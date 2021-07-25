 Skip to content
 
It's London's turn for underwater subway stations
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size


/I keed
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meh, it's flowing with urine for many many years & needs a wash anyway.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Underwater, underground, whatever, mind the gap
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See what Thatcherism leads to?
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My face when Americans call an aqua-trolley depot an "underwater subway station"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also seem to be having trouble not drowning their cars above ground....
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS, has Torchwood gotten up to no good in Canary Warf again?!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Jack Harkness has got some 'splainin' to do.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GloomCookie613: FFS, has Torchwood gotten up to no good in Canary Warf again?!
[Fark user image 425x293]
[Fark user image 425x296]
Jack Harkness has got some 'splainin' to do.


He's just trying to get a message thru to The Doctor.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: GloomCookie613: FFS, has Torchwood gotten up to no good in Canary Warf again?!
[Fark user image 425x293]
[Fark user image 425x296]
Jack Harkness has got some 'splainin' to do.

He's just trying to get a message thru to The Doctor.


And The Brigadier is *not* amused.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: ClavellBCMI: GloomCookie613: FFS, has Torchwood gotten up to no good in Canary Warf again?!
[Fark user image 425x293]
[Fark user image 425x296]
Jack Harkness has got some 'splainin' to do.

He's just trying to get a message thru to The Doctor.

And The Brigadier is *not* amused.


Nor was Queen Victoria.
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Someone explain to Mother Nature, we are going threw some shiat right now and we don't have time for this.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuffy: Someone explain to Mother Nature, we are going threw some shiat right now and we don't have time for this.


This is the point where Mother Nature is sick unto DEATH of putting up with OUR shiat soooooo I have a feeling we gonna have to MAKE time for this shiat.

She's waaaaaay beyond keying our car. She straight up to Carrie Underwood on a COSMIC scale. Like she gonna carve her name into the side of our pretty little continental divide. You feel me?
 
flexflint
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GloomCookie613: ClavellBCMI: ClavellBCMI: GloomCookie613: FFS, has Torchwood gotten up to no good in Canary Warf again?!
[Fark user image 425x293]
[Fark user image 425x296]
Jack Harkness has got some 'splainin' to do.

He's just trying to get a message thru to The Doctor.

And The Brigadier is *not* amused.

Nor was Queen Victoria.


Gwen Cooper.  Gwen. Cooper.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

flexflint: GloomCookie613: ClavellBCMI: ClavellBCMI: GloomCookie613: FFS, has Torchwood gotten up to no good in Canary Warf again?!
[Fark user image 425x293]
[Fark user image 425x296]
Jack Harkness has got some 'splainin' to do.

He's just trying to get a message thru to The Doctor.

And The Brigadier is *not* amused.

Nor was Queen Victoria.

Gwen Cooper.  Gwen. Cooper.


Just saying, Ol Vicky created Torchwood and I'm sure she would NOT be amused by these shenanigans.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Remember when global warming wasn't real, or at the very least wasn't man-made?

Wonder where all those people are now... Still alive, with their heads on top of their necks?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Doggerland 2 electric boogaloo.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I fear for my daughter's future.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Still not proof of global warming.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Clash - London Calling (Official Video)
Youtube EfK-WX2pa8c


/Strummer was apparently a news junkie and that was reflected in the lyrics of the song including an early prediction that global warming would lead to floods in London. Thus the line "Cause London is drowning, and I live by the river" in the chorus.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Doggerland 2 electric boogaloo.


Well, as i pointed out when NY subways flooded, aging electric infrastructure and water doesn't mix well...

But i'm betting FPE nor Challenger OCPDs where used London at least...
 
p51d007
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
