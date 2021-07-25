 Skip to content
(Lincoln Journal Star) Which insect repellent is best for children? Spoiler alert: none of them are very good at repelling children
    Insect repellent, concentration of DEET, Dr. Sophie J. Balk, higher concentration, Medicine, Albert Einstein, Pediatrics, repellent ingredients  
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


aim for the face, subby

works every time
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I came here to say this but knew in my heart it had already been said.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California Baby works great against bugs. I live most of the year in Ft Lauderdale on the beach. The bugs are huge. It really works well.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right, they stink on ice!
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Government has replaced Mosquitoes with Covid vaccine injecting drones!
Study it out.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I use Absorbine Jr to keep away gnats when I'm working in the yard. Not sure if it also repels other critters like mosquitos tho.
 
tuxq
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You know what the best part of being an adult and not having kids is?

Time, money, hobbies, exercise, vacations, sex, nice dinners, R rated movies/watching what you want...I mean the list goes on, really...but you parents keep talking about how fulfilling it is to have none of those things. Enjoy waking up at 5am on the weekends to get your little squirts to baseball games.

/not even close to sorry
 
Kraig57
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bear works best for repelling children. Much better than insects.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mama's little helper always vodka with a DDT chaser.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have a few bottles of Muskol 100% DEET. I rarely use bug spray, but that is the stuff I carry.
I don't think they sell over 30% in the stores.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Garlic.

If you feed them enough, they'll exude it though their pores.  Rub it on their feet and they'll taste it within about 20 minutes.....
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Icaridin-based sprays are a decent alternative to deet in regular situations.

If you're in serious bug territory though, deet is the way to go.

"Don't go camping in July" is another good general rule of thumb.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Exactly. Go for for the eyes, Boo!

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I surround my kids in a fog of 35% Deet when we go hiking up here in the north woods.

But honestly bug repellent is kinda a misnomer.    It mostly just stops them from biting you, it doesn't stop them from buzzing around your head, especially that one f*cking fly that keeps trying to land on your head for the last hour no matter how many times you try to swat at it.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I feel compelled to point out that most children are not insects.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Try putting a broccoli/brussel sprout scent in it.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's my right to reject insect repellent for me and my family. If you want to live in fear of mosquito bites, then you can be the government's guinea pig. Me and my family aren't going to be guinea pigs. This is still America, and this is a freedom issue.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dude, biblical precedence for this too. Find an easily offended bald guy and have the kids roast him. Then run bc God is gonna be sending some bears up into this biatch to teach them kids a lesson.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I was a boy scout we used Geritol which seemed to work great if you were one of the few taking it since the bugs would bother someone else.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Please do not wack off at the children.
 
uberalice
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I remember riding our bycycless behind the fo mosquito fogger truck back in the 70's and we'd liv and sqarglem in the fog and jargem the day away.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lol.

I like the more natural ones that use essential oils, but I'm not Indiana Jones venturing into the Jungle. In some of those areas I would want to bathe in deet.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was reading the following  just this morning:

WARNING
Avoid any danger of suffocation
Keep away from babies and children
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just blaze, man.

Enough smoke and they either don't care about you or you don't care about them.

Besides, buggy outdoor activity is more fun stoned.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

*citation needed
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

In the early 60's along the beach at Atlantic City, they would spray DDT at 4 AM along all the beachfront streets to control bugs, all bugs. Very gag-making, as the clouds of gas swarmed into the house through the open windows.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

*shrug* my wife and I didn't get married to have kids.  We did have them about 8 years after we got married.  We are really glad we did, through all the ups and downs.  I am certain we would have been very happy and content had we not had kids.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jokes seem to have been well-covered.

So, a hint in seriousness: if you have sensory kids or kids (or adults) with asthma, picardin infused clothing can help a great deal. Several outdoor stores have lines. Bug Off is one, but there are others. Babylegs makes little leg warmers with it that turn into arm covers as kids grow.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oops! I'm wrong in the ingredient. It's permethrin.
 
bizzwire
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I distinctly remember an (apparently) exhaustive list of the documented incidents/fatalities ascribed to DEET in the Straight Dope some years ago.  Darned if I can find it, but as I recall, the number was a vanishing small fraction of a percentage, and in almost all cases, there was an underlying pathology or the exposure was ludicrously high due to accident and/or stupidity.

DEET.  That shirt works.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bear spray is a pretty good repellant.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

It works great. Of course, you're covering yourself in a nasty chemical.  But if I was on Naked and Afraid Amazon, I'd give up a pair of shorts for enough deet to get me through the effort.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I find 90s Alternative rock does well.
 
mama2tnt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh, I don't know... most kids shy away from my bee beard.
 
starsrift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

What are they doing with "birds", then? Everyone knows birds aren't real.
 
