(Straits Times)   Canadian bank robber flees Singapore, is seized and ends up in Britain. To secure extradition, SG government promised he wouldn't be given six strokes of the cane, as his conviction stipulated. Five years in jail deemed sufficiently polite   (straitstimes.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This guy is a chucklehead.  Since the robbery of 30k in 2016 he has spent ~a year  and a half in a Thai prison, three years in a UK prison and will now spend 5 more years in a Singapore prison.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: This guy is a chucklehead.  Since the robbery of 30k in 2016 he has spent ~a year  and a half in a Thai prison, three years in a UK prison and will now spend 5 more years in a Singapore prison.


Jeez, at that point, put a few stripes across my ass and call it a day.  Even if they are tearing it up but good, my ass will heal up in less time - especially if I Gofundme an ass transplant.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phalamir: johnny_vegas: This guy is a chucklehead.  Since the robbery of 30k in 2016 he has spent ~a year  and a half in a Thai prison, three years in a UK prison and will now spend 5 more years in a Singapore prison.

Jeez, at that point, put a few stripes across my ass and call it a day.  Even if they are tearing it up but good, my ass will heal up in less time - especially if I Gofundme an ass transplant.


Except it's not a 'instead of' it's an 'in addition to' part of the sentence.
 
daffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought they were into that.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'll take the cane. Kthx
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Send lawyers, guns and tiger balm.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was recently reintroduced to that American teen vandal from the 90s who got caned. I'm now old enough to appreciate the idea of thrashing the brat.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

omg bbq: I'll take the cane. Kthx


Tough call - it's pretty damn brutal - and any more than 3 is apparently going to really rip you up
 
