 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Florida man tries to look "badass", ends up "jackass" instead. At least he nailed the "ass" part   (foxnews.com) divider line
49
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

1365 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2021 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Train and license.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The man then made a quick motion to put the gun into an imaginary holster under his shoulder when the gun went off and a bullet struck his torso, the outlet reported.
"I don't know if he was pretending to be a badass or something," bar manager Warren Sonnen told the News Journal. "But from what I can tell it was completely by accident."

That's not what an accident is.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Train and license.


I understand yanking the license and forcing him to requalify on all subjects.

However, don't you think since he was the only one he shot that running a train over him might be a bit too much?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alex_Lee: [Fark user image 300x198] [View Full Size image _x_]


Been looking for that GIF for awhile. Many thanks.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I used to shoot with my dad at an indoor range (never shot at a living being). 9mm Beretta and a Walther PPK (Lethal Weapon/Die Hard and James Bond) and it was my experience that unless the gun is cocked with a hair trigger, a gun is hard to fire by accident. I never understood how a gun can just "go off".
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Somacandra: Alex_Lee: [Fark user image 300x198] [View Full Size image _x_]

Been looking for that GIF for awhile. Many thanks.


You are quite welcome!
May the spreading of joy mockery bring you great satisfaction.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeesh.  I enjoy shooting and going to bars...but like many things in life, I don't mix the two.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably should not drink and gun. Also, maybe travel in condition 3?

/ condition 3 is the one where there is not a round in the chamber.

// the chamber is the part that makes the boom
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His doctoral students are gonna miss him.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Yeesh.  I enjoy shooting and going to bars...but like many things in life, I don't mix the two.



And that is why you will never be Florida Man.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The word "safety" isn't even in some gun owners' vocabulary.

Of course, considering this guy's Second Amendment rights, he IS part of a well-regulated militia. I guess he just forgot his basic training.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: The_Sponge: Yeesh.  I enjoy shooting and going to bars...but like many things in life, I don't mix the two.


And that is why you will never be Florida Man.


Anyone else ever wonder if the Florida Man is really just one titanically dumb individual?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When is he moving to Texass?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However, the wounded man left the bar and checked himself into a local hospital before cops got to the scene,

Obviously not a karate man, as they only bleed on the inside.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things I remember from hunting safety.
1) Always treat a gun like it's loaded.
2) Keep the safety on until you're ready to fire.

Things this guy don't do.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: The man then made a quick motion to put the gun into an imaginary holster under his shoulder when the gun went off and a bullet struck his torso, the outlet reported.
"I don't know if he was pretending to be a badass or something," bar manager Warren Sonnen told the News Journal. "But from what I can tell it was completely by accident."

That's not what an accident is.


We need different words for, "not something someone meant to do but still their farking fault" and "not something someone meant to do and not their fault at all - weird shiat happened."   Having the same word for both things lets too many "muh gunz!" assholes pretend that rampaging farking shiatbrains didn't shoot themselves or someone else 'cause they're idiots and fully responsible for what went down

/not talking to actual sane gun owners
//you know better
///people like this dipshiat on the other hand should never be allowed to touch a firearm again
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw this moran into one of the more 'interesting' canals.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinks shoots and leaves?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: The man then made a quick motion to put the gun into an imaginary holster under his shoulder when the gun went off and a bullet struck his torso, the outlet reported.
"I don't know if he was pretending to be a badass or something," bar manager Warren Sonnen told the News Journal. "But from what I can tell it was completely by accident."

That's not what an accident is.


Stupidity and negligence are not the same thing as accident.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I used to shoot with my dad at an indoor range (never shot at a living being). 9mm Beretta and a Walther PPK (Lethal Weapon/Die Hard and James Bond) and it was my experience that unless the gun is cocked with a hair trigger, a gun is hard to fire by accident. I never understood how a gun can just "go off".


Many gun manufacturers have moved to the Glock model, where the only safety is in the trigger.
Many jackasses who pull there gun out to show people don't have any training and don't know what trigger discipline is.
If you don't want to have your gun go off, keep your finger off the trigger.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Things I remember from hunting safety.
1) Always treat a gun like it's loaded.
2) Keep the safety on until you're ready to fire.

Things this guy don't do.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: The Irresponsible Captain: Things I remember from hunting safety.
1) Always treat a gun like it's loaded.
2) Keep the safety on until you're ready to fire.

Things this guy don't do.

[Fark user image image 400x296]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the Not OK corral
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ass.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Many gun manufacturers have moved to the Glock model, where the only safety is in the trigger.


Yeah, I've heard that but never used one. Doesn't seem that smart to have the safety on the trigger.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Mr. Fuzzypaws: The_Sponge: Yeesh.  I enjoy shooting and going to bars...but like many things in life, I don't mix the two.


And that is why you will never be Florida Man.

Anyone else ever wonder if the Florida Man is really just one titanically dumb individual?


There's several.  They have a club.
- the pseudo-native, who is a legitimate descendant of crackers.  Crackers were like the english version of the roma and actually did possess all of the negative stereotypes the roma were accused of.  They were like larry the cable guy, but squatters and without cool roma culture.
- the shiatbag from ohio, which isn't very specific.  they like tampa.
- orlando people, who have been driven insane by disney and jesusland
- cracked aerospace engineers around merritt island and melbourne
- rich late middle age new jersey assholes.  they like naples.
- rich late middle age new york assholes.  they like the area north of miami.
- cuban republicans, who were originally hated and sparked the right-wing cliche "will the last american out of miami please bring the flag?"  then they started winning conservative dance-offs and other republicans realized they were the triple distilled real deal.
- that street science guy and friends.  in tampa
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Mugato: I used to shoot with my dad at an indoor range (never shot at a living being). 9mm Beretta and a Walther PPK (Lethal Weapon/Die Hard and James Bond) and it was my experience that unless the gun is cocked with a hair trigger, a gun is hard to fire by accident. I never understood how a gun can just "go off".

Many gun manufacturers have moved to the Glock model, where the only safety is in the trigger.
Many jackasses who pull there gun out to show people don't have any training and don't know what trigger discipline is.
If you don't want to have your gun go off, keep your finger off the trigger.


It boils down to just a few simple Concepts.

A gun is not a toy.

A gun is not a man card.

If you feel the need to show off your new penis extension in a public place like a bar then maybe you aren't mature enough to own one.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Herr Flick's Revenge: Many gun manufacturers have moved to the Glock model, where the only safety is in the trigger.

Yeah, I've heard that but never used one. Doesn't seem that smart to have the safety on the trigger.


Used responsibly it's actually kind of a nice system. As long as you are handling the gun in a safe and proper manner the only way you can pull the trigger is by doing it intentionally. You should never ever put all of your faith in a mechanical safety however, the most effective safety is finger discipline.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: iheartscotch: Mr. Fuzzypaws: The_Sponge: Yeesh.  I enjoy shooting and going to bars...but like many things in life, I don't mix the two.


And that is why you will never be Florida Man.

Anyone else ever wonder if the Florida Man is really just one titanically dumb individual?

There's several.  They have a club.
- the pseudo-native, who is a legitimate descendant of crackers.  Crackers were like the english version of the roma and actually did possess all of the negative stereotypes the roma were accused of.  They were like larry the cable guy, but squatters and without cool roma culture.
- the shiatbag from ohio, which isn't very specific.  they like tampa.
- orlando people, who have been driven insane by disney and jesusland
- cracked aerospace engineers around merritt island and melbourne
- rich late middle age new jersey assholes.  they like naples.
- rich late middle age new york assholes.  they like the area north of miami.
- cuban republicans, who were originally hated and sparked the right-wing cliche "will the last american out of miami please bring the flag?"  then they started winning conservative dance-offs and other republicans realized they were the triple distilled real deal.
- that street science guy and friends.  in tampa


Having been born in the Tampa Bay area and now living in Ohio I can sadly say that this description is pretty much exactly accurate.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: The word "safety" isn't even in some gun owners' vocabulary.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Par for the course for all Florida men?  Current Mar-a-Lago resident included?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: Herr Flick's Revenge: Mugato: I used to shoot with my dad at an indoor range (never shot at a living being). 9mm Beretta and a Walther PPK (Lethal Weapon/Die Hard and James Bond) and it was my experience that unless the gun is cocked with a hair trigger, a gun is hard to fire by accident. I never understood how a gun can just "go off".

Many gun manufacturers have moved to the Glock model, where the only safety is in the trigger.
Many jackasses who pull there gun out to show people don't have any training and don't know what trigger discipline is.
If you don't want to have your gun go off, keep your finger off the trigger.

It boils down to just a few simple Concepts.

A gun is not a toy.

A gun is not a man card.

If you feel the need to show off your new penis extension in a public place like a bar then maybe you aren't mature enough to own one.


In fact, the use of "man card" or "man points" automatically disqualifies you from your aspiration.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Herr Flick's Revenge: Many gun manufacturers have moved to the Glock model, where the only safety is in the trigger.

Yeah, I've heard that but never used one. Doesn't seem that smart to have the safety on the trigger.


I have a Springfield Armory XD45 I inherited from my deceased Father.
It has an additional grip safety and has been to the range once.
I originally learned to shoot with a Colt 1911. They are now considered to complicated as they have, if memory serves, 8 different safeties
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: Mugato: Herr Flick's Revenge: Many gun manufacturers have moved to the Glock model, where the only safety is in the trigger.

Yeah, I've heard that but never used one. Doesn't seem that smart to have the safety on the trigger.

Used responsibly it's actually kind of a nice system. As long as you are handling the gun in a safe and proper manner the only way you can pull the trigger is by doing it intentionally. You should never ever put all of your faith in a mechanical safety however, the most effective safety is finger discipline.


Well like I said, I never used one.
 
limboslam
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Coulda been worse, he coulda shot another 10 or so people in Chicago over the weekend....
Oh wait, I'm sorry, those are heroes deserving our unconditional respect and admiration.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bslim: The man then made a quick motion to put the gun into an imaginary holster under his shoulder when the gun went off and a bullet struck his torso, the outlet reported.
"I don't know if he was pretending to be a badass or something," bar manager Warren Sonnen told the News Journal. "But from what I can tell it was completely by accident."

That's not what an accident is.


Even smart people have "accidents".
Stupid people have "inevitabilities".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bslim: The man then made a quick motion to put the gun into an imaginary holster under his shoulder when the gun went off and a bullet struck his torso, the outlet reported.
"I don't know if he was pretending to be a badass or something," bar manager Warren Sonnen told the News Journal. "But from what I can tell it was completely by accident."

That's not what an accident is.

We need different words for, "not something someone meant to do but still their farking fault" and "not something someone meant to do and not their fault at all - weird shiat happened."   Having the same word for both things lets too many "muh gunz!" assholes pretend that rampaging farking shiatbrains didn't shoot themselves or someone else 'cause they're idiots and fully responsible for what went down

/not talking to actual sane gun owners
//you know better
///people like this dipshiat on the other hand should never be allowed to touch a firearm again


Accident.  You are carrying dishes. You slip on an ice cube that just fell, and break them.

Negligence: You are carrying far too many dishes, and you know it. You trip and break them.  You didn't mean too, but you could have avoided it by doing things the right way.

Gross Negligence:  You are carrying dishes. You try and fail to juggle them. You didn't mean to drop them, but you were farking about, and you goddamn well know it.

This guy was farking about. No accident.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bslim: The man then made a quick motion to put the gun into an imaginary holster under his shoulder when the gun went off and a bullet struck his torso, the outlet reported.
"I don't know if he was pretending to be a badass or something," bar manager Warren Sonnen told the News Journal. "But from what I can tell it was completely by accident."

That's not what an accident is.

We need different words for, "not something someone meant to do but still their farking fault" and "not something someone meant to do and not their fault at all - weird shiat happened."   Having the same word for both things lets too many "muh gunz!" assholes pretend that rampaging farking shiatbrains didn't shoot themselves or someone else 'cause they're idiots and fully responsible for what went down

/not talking to actual sane gun owners
//you know better
///people like this dipshiat on the other hand should never be allowed to touch a firearm again


'Attention all units, attention all units.
This is Sargent Stadanko, attention all units this is Sargent Stadanko.
We are changing from a code 3 direct pursuit, to a code 347.
Completely lost due to incompetence.'

In this case it's a code three forty seven:
Gut-shot due to incompetence.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

rummonkey: Having been born in the Tampa Bay area and now living in Ohio I can sadly say that this description is pretty much exactly accurate.


My honorable mention since they don't cause a lot of trouble is St Pete's restaging of the Balkan Wars.  Albanians up by Gandy and 4th, and the mix of Christian Slavs out by the beach.  They tried to get away and went to the same place.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

limboslam: Coulda been worse, he coulda shot another 10 or so people in Chicago over the weekend....
Oh wait, I'm sorry, those are heroes deserving our unconditional respect and admiration.


wut?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

limboslam: Coulda been worse, he coulda shot another 10 or so people in Chicago over the weekend....
Oh wait, I'm sorry, those are heroes deserving our unconditional respect and admiration.


Weak. Don't try again.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: limboslam: Coulda been worse, he coulda shot another 10 or so people in Chicago over the weekend....
Oh wait, I'm sorry, those are heroes deserving our unconditional respect and admiration.

wut?


Standard MAGA bullshiat, feel free to laugh at them and walk away.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you're alive today, you have a ticket to the freak show.
If you live in Florida, you have a front row seat.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: Train and license.


Mah freedoms!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

limboslam: Coulda been worse, he coulda shot another 10 or so people in Chicago over the weekend....
Oh wait, I'm sorry, those are heroes deserving our unconditional respect and admiration.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Interesting how everyone seems to refer to people like this as jackasses.

Considering this guy's probable political affiliation, I think that he has actually made an elephant of himself!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: The_Sponge: Yeesh.  I enjoy shooting and going to bars...but like many things in life, I don't mix the two.


And that is why you will never be Florida Man.


Absolutely...I can't compete when it comes to that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bslim: The man then made a quick motion to put the gun into an imaginary holster under his shoulder when the gun went off and a bullet struck his torso, the outlet reported.
"I don't know if he was pretending to be a badass or something," bar manager Warren Sonnen told the News Journal. "But from what I can tell it was completely by accident."

That's not what an accident is.

We need different words for, "not something someone meant to do but still their farking fault" and "not something someone meant to do and not their fault at all - weird shiat happened."   Having the same word for both things lets too many "muh gunz!" assholes pretend that rampaging farking shiatbrains didn't shoot themselves or someone else 'cause they're idiots and fully responsible for what went down

/not talking to actual sane gun owners
//you know better
///people like this dipshiat on the other hand should never be allowed to touch a firearm again

Accident.  You are carrying dishes. You slip on an ice cube that just fell, and break them.

Negligence: You are carrying far too many dishes, and you know it. You trip and break them.  You didn't mean too, but you could have avoided it by doing things the right way.

Gross Negligence:  You are carrying dishes. You try and fail to juggle them. You didn't mean to drop them, but you were farking about, and you goddamn well know it.

This guy was farking about. No accident.


One does not have a negligence though - that's what I'm talking about.  There's no real single word noun for, "Didn't mean to, still farking caused it by being a dumbfark.".  That's still an accident, and that needs to be something different in cases where the fault absolutely lies with identifiable morons
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.