FTA

The three vaccines authorized by the FDA for emergency use against the coronavirus have proven safe and effective

We need the part that removes the words "for emergency use." Then it'll be mainstream, so to speak.


Then again, we're still in the middle of an emergency.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Left tit, Karen
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Somacandra: We have some friends that have their under 12-yr olds in an Omaha double-blind study for the Pfizer. Goddess bless them.


I wonder if I can get in on that.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wademh: lindalouwho: optikeye: When? They've already been approved. FTA

The three vaccines authorized by the FDA for emergency use against the coronavirus have proven safe and effective

We need the part that removes the words "for emergency use." Then it'll be mainstream, so to speak.

Then again, we're still in the middle of an emergency.


Which could be further mitigated by the vaccines being formally fully approved.

Long Way to Go
Youtube ngHrfRul7gQ
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We've had enough farking around.

Require mandatory vaccinations for interaction with society.

This time, THEY get to stay home.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The most common excuse I hear from anti-vaxxers is "It's experimental and I'm not sure about it."  I can't wait to hear what excuse those stupid f*ckers will use once the vaccine is approved.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: The most common excuse I hear from anti-vaxxers is "It's experimental and I'm not sure about it."  I can't wait to hear what excuse those stupid f*ckers will use once the vaccine is approved.


I've got a feeling they'll stick with saying it's still experimental. For at least a few more years.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DNRTFA, but they should be able to approve it soon.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Benevolent Misanthrope: The most common excuse I hear from anti-vaxxers is "It's experimental and I'm not sure about it."  I can't wait to hear what excuse those stupid f*ckers will use once the vaccine is approved.

I've got a feeling they'll stick with saying it's still experimental. For at least...


...the rest of their lives, which with any luck will be cut mercifully short.

Well, mercifully for the rest of us, anyway.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The virus is a government plot"

"The vaccine is a government plot"

And

"Everyone who works for the government is a lazy idiot"
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The EEOC has already laid the groundwork.

The NFL is warning teams/players to fark around and find out. The Vikings and Pats have already fired assistant coaches for refusing the jab.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  President Biden should sign an EO making it mandatory for military now.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: so the FDA approves an alzheimer's drug that cost $58,000/yr and offers no efficacy and against all of the advisory panels recommendations, but with a vaccine that's been administered to millions of people, somehow there isn't quite enough data yet?


There is data but only about a year and a few months!
 
invictus2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: so the FDA approves an alzheimer's drug that cost $58,000/yr and offers no efficacy and against all of the advisory panels recommendations, but with a vaccine that's been administered to millions of people, somehow there isn't quite enough data yet?


Alice Cooper - Lost In America
Youtube 8g6zV-FIxGU
 
Lusiphur
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: so the FDA approves an alzheimer's drug that cost $58,000/yr and offers no efficacy and against all of the advisory panels recommendations, but with a vaccine that's been administered to millions of people, somehow there isn't quite enough data yet?


It has nothing to do with the quantity of data and everything to do with the fact that approval is a VERY regimented process that requires certain milestones and timeframes before moving forward. And for good reason. The Alzheimer's drug was in trials for years before it went through.

The vaccines will easily sail through the approval process, because they are incredibly well-understood, safe, and effective. It just takes a little time. Again, as it should, because getting it wrong is far far worse than taking some extra time to get it right.

Also, let's not pretend that full FDA approval will change the anti-vaxxers mind. They don't actually give a shiat, don't understand what approval means, don't understand what an EUA means, and aren't interested in safety or efficacy. It's never been about approval, that's just a convenient smokescreen, and when it goes away, they'll find some other excuse.
 
