(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Subby had never heard of the term "Bon Quisha" before but it's apparently a term you shouldn't call black women on Facebook, especially if you want to keep your job   (wbtv.com) divider line
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I searched the Web for the definition of bonquisha and it seems there is no consensus on what it means or if it's even an insult.

So I guess I'll take my fake outrage elsewhere.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Quisha" is a satirical take on contemporary African-American naming traditions. If someone buys a car from you, why would you post a picture of them with anything other than their actual name* ?

*Offer not valid for the "Orange shiatgibbon"
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Referring to a customer by anything other than their actual name is almost always a bad idea.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hope it was worth it, anonymous no-longer-employed salesperson. Sure you got fired...but at least you got to make fun of a customer who bought a car from your dealership. You sure took that n--bong down a peg or two.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: I searched the Web for the definition of bonquisha and it seems there is no consensus on what it means or if it's even an insult.

So I guess I'll take my fake outrage elsewhere.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

little big man: Referring to a customer by anything other than their actual name is almost always a bad idea.


Offer not valid if customer is called "Karen"
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here's a thought.

Stop calling people things.
Use their name, (and title if appropriate).
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Kudos to the dealer for doing the right thing.
 
BigChad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We can still make fun of Karens and Chads though, right?

<Looks at own screenname>

Sonofabiatch...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Here's a thought.

Stop calling people things.
Use their name, (and title if appropriate).


"Mister/Ms/Dr. Asshat"?
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: I searched the Web for the definition of bonquisha and it seems there is no consensus on what it means or if it's even an insult.

So I guess I'll take my fake outrage elsewhere.


It's just a black sounding name. Like Shaneequa or Latisha. It wouldn't be racist if that were her actual name, but since it isn't, it sounds like the guy just made up a black name to make fun of her being black.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dames
Broads
Chicks
Bon Quisha

Just what and the hell are we supposed to call Ms. What's-her-tits then?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's Lumberton, it was originally populated by remnants of indigenous tribes and other free people of color.  There has always been an undercurrent of racism in Robeson County.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: I searched the Web for the definition of bonquisha and it seems there is no consensus on what it means or if it's even an insult.

So I guess I'll take my fake outrage elsewhere.


I found the same thing. Apparently, it is another made-up name to insult a black female, like Shanaenae or Laqueefia. OK to use unless you're white.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Dames
Broads
Chicks
Bon Quisha

Just what and the hell are we supposed to call Ms. What's-her-tits then?


Queen Nefer-titty.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: Herb Utsmelz: I searched the Web for the definition of bonquisha and it seems there is no consensus on what it means or if it's even an insult.

So I guess I'll take my fake outrage elsewhere.

It's just a black sounding name. Like Shaneequa or Latisha. It wouldn't be racist if that were her actual name, but since it isn't, it sounds like the guy just made up a black name to make fun of her being black.


So why the "bon"?  Is the guy from Louisiana?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Dames
Broads
Chicks
Bon Quisha

Just what and the hell are we supposed to call Ms. What's-her-tits then?


Tits McGee?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hope she takes the car back and gets a refund.

Actually, I hope she takes the car back and the dealership makes it into a big thing so they can stay in the news for hiring the idiot (who I'm sure never said a racist word until that day) and highlight their terrible customer service all in one.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

qlenfg: Herb Utsmelz: I searched the Web for the definition of bonquisha and it seems there is no consensus on what it means or if it's even an insult.

So I guess I'll take my fake outrage elsewhere.

I found the same thing. Apparently, it is another made-up name to insult a black female, like Shanaenae or Laqueefia. OK to use unless you're white.


Yes, there are indeed in-group and out-group rules when it comes to use of terminology.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: I searched the Web for the definition of bonquisha and it seems there is no consensus on what it means or if it's even an insult.

So I guess I'll take my fake outrage elsewhere.


Wait, you need the internet to tell you whether or not not calling someone by their name in a professional post is insulting?
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media.salon.comView Full Size
 
HairBolus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
https://www.urbandictionary.com/defi​ne​.php?term=quisha
quisha
How every single ghetto name in the world ends

Shaquisha: I'm Shaquisha!
Lequisha: I'm Lequisha!
Bob: I'M BOBQUISHA!

Shaquisha and Lequisha: .-.by Epl0ded March 28, 2014
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: [rollingstone.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ah, yes, social media. That bizarre game where you have to post things compelling enough to attract attention, but if anything you post gets enough attention, you lose your job.
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To the British, no name will ever be funnier than Randy Baumgardner.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: It's Lumberton, it was originally populated by remnants of indigenous tribes and other free people of color.  There has always been an undercurrent of racism in Robeson County.


Also, if I'm not mistaken, where Blue Velvet was filmed.

So now the good news:  this is far, far from the most farked up thing that ever happened there.

Now bring daddy a Pabst Blue Ribbon!
 
Birnone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Here's a thought.

Stop calling people things.
Use their name, (and title if appropriate).


The whole point of a post like that is to mock her and dehumanize her. A common thing racists do to justify their racism is to characterize other people as subhuman. One common way to do that is to deny them even so much as their name. It's not that the name they used is itself racist, it's that they went out of their way to not use her real name.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xevian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: I searched the Web for the definition of bonquisha and it seems there is no consensus on what it means or if it's even an insult.

So I guess I'll take my fake outrage elsewhere.


Was a 90s thing turn satirical thing for that time. There was kind of a movement of people in the African American community changing their names to something wild and out of place to many. It got mocked for some reason with comedians for a very long time for having one of those types of names. Like lashonda lateequa, quanta* etc,...back in the day you could literally just rip the syllables of those, jumble them around, and bam, a new and cool name.
Not limited to that community though. In the 60s you had the hippies naming their kids after objects, vegetables, and types or names of flowers, and they got mocked the same way. (family knew a couple of people oddly named like that).
As for racism, borderline at the time, but in today's standards yes. If you were alive during that time, the comedians used it as a reference to a mouthy African American woman by just calling her by that, even though it isn't her name.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.urban​dictionary.com/define.php%3fterm=Bonqu​isha%2bLatisha&=true

I'm not sure what "16 rolls per cubic feet" means, but it's at least a little humorous.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.urba​n​dictionary.com/define.php%3fterm=Bonqu​esha&=true

I'm also not sure what a "ratchet thot" is.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm very offended by this post, it's almost a racial slur.

So.. is it a racial slur or isn't it?  Because a giraffe is almost an elephant, except for the fact that it's not.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

xevian: Herb Utsmelz: I searched the Web for the definition of bonquisha and it seems there is no consensus on what it means or if it's even an insult.

So I guess I'll take my fake outrage elsewhere.

Was a 90s thing turn satirical thing for that time. There was kind of a movement of people in the African American community changing their names to something wild and out of place to many. It got mocked for some reason with comedians for a very long time for having one of those types of names. Like lashonda lateequa, quanta* etc,...back in the day you could literally just rip the syllables of those, jumble them around, and bam, a new and cool name.
Not limited to that community though. In the 60s you had the hippies naming their kids after objects, vegetables, and types or names of flowers, and they got mocked the same way. (family knew a couple of people oddly named like that).
As for racism, borderline at the time, but in today's standards yes. If you were alive during that time, the comedians used it as a reference to a mouthy African American woman by just calling her by that, even though it isn't her name.


It goes back farther than that, at least to the '70s, with some people calling every other Black guy "Tyrone" or "LaRue" or something supposedly "Black", or calling unknown Asian people some nonsensical "Asian sounding" name or Hispanics "Pedro" or "Mamacita" or some goddam thing.   As Frank Zappa once said, "Hey, people...y'know, I'm not Black, but there's a whole lotsa times I wish I could say I'm not white..."
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Naido: I'm also not sure what a "ratchet thot" is.


"thot" is "that hoe over there", basically what old people called a slut.  Ya got me on the rachet part.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I'm very offended by this post, it's almost a racial slur.

So.. is it a racial slur or isn't it?  Because a giraffe is almost an elephant, except for the fact that it's not.


Used to be Mammy or Jemima.

That clear it up?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Hyjamon: Dames
Broads
Chicks
Bon Quisha

Just what and the hell are we supposed to call Ms. What's-her-tits then?

Tits McGee?


Hootie McBoob?
 
0lorin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I'm very offended by this post, it's almost a racial slur.

So.. is it a racial slur or isn't it?  Because a giraffe is almost an elephant, except for the fact that it's not.


stfu trot!!!

(that racist over there)
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In before Hugh Jazz and Amanda Hugenkiss.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: It goes back farther than that, at least to the '70s, with some people calling every other Black guy "Tyrone" or "LaRue"


So one of Fark's lamest trolls is also racist?  That tracks.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Naido: I'm also not sure what a "ratchet thot" is.

"thot" is "that hoe over there", basically what old people called a slut.  Ya got me on the rachet part.


Ratchet is an intentional misspelling of wretched, kind of like how some people use the word sloot instead of slut. They think they're being clever but they're not.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: I searched the Web for the definition of bonquisha and it seems there is no consensus on what it means or if it's even an insult.

So I guess I'll take my fake outrage elsewhere.


So you wouldn't have been annoyed if they had put a picture of you on their facebook and tagged it as Benedyct Braydon McWhiterson the 3rd?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

syrynxx: Naido: I'm also not sure what a "ratchet thot" is.

"thot" is "that hoe over there", basically what old people called a slut.  Ya got me on the rachet part.


"Ratchet" has been explained to me as a corruption of wretched and implies a trashy manner of dress and/or demeanor.
 
