(CNN)   Chef says climate change can be tackled if you cook the way your momma did. Really? By microwaving Pathmark green beans?   (cnn.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
TFA:
"I genuinely believe that we're not going to convince the public to be vegetarian or vegan. I'd rather try and get someone to eat plant-based a couple of meals a week or a couple of days a week."

That would help.  Switching to meat just twice a week would probably be almost sustainable depending on how you lived the rest of your life.

Of course if we didn't subsidize meat as we do people would eat a lot less. But yeah.

Good article.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Packaging and processing, and long term storage and refrigeration ARE contributors. Then again, there is also the matter of scale, since the world population is about double from 1965. While we can certainly farm more sustainably, we can't just turn back the clock, because people WILL starve. Unless we can eliminate food deserts in our own urban areas, going 'back' to that methodology will lead to a LOT of roof rabbit getting consumed, and produce NOT getting to cities.

It's NOT a simple fix. There's no one thing we can wave to make things better. We need to look at industry, production, storage, distribution, packaging, even waste heat from industry and even IT. What products we buy, how we buy them, how we get them to our homes, what goes into making these products, how we use them. How we heat our homes. How we cool them. How we dress ourselves, how we produce this clothing, how we dispose of our garbage and waste. It's all involved.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: TFA:
"I genuinely believe that we're not going to convince the public to be vegetarian or vegan. I'd rather try and get someone to eat plant-based a couple of meals a week or a couple of days a week."

That would help.  Switching to meat just twice a week would probably be almost sustainable depending on how you lived the rest of your life.

Of course if we didn't subsidize meat as we do people would eat a lot less. But yeah.

Good article.


AND timely, what with the price of meat nowadays.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Packaging and processing, and long term storage and refrigeration ARE contributors. Then again, there is also the matter of scale, since the world population is about double from 1965. While we can certainly farm more sustainably, we can't just turn back the clock, because people WILL starve. Unless we can eliminate food deserts in our own urban areas, going 'back' to that methodology will lead to a LOT of roof rabbit getting consumed, and produce NOT getting to cities.

It's NOT a simple fix. There's no one thing we can wave to make things better. We need to look at industry, production, storage, distribution, packaging, even waste heat from industry and even IT. What products we buy, how we buy them, how we get them to our homes, what goes into making these products, how we use them. How we heat our homes. How we cool them. How we dress ourselves, how we produce this clothing, how we dispose of our garbage and waste. It's all involved.


Population vs. consumption. You can graph it with a red line ascending (or descending) that bounds the region of sustainability. How much can we consume per capita on planet earth and not melt the ecosystem we require to live.

In terms of carbon footprint it's an average of all your consumption and waste.

Of course there are those who will say the solution is to have fewer people. Those folks are strangely silent when it's pointed out that those who consume and waste the most would logically be targeted for population reduction if it came right down to it.

But I agree, it isn't simple, regardless how easy the math is conceptually. Corporeal existence is messy stuff.

When I'm in a better mood, I believe it's worth the compromises.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I should cook frozen chicken and fish in the microwave until it is only frozen a little in the middle to save the earth? I will never cook like my mother and screw the earth if that is what it means. TLDR.
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Individual virtue isn't going to solve the climate crisis. Big changes aimed against the top emitters will.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Mom ate placentas. Zero carbon emissions. Rest in peace, Ma.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm betting no.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


I definitely cook better than mom.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Have the old people go to the soylent green intake centers.

Part of the problem solved.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was put off spinach for decades after I was introduced to it as a child by mom nuking frozen spinach until it took on a chalky texture.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cook the way my mother did?  So have my father do all the cooking (except for Thanksgiving and Christmas Days), and then scream at him because he has no talent or imagination and does pasta/potatoes and meat and boiled spinach 7 days a week?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: I was put off spinach for decades after I was introduced to it as a child by mom nuking frozen spinach until it took on a chalky texture.


My father threw the frozen block into a pot of boiling water...
 
limboslam
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wanna change climate change? Go nuclear. If you're unwilling to even consider that, then I know you're not serious about climate change.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

limboslam: Wanna change climate change? Go nuclear. If you're unwilling to even consider that, then I know you're not serious about climate change.


I was gonna mention this, so TY for doing the legwork.

/wait. legwork?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Cook the way my mother did?  So have my father do all the cooking (except for Thanksgiving and Christmas Days), and then scream at him because he has no talent or imagination and does pasta/potatoes and meat and boiled spinach 7 days a week?


You got all the lucky breaks as a kid. WTF
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Look, subby, turkey fried rice is a perfectly normal dish. Asian food and turkey have a long and storied history.

It's actually really farking good, but I'm the only person I know on either continent to have ever eaten it.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Woohoo! Climate change defeated by roast beef and Yorkshire pudding!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: NM Volunteer: Cook the way my mother did?  So have my father do all the cooking (except for Thanksgiving and Christmas Days), and then scream at him because he has no talent or imagination and does pasta/potatoes and meat and boiled spinach 7 days a week?

You got all the lucky breaks as a kid. WTF


By the time I was in high school, my mother was so angry about it that we had takeout at least three days a week.

So not surprising I tend to just eat stews, soups, and pinto beans, all cooked in my crock pot.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'm betting no.

[i.pinimg.com image 736x492]

I definitely cook better than mom.


I so want to try that. It is freaking beautiful.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was mostly raised on very-cheap-due-to-utterly-unsustainabl​e-fishing blocks of cod, so perhaps not.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
By cooking everything twice as much as needed? I don't see how that will help.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
By constructing a solar shade at a Lagrange point between the earth and sun?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ah. The old "if we just went back to pre green revolution techniques" article...

It's never their kids that'll starve, some other kids will.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've no time for Luddite fetishization.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Chinese takeout and eating out at restaurants?  Not sure that will help.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

guinsu: Individual virtue isn't going to solve the climate crisis. Big changes aimed against the top emitters will.


Yep. Fools with teacups, attempting to bail out a boat filled with buckets by folks selling teacups.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who gives two farts what Issac Hayes has to say? He's some crazy Scientologist anymore anyway.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
mom's way to cook a turkey was 350 a pound and add 2 hours...we called it "turkey jerkey"
you could not eat the top of the bird with your teeth, you had to pull it along the grain, great chew toy.
when she cooked leg of lamb the potatoes turn into "leatherines" you had to jab the skin with a steakknife.
anything duller and it just pushed itself into the mush.
...
just thinking she might have wasted some fuel doing this.
i admit to cooking turkey until it has a hard shell just like the old days, and my kids like it.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Reads article, looks subject up online.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Another person from an Ivy League who got married in Beverly Hills and owns a restaurant in SoHo who wants to sell us that sustainable, authentic, down home, farm lifestyle experience.  Get the fark out of here.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My mom taught me how to cook. Then I cooked for a girlfriend when I was like 16, and she was like "why the fark are you putting the ground beef in boiling water???"

I was making spaghetti for us. That was how my mom taught me how to "brown" beef to make spaghetti sauce (drain beef, add to jar of sauce).

I... Somehow, got better. Maybe that was the turning point, her mocking me for how I made spaghetti. My mom also got better, I actually have a 3 ring binder full of her recipes from later in life, that I still make to this day. And I know how to cook proper now.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pouring a can of chunky soup over a plate of instant mashed potatoes can save the planet?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Pathmark? We're you a Long Island teen in the 80s?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

guinsu: Individual virtue isn't going to solve the climate crisis. Big changes aimed against the top emitters will.


This. I'm so f*cking sick of individuals being blamed when three fourths of the world's pollution is from industry. Am I suppose to knock on a factory's door and tell them to knock it off? This is a problem for governments to solve, not citizens.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My momma didn't cook, my dad never butchered anything and used all of it. Go back a few generations if you want to be relatable.

yohohogreengiant: That would help. Switching to meat just twice a week would probably be almost sustainable depending on how you lived the rest of your life.


Would that be good? Sure, probably. Would it help? Not really. There are a lot of people telling us that our personal actions can make a difference, but the entire world going vegan wouldn't even come close to negating air travel.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Have they perfected a dinner pill yet?
 
englaja
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Short term, this is a good idea.

What will help sustainability in the medium term is switching to lab grown or bioreactor meat.

Put in some starter culture and nutrients, flip the switch to "ribeye" and in however long it takes to grow you'll have a delicious steak, to your fat profile liking, with a lot less water, energy, transportation and feed  mass and almost none of the animal cruelty, for pennies in the dollar. It wouldn't kill traditional farming, there will always be demand for that, but it would cut the impact of the industry to the planet by 90% or more and make meat far more ethical.

Give it ten years and cultured meat will be a significant proportion of our diets, for economic reasons most likely, as the price follows the tech curve.

Long term? Star Trek style molecular assemblers...

"Computer: Beef, Ribeye, Bleu. Pan sauce." Fark tea, Earl Grey, hot.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Leftovers it is then.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The good news is that warmed up rice and pasta convert many carbohydrates to a more complex, lo-can and slower digesting form, meaning they are healthier as well as tastier the second time round.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I should start a sailing business for near zero carbon travel across the pond. Lower capacity and a bit slower than modern freighters, but near zero fuel costs.

/Ain't nobody got time for that.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


the vegan restaurant owner has a gut feeling we can scale up the things she's done and save the planet?

jfc
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Chef says climate change can be tackled if you cook the way your momma did.

Drunk and naked?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, OK, no.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No thanks. My mom can't cook.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I still need to go to to the butcher's to get meats. I do have a pretty thriving batch of herbs and vegetables that should last me some time. I'll use a portion fresh right away then freeze or dry the rest. Dried tomatoes on waffles right out of the iron with fresh mozzarella and a soft boiled egg. Perfect breakfast after a morning workout.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My Mom taught all of us kids to cook and she rarely used a microwave until she was up there in years. We learned to save uneaten portions for use in another meal. She baked from scratch and we had delicious cookies and cakes. We even had the 'jello salad' and it was actually good.

I make spaghetti sauce from scratch: browning the ground beef with oil, draining it, then tossing in canned tomatoes and sauce, sliced onions, cloves of garlic  Italian seasoning, sometimes bacon, sugar, salt, pepper, bay leafs, green peppers and beef broth. The sugar, a TBS, is to remove any bitterness. I'll simmer a sauce for hours on low heat. No commercial sauce in a jar for me. Left over sauce is packed in bell canning jars and stored for future use in the freezer.  My Mom served two vegetables with each main meal. (Except for spaghetti.)
 
