(The Daily Beast)   With schools about to start reopening educators are confronting the great juice box shortage of 2021   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Juice boxes, beef patties, and chicken tenders are among items in likely short supply.

Have they considered serving food instead of those items?  Call it a diversity and inclusion program, replacing traditional American plate fillers with something strange and foreign.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's quite interesting living in a country thats falling apart

Finally understand what the Soviets felt round 1991.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sheet Pizza. It was awful but we loved Friday lunches for it.

///not sure if relevant
/don't care
//
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
schools are going to be a shiatshow this year.  More than last.

In one corner we have a variant that seems to affect kids more than before.

In the other are parents who want the kids out of the damn house.

Sorry kids, we really don't care about you.

/just enrolled my two in a virtual school last week.
//next up: get that remote work job.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: schools are going to be a shiatshow this year.  More than last.

In one corner we have a variant that seems to affect kids more than before.

In the other are parents who want the kids out of the damn house.

Sorry kids, we really don't care about you.

/just enrolled my two in a virtual school last week.
//next up: get that remote work job.


Were I an enemy force intending on weakening the nation, I would be pushing for as little mitigation in schools as possible. Kids catch the variant, bring it home to parents, etc.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: Sheet Pizza. It was awful but we loved Friday lunches for it.

///not sure if relevant
/don't care
//


Ha I remember the square pizza.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Juice boxes, beef patties, and chicken tenders are among items in likely short supply.

Have they considered serving food instead of those items?  Call it a diversity and inclusion program, replacing traditional American plate fillers with something strange and foreign.


back in my day the must have had a nugget machine in the back, everything was in nugget form

Chicken Nuggets
Fish Nuggets
Steak Nuggets
Corn Nuggets
Pork Nuggets
Veggie Nuggets
Mystery Nuggets
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All schools should be required to stock Ecto cooler juice boxes at all times
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: Sheet Pizza. It was awful but we loved Friday lunches for it.

///not sure if relevant
/don't care
//


Just looking at it grossed me out and I never tried it.

And just this week on FB one of my friends posted a picture of it and they're all singing its praises.

Maybe I should have tried it once.

/maybe
//
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I say, let's have mother nature run it's natural course and have mama's regurgitate their children's juice.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Were I an enemy force intending on weakening the nation, I would be pushing for as little mitigation in schools as possible. Kids catch the variant, bring it home to parents, etc.


exactly.  States/Gov's are making it so schools won't be allowed to mandate masks even if CDC suggests.  When shiat goes sideways, they won't be able to act fast enough because they will need to spend time to undo such farkery.

I have a friend who teaches HS in Hall County GA, They start back on Aug 6th, Her daughters middle school has a 6.2% vax rate among its population of students.  Middle school starts at 11-12 years old, so most of the students are eligible.  She didn't mention the rate for the HS students but I can imagine it is equally horrific.

Oh, and she is still dealing with long covid from spring.

shiat
show
Lord buckethead
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm a school bus driver as a side gig. I'm still not sure I'm going back to driving this fall if things are as bad as they look like they may be.
 
groppet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At work we are having supply issues with coffee, haven't heard much whining.........yet. But I am sure it will be in full force when we run out of a few kinds. Last week I ordered 22 boxes and got 3. I am glad we are not at full staff yet or it would be blood in the halls.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Juice boxes, beef patties, and chicken tenders are among items in likely short supply.

Have they considered serving food instead of those items?  Call it a diversity and inclusion program, replacing traditional American plate fillers with something strange and foreign.


In my day all we had was peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and milk! Chocolate milk if you were rich and had an extra nickel!. And we liked it!
There was no mamby-pamby juices boxes! If we wanted juice, we had to grow our own fruit and then squeeze it!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: I'm a school bus driver as a side gig. I'm still not sure I'm going back to driving this fall if things are as bad as they look like they may be.


I recently learned that kids can be mandated to wear masks on school buses since there is a federal mandate for masks on all public transport.

...if only we could tie federal school funding to such ideas...
 
T Baggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Juice boxes are stupid. A cup of water, six sugar cubes, and a 60mg vitamin C pill is the same thing. Just fill a hot lunch tray compartment with 15 sugar cubes, and you can eliminate dessert, too.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Guess they will have lumpy potatoes everyday for lunch at this point.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

