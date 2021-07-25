 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   There was a whole lot of crazy in Trafalgar Square   (twitter.com) divider line
71
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

1829 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2021 at 3:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You're either with the humans, or you're with the virus.

Lots of people have sided with the virus.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Isn't that a fairly regular thing in T Squared?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Blimey.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You're either with the humans, or you're with the virus.

Lots of people have sided with the virus.


Is the virus capable of controlling the minds of people it hasn't infected yet, because they're acting like those mind-controlled ants.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: Marcus Aurelius: You're either with the humans, or you're with the virus.

Lots of people have sided with the virus.

Is the virus capable of controlling the minds of people it hasn't infected yet, because they're acting like those mind-controlled ants.


no. that's the 5g. study it out.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Young Ones - Riot Scene
Youtube _QnebRstQa0
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow that whole thread is something... a few down, still with her: Kate Shemirani says "5G is a direct energy weapon". "In your injections, the hydrogel is a conduit, it has an antenna that links you. It transmits and receives. This is surveillance technology."

Well I guess I was wrong earlier, you need to be vaxx'd to pick up the 5G signals... okay then.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I heard about this pic from the rally.

If you're into Minecraft Twitch/Youtube groups, you'll do a double take. If not, ask a teenager who is.

https://kotaku.com/someone-brought-a-​d​ream-smp-minecraft-flag-to-an-anti-v-1​847356377
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sno man: Wow that whole thread is something... a few down, still with her: Kate Shemirani says "5G is a direct energy weapon". "In your injections, the hydrogel is a conduit, it has an antenna that links you. It transmits and receives. This is surveillance technology."

Well I guess I was wrong earlier, you need to be vaxx'd to pick up the 5G signals... okay then.


It's like they're trying to out-crazy each other.

The thread hits a climax when (of course) David Icke hits the stage.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crazy British hot.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Shostie: sno man: Wow that whole thread is something... a few down, still with her: Kate Shemirani says "5G is a direct energy weapon". "In your injections, the hydrogel is a conduit, it has an antenna that links you. It transmits and receives. This is surveillance technology."

Well I guess I was wrong earlier, you need to be vaxx'd to pick up the 5G signals... okay then.

It's like they're trying to out-crazy each other.

The thread hits a climax when (of course) David Icke hits the stage.


That crazy train hit a lot of stops along the way..


We're noting *some* disquiet among on Anti-Lockdown chat channels (but also levels of continued hardcore support) after yesterday's event, with some people embarrassed that speakers brought 5G and other thoroughly untrue conspiracy theories to the fore.

- Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) July 25, 2021
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Joe USer: [Fark user image image 450x461]
I heard about this pic from the rally.

If you're into Minecraft Twitch/Youtube groups, you'll do a double take. If not, ask a teenager who is.

https://kotaku.com/someone-brought-a-d​ream-smp-minecraft-flag-to-an-anti-v-1​847356377


Except that is clearly a boomer holding the flag.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blastoh: Joe USer: [Fark user image image 450x461]
I heard about this pic from the rally.

If you're into Minecraft Twitch/Youtube groups, you'll do a double take. If not, ask a teenager who is.

https://kotaku.com/someone-brought-a-d​ream-smp-minecraft-flag-to-an-anti-v-1​847356377

Except that is clearly a boomer holding the flag.


Well, he looks GenX to me but is it a troll, or just clueless?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Isn't that a fairly regular thing in T Squared?


You're thinking of Hyde Park Corner. The real crazies can't afford a spot in Trafalgar.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not Fark. It's crazy Brits.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, look at the bright side: At least she's a former nurse.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I read stories like this, I picture Putin rolling on the floor laughing hysterically at what he has wrought. He probably never imagined that his disinformation campaigns would have been *this* successful, at this point they've taken on a life of their own.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They want a public debate? Ok. If you don't want to F-ing die...get the stupid shot or go live on a deserted island and never leave it.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cor! Nutters and fruit bats!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion is a mental disorder
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You're either with the humans, or you're with the virus.

Lots of people have sided with the virus.


The virus is winning.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: Whenever I read stories like this, I picture Putin rolling on the floor laughing hysterically at what he has wrought. He probably never imagined that his disinformation campaigns would have been *this* successful, at this point they've taken on a life of their own.


Putin is weaponizing the stupid voting bloc against western civilisation and its working.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Crazy British hot.


When it comes to MEGA (Make England Great Again)...

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Wow that whole thread is something... a few down, still with her: Kate Shemirani says "5G is a direct energy weapon". "In your injections, the hydrogel is a conduit, it has an antenna that links you. It transmits and receives. This is surveillance technology."

Well I guess I was wrong earlier, you need to be vaxx'd to pick up the 5G signals... okay then.


I have a 5G phone.
At my house the average speed was 20 Mbps.
I got vaccinated recently, now my speeds are hitting 200 Mbps.
Coincidence?
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's that term for finding patterns in stuff all-over? I can't remember if it's a scientific, philosophical, or psychiatric thing...
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: LurkerSupreme: Whenever I read stories like this, I picture Putin rolling on the floor laughing hysterically at what he has wrought. He probably never imagined that his disinformation campaigns would have been *this* successful, at this point they've taken on a life of their own.

Putin is weaponizing the stupid voting bloc against western civilisation and its working.


The problem is not that they are stupid, necessarily...it's that the world is scary and thinking that YOU know the solution gives you the illusion of control.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Religion is a mental disorder


Are you a fan of their keynote speaker?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scary thing about this is people's lives are in the hands of nurses like this every day, and you wouldn't know that they're a batshiat moron until they out themselves in some way. But until that moment arrives, you just have to trust that the nurse caring for you isn't a batshiat moron. But they're out there hiding in plain sight.

I wonder what she did to get fired.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VOCSL5: What's that term for finding patterns in stuff all-over? I can't remember if it's a scientific, philosophical, or psychiatric thing...


My phone says pareidolia...but that is for physical objects
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every one of those speakers needs to be put down like a rabid animal.
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erek the Red: grokca: Crazy British hot.

When it comes to MEGA (Make England Great Again)...

[memegenerator.net image 400x400]


A heads-up. She's apparently ok with Botox.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VOCSL5: What's that term for finding patterns in stuff all-over? I can't remember if it's a scientific, philosophical, or psychiatric thing...


Is pareidolia what you're looking for?
 
HairBolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if Russia is secretly financing and/or promoting these nutjobs.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know you're in good company when the headliner is David Icke.

Let's just say if anything you say is in line with David Icke, you're on the wrong side of history and absolutely farking nutter.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: [Fark user image 450x461]
I heard about this pic from the rally.

If you're into Minecraft Twitch/Youtube groups, you'll do a double take. If not, ask a teenager who is.

https://kotaku.com/someone-brought-a-d​ream-smp-minecraft-flag-to-an-anti-v-1​847356377


"L'Manburg, was an independent nation-state in the Dream SMP. It declared its independence from the Greater Dream SMP on July 29, 2020 and gained its independence after the Dream Team SMP vs. L'Manberg War on August 2, 2020. It was reformed as Manberg on September 22, 2020, but was restored on November 16, 2020. It was destroyed and permanently disbanded on January 6, 2021."

Minecraft is to blame for the insurrection?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Circusdog320: Religion is a mental disorder

Are you a fan of their keynote speaker?
[Fark user image image 425x231]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile over in Piccadilly:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that I've got demonic powers from the vaccine...I, uh...

Hmm...

I guess I'll try to summon up a house, a car, and the ability to pay for a hospital visit.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: LurkerSupreme: Whenever I read stories like this, I picture Putin rolling on the floor laughing hysterically at what he has wrought. He probably never imagined that his disinformation campaigns would have been *this* successful, at this point they've taken on a life of their own.

Putin is weaponizing the stupid voting bloc against western civilisation and its working.


Except COVID has hit Russia harder than the USA (and pretty much anywhere outside of South America) and they've under reported deaths by several hundred thousand.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HairBolus: I wouldn't be surprised if Russia is secretly financing and/or promoting these nutjobs.


Considering brexit was directly financed and promoted by Russia and a lot of the disinformation was pushed from russia....

And this is a spinoff from the same groups it shouldn't be a surprise at all.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am just pleased that she is urging Nuremberg-esque trials for those who were involved in vaccinations. In America, they'd be urging for someone to lynch folks on their own, but this is Great Britain, and they are going to push for a more civilized effort, one that will necessitate taking over the entire EU, and the UK. It's so very polite and civilized a form of death threat, especially since it's such a pipe dream that she can grift off this for years. 'Murica? We'd be getting the ropes measured, the trees ready, and then getting arrested on the doorstep since the idjits decided to post the entire process on Facebook. Nope. In the UK, they have faith that the government will deal justice to those who want to save lives. So veddy polite.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: sno man: Wow that whole thread is something... a few down, still with her: Kate Shemirani says "5G is a direct energy weapon". "In your injections, the hydrogel is a conduit, it has an antenna that links you. It transmits and receives. This is surveillance technology."

Well I guess I was wrong earlier, you need to be vaxx'd to pick up the 5G signals... okay then.

I have a 5G phone.
At my house the average speed was 20 Mbps.
I got vaccinated recently, now my speeds are hitting 200 Mbps.
Coincidence?


It boils down to this; who would you rather have control your brain, you or a self-made billionaire like Bill Gates?
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VOCSL5: What's that term for finding patterns in stuff all-over? I can't remember if it's a scientific, philosophical, or psychiatric thing...


Paranoid schizophrenia?
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.