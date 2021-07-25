 Skip to content
"Looks like the pandemic is over. Thanks for your unconditional love during that time. I hate long goodbyes so let me just drop you off right here. Say 'hi' to the other animals at the shelter for me"
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Humans are just irredeemable pieces of shiat. Animal husbandry.  Interview people and find a home. So many options exist that don't involve dumping.

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We foster for a local shelter, cats. They have so many them right now they drop their adoption fee for adult cats to $20.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Human beings should need to take a class in being a responsible pet owner before they adopt, or procreate. It's pretty much the same issue.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus Christ what a collection of assholes.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: Jesus Christ what a collection of assholes.


And if anyone knows a thing or two about assholes, it's Fox News.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know you've found a bunch of grade-A assholes if even Fox-Farking-News has the morale high ground over them.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: ...the morale high ground


Have the beatings begun?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: ParallelUniverseParking: ...the morale high ground

Have the beatings begun?

Have the beatings begun?


Sorry, typo. I meant molar high ground. No...wait...
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to FOX NEWS, New York only does this.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I worked at one of California's top no-kill shelters and there was definitely an interview process to avoid this crap. It wasn't 100% proof but weeded out quite a few.
People are despicable.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the dog who doesn't understand what's going on:
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When you adopt a pet, you promise to care for it for the rest of it's life. It's not a Winter coat to last a season. Selfish buttwipes. If someone can't care for an animal, they sure as hell shouldn't be allowed to reproduce!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What the hell, "people"?
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
... why are people such sacks of shiat... wish the pandemic had killed these disgusting farkers.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Im on team corona virus now.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Such assholes exist.

It pains me greatly.
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I can't find words that won't earn me a time out.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: ... why are people such sacks of shiat... wish the pandemic had killed these disgusting farkers.


Why should the virus get all the fun?

I'd would say people trying to return a pet should have their hand lopped off to seal the deal, but then legitimate pirates wouldn't be able to adopt fowl mouthed parrots.

Surely some amputation could be devised to that would be acceptably unpleasant but not discriminatory.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: W_Scarlet: ... why are people such sacks of shiat... wish the pandemic had killed these disgusting farkers.

Why should the virus get all the fun?

I'd would say people trying to return a pet should have their hand lopped off to seal the deal, but then legitimate pirates wouldn't be able to adopt fowl mouthed parrots.

Surely some amputation could be devised to that would be acceptably unpleasant but not discriminatory.


How about we just round them up and harvest their organs? What we can't use in medicine we can grind into animal feed.
 
Bolebuns
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Regardless of merit, FOX only ran this story so they could use New York in a negative headline.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Trik: Pretty sure I can't find words that won't earn me a time out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What the hell, "people"?


I see you mistakenly used a comma instead of a hyphen. Tsk, tsk.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why, hooman, why?

themeowpost.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Humans are awful.

Covid, you have failed this city.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: We foster for a local shelter, cats. They have so many them right now they drop their adoption fee for adult cats to $20.


Just make sure to screen applicants.

https://observer.com/2003/01/daschle-​b​eware-young-dr-frist-sliced-up-cats/
 
