(Twitter) F*ck this bridge in particular
67
    Scary, shot  
•       •       •

67 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy shiat!
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Got to love the camera man running inside only to stand at an open window to film it. I am sure that extra two feet of distance saved him.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
0:45 - Freaky enough seeing the rock flying down and hitting the bridge.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The glass will protect him.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
forums.sailinganarchy.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well that's terrifying.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet there is one person at the top of that hill who is feeling really embarrassed about shaking a pebble out of their shoe.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yeah this is one of those things like seeing the ocean recede, you GTFO if you have time.  Like, rush to the other side of the building where there's at least something between you and the rockslide.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

If that little was able to set it off then for all intents and purposes that act isn't really responsible.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The tourist were in a bus that got demolished.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

What a shiat way to go.

The size of these was put into perspective for me when the one bounced like it was launched off a ramp. Looked like it was floating in mid air, came down on the abutment and smashed a shed.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worst vacation ever.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because standing there, filming, while boulders come crashing down a mountain side is the intelligent thing to do....
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
9 people died when a boulder landed on their car.
https://weather.com/news/video/massiv​e​-boulders-kill-tourists-destroy-bridge​-in-indian-mountains?cm_ven=hp-slot-2
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Their family must be crushed on the news.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It wouldn't even matter which way you ran, those boulders were falling everywhere.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inside job.  the bridge was clearly detonated in time to the falling rocks.  Sound of the falling rocks covered the explosion.

Study it out.

//but seriously...jeez
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of kinetic energy
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That river saved a lot of damage. It was a natural moat that stopped a lot from rolling through town.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hopefully that wasn't the only bridge.
 
almandot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
damn that felt like a universal team tour ride.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Probably would have helped to be above them.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Or just, like, away from them.
 
hej
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The biggest tragedy is them recording this in portrait orientation.
 
Eravior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I'm still blaming butterflies for hurricanes.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I did that once.
Fell down a hill.

/but seriously, holy crap!
/sorry for the deceased and their families
/and the folks who probably rely on that bridge
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Today I am thankful for people who capture exciting footage with little thought of their own safety.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Not all heroes stay safe
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Yea, stress of the event and desire to record overwhelmed common sense.  Run to the back of the house, out the rear, and up the hill to try and protect yourself.  The amount of force those boulders were carrying would treat the house walls like tissue paper.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's an Indian bridge. So it will probably come back as an overpass or like a causeway.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

To be fair, it could have. The energy lost by a rock passing through that distance just through air would have been minimal, but if it hit a door or wall on the way to him it could go from deadly to painful.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Car nearly gets crushed by boulder in Taiwan:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Those larger ones are going right through those walls if they hit.  The window keeps the dust and little pebbles away.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Even "influencers?"
 
cefm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The mountain is falling right at us. Let's film and watch.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The most generous mudslide ever.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sure looked like the river and the way gravity works kept most of the large rocks away.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They died doing what they loved.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wtf cameraman. Get the hell outta there
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Really shows the destructive power of launched boulders. Gives an idea what some of the old siege weapons could do.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Running would be much more successful. If only this guy had gotten in his car, he could have made it an extra thousand or so feet in that one minute. Then he might have surviv-- oh wait, he lived? Well... he's still dumb. Haha, dumbass taking a video instead of... uh... something.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know the one that takes out the bridge as soon as you see it
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Well excuuuuuuuse me, princess!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Like this?

Good Morning!
Youtube xPng6wNiCrE
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As far as the guy taking the video, you couldn't have asked for something boulder
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rocks can't break steel beams! I saw a flash just before the rock hit the bridge.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was trying to guess where this happened based on the terrain. Northern India was not on my Family Feud top 5 list
 
