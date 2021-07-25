 Skip to content
"What a farking bellend! Bloody hell"
35
    More: Fail, shot  
35 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lol. Sinkinit
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funny as hell, but not new. I saw this video at least a year ago.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, this one made me giggle.

CHARGE!!! epic driving FAIL!
Youtube U7fCCKCz0O4
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wha' a knob-'ead.
I meant the dumbarse with his phone around the wrong way.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wanker
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Twatter is flagged by my AV as a malware site. That'll do pig. That'll do.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How to turn your $20 000 car into a worthless piece of metal in 5 seconds for the lulz.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Bellend" is the dumbest slang term.
 
skybird659
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Carma!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I still like the German dash cam video better, where he mocked the guy in front of him who floated his car -- right before he floated his own car by following him.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Love the cheers as the guy heads into the water.

And there was much rejoicing.  Yaaaaaaaay.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: "Bellend" is the dumbest slang term.


Whatever, custard launcher.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 776x311]


Oh. I'd just assumed they were referring to someone several sigma out in a normal distribution, because Brits are posh and call math maths. So they were calling someone really stupid in an intellectual, statistical way.

But I now remember that they also have many vulgar insults and say f-word and c-word and drink to excess and piss their trousers.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's not an entitlement thing, it's more because they think a 3,500 lb hunk of metal is stronger than the stuff that comes out of your bathroom faucet...
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gopher321: We Ate the Necco Wafers: "Bellend" is the dumbest slang term.

Whatever, custard launcher.


And I thought that was a reference to someone drinking to excess and vomiting. Until I looked it up on Urban Dictionary. Is it me? Am I just too PG-13?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ruled the seas they did!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unless you absolutely know how deep that water gets and are willing to bet your life and car on that knowledge....do not drive into standing water.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: "Bellend" is the dumbest slang term.


Only for the dumbest people.

/ya tosser.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Uh yeah... when the back end of your car starts to float, you know you're f**ked.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bslim: Ruled the seas they did!


Rue, Britannia...

Britannia rues the waves
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But it's the city's fault because there was no warning sign.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lolmao500: How to turn your $20 000 car into a worthless piece of metal in 5 seconds for the lulz.


There's a couple low spots around that fill up surprisingly deep...the city actually painted marks on the side of the abutment because people kept driving into it.
 
robbrie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dumping the lemon in your driveway in exchange for a fat insurance check.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That guy is a real ding-a-ling.
 
sleze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Okay, this one made me giggle.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/U7farkCz​0O4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Did this twice in my beloved Nissan Altima many years ago.  Made it through the first time with water coming over the hood a little bit and kept on going and got to work with a fun story (laughing at the fools who were too afraid).  Did it the second time 2 years later about 200 feet from my house and...barely sputtered into my driveway as the car died.  Got it repaired (it was expensive for me at the time) and the car lasted for another few years before I sold it to a friend.  It eventually had to be scrapped at around 190K miles because there was a lot of corrosion everywhere, for some reason.

/CSB
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mofa: gopher321: We Ate the Necco Wafers: "Bellend" is the dumbest slang term.

Whatever, custard launcher.

And I thought that was a reference to someone drinking to excess and vomiting. Until I looked it up on Urban Dictionary. Is it me? Am I just too PG-13?


I know what you mean. The thread the other day where the farkers were talking about sticking a ginger root in your butthole. Didn't even need to google it, they were all explaining just how it burns perfect.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: lolmao500: How to turn your $20 000 car into a worthless piece of metal in 5 seconds for the lulz.

There's a couple low spots around that fill up surprisingly deep...the city actually painted marks on the side of the abutment because people kept driving into it.


Marks measuring the depth of the puddle, that is.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gopher321: We Ate the Necco Wafers: "Bellend" is the dumbest slang term.

Whatever, custard launcher.


Thanks, "custard launcher" literally just caused me to spray my drink all over my book.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robbrie: Dumping the lemon in your driveway in exchange for a fat insurance check.


This happens occasionally in FL when a big line squall comes through and entire parking lots do the little boat float.  Insurance agents are so backed up that they don't even look at the car.  They just show up, get you to sign and go to the next one.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Okay, this one made me giggle.

[YouTube video: CHARGE!!! epic driving FAIL!]


Thank you for that.
I've found that one sign of a decent, albeit stupid in this instance, human being, is quick/swift self-deprecation.

/the immediate "bad choice, BAD choice!" part of the monologue is just perfect!
//talk about owning your fark-up; this dude verbally nails it!
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gopher321: We Ate the Necco Wafers: "Bellend" is the dumbest slang term.

Whatever, custard launcher.


The casual frequency that "muppet" gets used as an insult as well as the mental imagery it invokes makes me chuckle every time.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mikey1969: It's not an entitlement thing, it's more because they think a 3,500 lb hunk of metal is stronger than the stuff that comes out of your bathroom faucet...


Depending on the car, even driving through a shallow puddle at a moderate speed can be enough to throw enough water around the engine bay to screw up the alternator and leave you stranded anyway
 
