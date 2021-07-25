 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   Air Force landings on highways: It's not just for Switzerland anymore   (mlive.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Weren't there rumors that certain stretches of the newly-built Interstate Highway System were straight and wide and poured extra thick to allow them to be used as ad-hoc airfields in case war was ever brought to American shores?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TWX: Weren't there rumors that certain stretches of the newly-built Interstate Highway System were straight and wide and poured extra thick to allow them to be used as ad-hoc airfields in case war was ever brought to American shores?


There was an amendment brought forward in the 1944 Federal-aid highway act that called for simple airfields to be placed next to strategic highways. But it never made it into the final bill.
Seems to be an urban legend. Not to mention a terrible idea.
In an emergency they certainly work, but as actual functional landing strips? Not really. Zero ground services (fuel, munitions, landing lights, etc)
Plus if the military needs to put boots and equipment on the ground, they'll just do air drops.
Remember this gem?

Humvees failed airdrop
Youtube l-YsSL65quM
 
