(CNBC)   China sheds angry tears over NBC's refusal to toe the Party Line during Olympics broadcast
75
    More: Amusing, United States, Olympic Games, arrival of Chinese athletes, NBC Universal, incomplete map, Summer Olympic Games, Winter Olympic Games, South China Sea  
posted to Main » and Politics » on 25 Jul 2021 at 4:50 PM



hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Guess that NBC will lose those valuable PRC contributions and all those sweet affiliate channe...yeah...good luck with that, Central Committee. And maybe stop annexing your neighbors by inches every year.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In 2024 NBC will be so pro China you'd think it was state television.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just... darn.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm thinking a map that is supposed to show where the Olympic athletes that are competing for China are from *shouldn't* include Taiwan. None of their athletes are competing for that area (no matter what its called). As far as the Olympics are concerned Taiwan is its own thing.

I mean, the maps also shouldn't include Taiwan because it's its own freaking country but China isn't going to accept that reason.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My God those people are thin-skinned.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China is the most sensitive country, they're farking annoying.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go suck a dick, China. You're not even hosting the Olympics this year.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you really wanted to upset them...you'd recognize the independence of Taiwan
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: My God those people are thin-skinned.


I don't think that it is THAT as much as they like to throw their weight around. And, for the most part, the rest of the world lets them.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
brilett
'' 1 hour ago
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do these people ever shut up? Holy christ it's like if I don't put up a sign in every block that says "Taiwan is part of China" then they are going to whine endlessly.

Like holy christ don't you have real things to do? Didn't two dozen people just die in a dam collapse? Maybe instead of policing international media for insufficient dick-wagging you could go do something actually productive.
 
dp3 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Chinese consulate did not specify why it objected to the map but said: 'We urge NBC to recognize the serious nature of this problem and take measures to correct the error.'"

Translated as: You should know why I'm upset!

Is it that time we left the dishes in the sink? That time we sold military equipment to your sister?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cry more, you corrupt genocidal b*tches!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: My God those people are thin-skinned.


Not as much as you'd think.  Taiwan is just the obvious thing for them to saber rattle over.  Sure, they'd like to have it - understandably really, no one wants a hostile country right next door.  Mind you, it's understandable in a practical way, morally umm no - but still realistically I can see why.  But it's just their obvious usual shiat-stirring.  Look at China's methods historically, and then look at what they actually were yelling about at the time.  Those two things are very rarely the same.  They're big fans of the old "Point them at one thing we're snarling and gibbering at so we can quietly get other shiat done" shtick.  Mostly because that works pretty well, and has for thousands of years.  I'd be worried if they STFU about it frankly, because that would probably mean invasion within a decade.  It suits their purposes to be "thin-skinned' about this - it makes it so much easier to play other games that aren't so obvious.  As usual.

See also Tibetan issues and the regular cycle of "YOU ARE CHINA BIATCH" and "Ehh whatever" around and around. - it just depends on whether or not it makes for a suitable scarecrow atm.  In essence, you're looking where the three card monte dealer wants you to instead of at their hands.  None of that would stop them from taking Taiwan if they thought they could of course - but the primary worry in their lives?  Naw - much like Tibet the situation is too useful for go for resolution when it's a nice cover for 826 other things on a daily basis
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: Do these people ever shut up? Holy christ it's like if I don't put up a sign in every block that says "Taiwan is part of China" then they are going to whine endlessly.

Like holy christ don't you have real things to do? Didn't two dozen people just die in a dam collapse? Maybe instead of policing international media for insufficient dick-wagging you could go do something actually productive.


Oh, and the South China Sea is *not* part of China, no matter how often the PRC bleats that it is.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When was the last time you saw a US map that included Puerto Rico or Guam? Probably not since your last visit to one of those places.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Guess that NBC will lose those valuable PRC contributions and all those sweet affiliate channe...yeah...good luck with that, Central Committee. And maybe stop annexing your neighbors by inches every year.


You don't think they're about to turn whatever screws they can on them?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"hurt the dignity and emotions of the Chinese people "

Fark your feelings.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King Something
'' 1 hour ago
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gynah is treating us so very unfairly.  So unfairly.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dp3: Translated as: You should know why I'm upset!


So what you are saying is, China is a woman.
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NBC was "misinformed" about the ramifications of this map, and "not educated about the situation.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone in the politburo didn't bribe the correct people at the Olympic committee or NBC.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chinese consulate in New York said the display "hurt the dignity and emotions of the Chinese people," in a post on its official Weibo social media platform on Saturday.

That's just the stock phrase they use anytime someone doesn't sufficiently respect their authoritah. It's bullshiat and if you believe them the Chinese people are the biggest snowflakes on earth. They should really come up with a new phrase.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
China is the Original Karen.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: When was the last time you saw a US map that included Puerto Rico or Guam? Probably not since your last visit to one of those places.


I have an atlas somewhere that still has Rhodesia, Burma and Ceylon in it.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As a country, we have to start maneuvering ourselves into a position that allows us to tell China to pound sand.  I don't want war, China, I just don't want to be in business with you.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's an effort to mandala effect the whole thing.

"Wait, when did Taiwan become part of China?"
"It always was!"

Western Taiwan needs to realize all they are doing is creating a Streisand effect, and coming off as whiney babies because the rest of the world doesn't want to play their game.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
West Taiwan has a lot in common with West Virginia- coal, relationships with cousins, coal, being "west" of something more important, coal...
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Chinese consulate in New York said the display "hurt the dignity and emotions of the Chinese people," in a post on its official Weibo social media platform on Saturday

Pussies.
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And I was hungry half an hour later.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Naido: As a country, we have to start maneuvering ourselves into a position that allows us to tell China to pound sand.  I don't want war, China, I just don't want to be in business with you.


How about not pushing businesses overseas to China and strengthening our trade with nations to exclude China specifically?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: My God those people are thin-skinned.


You misspelled 'methodically persistant'
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: How about not pushing businesses overseas to China


No one forced companies to shift to China. They did it all by them selves pursuing cheaper manufacturing costs.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I farking hate China, and I'm half Chinese.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I always include Taiwan and the South China Sea during fire drills.
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Get farked, China
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Chinese consulate in New York said the display "hurt the dignity and emotions of the Chinese people..."

Fark user imageView Full Size

They'll get over it.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh bother
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
NBC's coverage of the Olympics is abysmal, but not for this reason.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Naido: As a country, we have to start maneuvering ourselves into a position that allows us to tell China to pound sand.  I don't want war, China, I just don't want to be in business with you.

How about not pushing businesses overseas to China and strengthening our trade with nations to exclude China specifically?


This. Without the money from Western (particularly American) corporations, China's government wouldn't have anywhere near the clout it currently has.

You want to stop China's atrocities? Start regulating the shiat out of corporations (all corporations on our soil; no picking and choosing) who do business with China, including those who use "subcontractors" as an excuse. But be prepared for the economic impact, since we've spent a good few decades letting our economy get tangled up with China's.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait. since when has China had any dignity?
 
tchjdaedn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They should re-issue the map to include Taiwan, Mainland Taiwan, West Korea, North Tibet, etc.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They can show whatever map they want on their broadcast network .. I won't care either way ..
 
kbronsito
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: I'm thinking a map that is supposed to show where the Olympic athletes that are competing for China are from *shouldn't* include Taiwan. None of their athletes are competing for that area (no matter what its called). As far as the Olympics are concerned Taiwan is its own thing.

I mean, the maps also shouldn't include Taiwan because it's its own freaking country but China isn't going to accept that reason.



Puerto Rico has its own team, even though it's part of the US. They probably didn't show PR on the US map. Just tell China that Taiwan can be their Puerto Rico. But they gotta let them have a Taiwan Day Parade every year in like Shanghai or something.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
1990, Iraq: Y'all change the shape of our country, we just threw out some sheiks goldbricking on our ancestral property, and did debt reduction the Sack of Constantinople way.
(Turkey: It's Istanbul, f--ker)
World: (Shocked) F--k that.
USA: Hm, we have a treaty with Kuwait here.
(Kuwaiti Emir, Saudi King opens up wallet)
USA: OK, guess we'll use it.
Osama bin Laden: F--k them outsiders. I'll do it for --
Arab World: Know your place, rabid dog.
OBL: F--k you too then, you're going to regret that.

2014, Russia: We just retook Crimea for reasons (moves rusting ships to better port, builds beachside dachas for leaders and rich)
World: (Annoyed) Eh, that's not right.
USA (2014-2017, later 2021): GTFO Russia.
USA (2017-early 2021): Have at it Russia. Would you want Poland, Syria or the Baltics with that too?

2021, China: Hey you shorting us land, we own all this ocean here.
World: (Nervously) Why are you including Manila with ... (diplomatic looking up of synonyms) Formosa?
China: Cause ancient map says so.
World: Can we carbon date -
China: NO. You want to pay more for cheap shiat we make for you, keep asking questions.
USA (1949-2017, 2021) Uh, we kind of got an alliance thing in those places. (Makes pull out your wallet AND army motion at Taiwan, Japan, Korea and Philippines)
USA (2017-2021) I DGAF, but let me tell you a racist joke 'bout them Chinamen.
(China sends over invoice for MAGA hats with discount)
USA: Eh, forget about that. Let's talk about the wall and libs.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

puffy999: In 2024 NBC will be so pro China you'd think it was state television.


You think Fox News and OANN won't lock that up?
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"map displayed during the arrival of Chinese athletes included neither Taiwan nor the South China Sea"

What the approved West China map looked like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: China is the Original Karen.


Myanmar/Thailand, actually.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
