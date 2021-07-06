 Skip to content
 
(NBC 12 Richmond)   Do you want bees? Because this is how you get bees
27
    Beekeeping, beehive equipment, Virginia Department of Agriculture, Beehive Distribution Program  
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virginia! Beehive yourself!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virginians are going to make a bee line to the VDACS office
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a really good idea!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The bees are fine.  But you really need the gees to go along with them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes. I want bees. Lots and lots of bees.

Please.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah I want bees too.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
European honey bees are over rated. Sure the honey is nice, but we have plenty of native pollinators. That is if you don't hose everything down with insecticides.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is very cool project VA! *thumbs up*
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Even the Fonz wants bees
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just got stung on the eye by a bee while mountain biking.  This can't be a coincidence.

/technically right below it but still
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had a bee swarm decide to stop in my Weber one year.  I called a local bee keepers organization and was told to check the next day and the day after.  If the bees were still there after three days, they'd send someone out to collect them, but the bees left the next day.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No Oprah?  Fark, I am disappointed in you.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Participants are responsible for other materials needed to maintain the hive including purchasing honey bees or other equipment.

No, apparently you need to find some other way to actually get the bees.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Neat. I'd really like to start beekeeping but the going rate where I am for a hive setup with bees is like $200 plus all the safety gear and I should also get an epipen in case shiat goes bad so maybe next year or try to build a couple hives myself
 
culebra
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They don't allow you to have bees in here.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abox: Just got stung on the eye by a bee while mountain biking.  This can't be a coincidence.

/technically right below it but still


A former teacher of mine was stung on the eyeball as a kid, and he was allergic to bees...

Whatever happened resulted in his eye permanently pointing to his left. I guess he could see out of it just fine.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

natazha: I had a bee swarm decide to stop in my Weber one year.  I called a local bee keepers organization and was told to check the next day and the day after.  If the bees were still there after three days, they'd send someone out to collect them, but the bees left the next day.


And yet in some places they'll practically run people down on the sidewalk to get to a moving hive before it finds a natural home
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Yeah I want bees too.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've heard a lot of buzz about this.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wish I wasn't allergic, bees are so friggin cool.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
CSB: I got Bees in high school.
 
Abox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

puffy999: Abox: Just got stung on the eye by a bee while mountain biking.  This can't be a coincidence.

/technically right below it but still

A former teacher of mine was stung on the eyeball as a kid, and he was allergic to bees...

Whatever happened resulted in his eye permanently pointing to his left. I guess he could see out of it just fine.


I'm glad it wasn't direct on the eyeball, could easily have been.  farker flew under my sunglass lens and got me right on the lower edge of the eye socket.  I think I set a personal record for most F-bombs dropped in a row.  It's still sore, probably be bruised tomorrow.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
BG, great hair, before they went bald, or died
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abox: It's still sore, probably bee bruised tomorrow.


ftfy
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

