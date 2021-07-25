 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   If you're crop spraying with your helicopter and are absorbed in your work you still have to keep an eye out for those pesky overhead power lines   (kitchener.ctvnews.ca) divider line
southernmanblog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's he raising over there, Kaferian apples? A helicopter is a pretty dang expensive way to put anything down on a field.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. A helicopter with an inattentive pilot flew into power lines in Canada, and John McClane wasn't involved?

C'est bon!
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helicopters are dangerous and they must be stopped
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sympathizes, unavailable for comment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Power Line Road."

IT'S RIGHT THERE IN THE NAME.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

southernmanblog: What's he raising over there, Kaferian apples? A helicopter is a pretty dang expensive way to put anything down on a field.


In this case, it's the case intrinsic exact cost of putting a helicopter down on the field.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Huh. A helicopter with an inattentive pilot flew into power lines in Canada, and John McClane wasn't involved?

C'est bon!


CzarChasm: Sympathizes, unavailable for comment:

[Fark user image 225x225]


Yippee ki-yay, mister farmer.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"It hit some hydro wire, and they hit the hydro wires and they crashed a few feet after"

I know those words, but that makes no sense.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: Helicopters are dangerous and they must be stopped


Insurance costs might be the thing that finally gets people to switch to using commercial-grade, licensed drones instead of manned vehicles for crop "dusting".

/pblllllt
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: "It hit some hydro wire, and they hit the hydro wires and they crashed a few feet after"

I know those words, but that makes no sense.


Power lines of such a gauge/rating to transfer power from remote hydroelectric facilities to other locations?   Or, maybe power lines made from water with a steel jacket around them?  Could be either.
 
dywed88
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: What's he raising over there, Kaferian apples? A helicopter is a pretty dang expensive way to put anything down on a field.


Helicopters have a fair amount of the market.

They reduce the spillover and environmental concerns, especially in smaller fields while still getting good coverage.

They also can deal with difficult terrain or other objects better. As I recall helicopters got increased demand in areas that there are large windfarms. Of course, that assumes your pilot is paying attention.

They also often truck the chemicals out to the site to decrease the time and costs to resupply.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
not if you're carefree and sovereign
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "Power Line Road."

IT'S RIGHT THERE IN THE NAME.


powerline blog!! by john hinderaker

/pewpewpew
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: LordOfThePings: "It hit some hydro wire, and they hit the hydro wires and they crashed a few feet after"

I know those words, but that makes no sense.

Power lines of such a gauge/rating to transfer power from remote hydroelectric facilities to other locations?   Or, maybe power lines made from water with a steel jacket around them?  Could be either.


A bunch of Canadian electric companies have "Hydro" as part of their name. They do use hydroelectric generators, as you might expect.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Different Pilot:

\
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
