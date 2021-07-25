 Skip to content
 
granolasteak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Awesome find, Subby.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He's used to not being paid.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an honorable endeavor. I'd suggest razing lawns and spreading wildflower seeds.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's an honorable endeavor. I'd suggest razing lawns and spreading wildflower seeds.


If there's grass on the lawn, plant native flora instead.  Think of the bees!
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.fastcompany.netView Full Size


Muricans can even mix their hobbies
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Ragin' Asian: It's an honorable endeavor. I'd suggest razing lawns and spreading wildflower seeds.

If there's grass on the lawn, plant native flora instead.  Think of the bees!


if there grass on the field, it's time to play.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawns are a curse upon this country.

/and a huge farking waste of water
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Continue Reading..."

Nah
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: leeksfromchichis: Ragin' Asian: It's an honorable endeavor. I'd suggest razing lawns and spreading wildflower seeds.

If there's grass on the lawn, plant native flora instead.  Think of the bees!

if there grass on the field, it's time to play.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Raising Men (& Women Lawn Care Service)!
Hallelujah!
It's Raising Men (& Women Lawn Care Service)!
Amen!
 
minnkat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He wants to expand his 50 state tours to all seven continents."

He might find himself more useful in Antarctica if he switched from "mowing lawns" to "shoveling snow."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: leeksfromchichis: Ragin' Asian: It's an honorable endeavor. I'd suggest razing lawns and spreading wildflower seeds.

If there's grass on the lawn, plant native flora instead.  Think of the bees!

if there grass on the field, it's time to play.


If none has started to grow yet, can I still play in the mud around back?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Lawns are a curse upon this country.

/ and a huge farking waste of water


I read that rant in Al Czervik's voice.
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Salmon: leeksfromchichis: Ragin' Asian: It's an honorable endeavor. I'd suggest razing lawns and spreading wildflower seeds.

If there's grass on the lawn, plant native flora instead.  Think of the bees!

if there grass on the field, it's time to play.

If none has started to grow yet, can I still play in the mud around back?


oof
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: "Continue Reading..."

Nah


Well, considering we have this story every year on Fark....
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
With his motto as "protect and serve", he will attract a lot of heat...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Salmon: leeksfromchichis: Ragin' Asian: It's an honorable endeavor. I'd suggest razing lawns and spreading wildflower seeds.

If there's grass on the lawn, plant native flora instead.  Think of the bees!

if there grass on the field, it's time to play.


why dont you take a seat over here
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

minnkat: "He wants to expand his 50 state tours to all seven continents."

He might find himself more useful in Antarctica if he switched from "mowing lawns" to "shoveling snow."


In northern climes, it's common for mom & pop companies to plow in the winter and mow in the warm months.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: It's an honorable endeavor. I'd suggest razing lawns and spreading wildflower seeds.


We did this but planted clover.  Not the whole ~acre lawn, just a test area.  Also made several wildflower gardens on the other acres.
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: minnkat: "He wants to expand his 50 state tours to all seven continents."

He might find himself more useful in Antarctica if he switched from "mowing lawns" to "shoveling snow."

In northern climes, it's common for mom & pop companies to plow in the winter and mow in the warm months.


it's not just for companies.
 
