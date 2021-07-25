 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Just when Brits thought it couldn't get any worse, grave robbing is back   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

613 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2021 at 1:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mushroom, Mushroom.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring in...The Jack!

/I have no idea what jack Russell terriers are called now
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
britlitsurvey2.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rankin/Bass, Wind in the Willows - I Hate Company
Youtube PWn8TT1cXio
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling, soon somebody is going to find out just how dangerous badgers can be and what part of your anatomy they like to savage, Savagely.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
online-literature.comView Full Size

Somebody wants to fark with Badger? Get off my lawn.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Bring in...The Jack!

/I have no idea what jack Russell terriers are called now


They are called Jack London Terriers in England.
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark can they not simply use traditional worm charming methods instead of digging inappropriately‽

https://calendarcustoms.com/articles/​w​orm-charming/
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

B0redd: I have a feeling, soon somebody is going to find out just how dangerous badgers can be and what part of your anatomy they like to savage, Savagely.


Is it your snake? The snake? Aaaahhooooo, it's your snake!
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Those cemetaries don't need no stinkin' badgers.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In Pennsylvania all coffins, by law, are interred inside a concrete or metal container.  I have no clue about Northumberland's laws but am sure there is something in place to preserve caskets.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Bring in...The Jack!

/I have no idea what jack Russell terriers are called now


I have a corgi-JRT mix who would be happy to oblige.

I am still not sure if he is a corgi-shaped wrecking ball or a mountain of jack russell terrier.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.