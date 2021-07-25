 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Get us the hell out of here or get us out of the hell here, but do it quick   (twitter.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1100 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2021 at 8:41 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's what happened to a crew in Montana recently, although they weren't able to drive back the other way - one of the guys is currently intubated/sedated in the burn ward in SLC:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

little big man: That's what happened to a crew in Montana recently, although they weren't able to drive back the other way - one of the guys is currently intubated/sedated in the burn ward in SLC:

[Fark user image image 720x540]


Fark me. That's terrifying.
 
HempHead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm ok with letting the fires burn.

With climate change, this seems like this will be the way things are.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Waking nightmare...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
2015 Pinery Fire S.A - Fire trucks overrun by flames and go into burnover mode.
Youtube SIHIsSJ2Txk


They need burnover mode.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Only way to die I can think of worse than drowning. fark all that.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Roger, initiating 'getting the hell out of here' maneuver."
All snark aside, stay safe out there.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's Not News it's Twatter.
 
Greil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well? Don't hold out on me, was it a boy or a girl?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: little big man: That's what happened to a crew in Montana recently, although they weren't able to drive back the other way - one of the guys is currently intubated/sedated in the burn ward in SLC:

[Fark user image image 720x540]

Fark me. That's terrifying.


Err - yeah.  Thread over - all that needs to be said there
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HempHead: I'm ok with letting the fires burn.

With climate change, this seems like this will be the way things are.


Until it's your house it burns down
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I think our timeline has officially crossed the line into unadulterated Hell on Earth now.

151: Only way to die I can think of worse than drowning. fark all that.

My personal #1 is being buried alive. Serpent and the Rainbow really got to me
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.