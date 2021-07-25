 Skip to content
(Fox 32 Chicago) Nothing to see here as bodycam footage shows nice police officer *returning* plastic bag to back seat of car he pulled over
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the police chief isn't lying he could release the officer's body cam showing him picking up the plastic bag off the ground and throwing in the back of the car. Alternatively if the officer was lying when he claimed to have his body cam on he should be fired for trying to frame an innocent man because he is black
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We had this yesterday.

But that's no reason not to remind people that police officers can not be trusted
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To be fair, he may be doing it for a good reason.  Like getting a kickback from a private prison, for example.  They pay good money for freshly minted felons.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: We had this yesterday.

But that's no reason not to remind people that police officers can not be trusted


The add on story by the police chief of returning the bag I didn't see yesterday. It shows the entire department is corrupt and criminal.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure that immediately after "returning" an object to a someone by throwing it into their backseat, anyone would then immediately point at it and demand "What's THAT!"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Gubbo: We had this yesterday.

But that's no reason not to remind people that police officers can not be trusted

The add on story by the police chief of returning the bag I didn't see yesterday. It shows the entire department is corrupt and criminal.


If anyone is ever in doubt about police, the initial statement from Minnesota PD about the murder of George Floyd should be required reading
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bloobeary: I'm sure that immediately after "returning" an object to a someone by throwing it into their backseat, anyone would then immediately point at it and demand "What's THAT!"


Pointing? Threatening behavior. Not being subservient.

Are you trying to get murdered
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You mean something happened before the 3 second of video we were shown?

Ya don't say.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As bad as the original video looked, the dialog in the body cam video has the cop saying "it's an empty baggy".
He specifically claims that there's body cam footage of them taking the baggy from the passenger that was being searched.

The article has a comment about 2 body cam videos but only presents one. It shows the cop looking in the back seat and there not being a baggy. It shows the cop going back to where people are being searched. Cop 1 takes something from a guys pocket. He seems to hand it to cop 2. Cop 2 hands it to cop 3 who walks back to car and tosses the empty bag into the back seat.

The "bro" conversation takes place that was partially captured in the original video where the claim is made that the cop is trying to plant evidence. The same dialog is captured but with the added part about saying it's an empty baggy that was taken from the guy being searched and that another video shows it being taken from the other guy.

Now I don't see this other video. Maybe you have to go to their facebook to get it.

The original video looked bad but was clearly an incomplete story.

Now I want to know why a cop would have video showing a seat without the empty baggy, go back and collect an empty baggy from someone's pocket, toss it to where his video already showed there was no baggy. And why empty? Don't you usually have drugs in the container when you plant drugs?

Looks like time to back off the hysterical here unless that 2nd body cam video or future body cam videos show something more incriminating.

Still a serious question about why people are being searched just because they weren't wearing seat belts.
Still seems like a "driving while black" rousting. But the evidence planting charge isn't holding up.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GregoryD: You mean something happened before the 3 second of video we were shown?

Ya don't say.


A cop bootlicker defending the indefensible.

Imagine my surprise
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: bootlicker


Y'all really need to come up with a new term. The 60s was 60 years ago.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's my question. Why is the guy behind the car in cuffs?
The supposedly made this stop because of a seatbelt violation. Tell me, do you also but white grandmas in cuffs to search them for not wearing seatbelts?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Which is why, after he threw the bag in the back, he then asked, "what's this then?" Because after you determine that a bag isn't important and isn't evidence, you continue to ask questions about it in a routine stop.

Might as well just come out and announce, "Upon further review, we have determined that the policy of turning off body cameras when making stops or interacting with the public, and confiscating phones with cameras from the public during said interactiongs, will be in the best interest of the public. Wouldn't want any hangings."
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: I'm sure that immediately after "returning" an object to a someone by throwing it into their backseat, anyone would then immediately point at it and demand "What's THAT!"


The baggy was (apparently) taken from the guy being searched behind the car. So the guy taking the original video wouldn't know. But again, why all the cops for a seatbelt violation?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Which is why, after he threw the bag in the back, he then asked, "what's this then?" Because after you determine that a bag isn't important and isn't evidence, you continue to ask questions about it in a routine stop.

Might as well just come out and announce, "Upon further review, we have determined that the policy of turning off body cameras when making stops or interacting with the public, and confiscating phones with cameras from the public during said interactiongs, will be in the best interest of the public. Wouldn't want any hangings."


The guy who asked "what's that?" was sitting in the passenger seat taking video. The empty baggy was taken from the pocket of a guy in cuffs behind the car who was being searched. Ask why he was being searched.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wademh: Here's my question. Why is the guy behind the car in cuffs?
The supposedly made this stop because of a seatbelt violation. Tell me, do you also but white grandmas in cuffs to search them for not wearing seatbelts?


The highlighted word is the answer.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For clarity, if a police officer doesn't have their body cam on and it shows consistent with statements the officer should be considered as not truthful. No video equals they said he/she said and never a reason for arrest or charges.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously the cop was planting a baggie of speed in the car, and that's what they were cited for.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: If the police chief isn't lying he could release the officer's body cam showing him picking up the plastic bag off the ground and throwing in the back of the car. Alternatively if the officer was lying when he claimed to have his body cam on he should be fired for trying to frame an innocent man because he is black


You realize this story has the baggy throwing cop's body cam video? It references their facebook page which supposedly has a second video. Look at the cop's body cam video. There's still funny things going on but the "planting evidence" complaint doesn't seem to hold up.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GregoryD: Gubbo: GregoryD: You mean something happened before the 3 second of video we were shown?

Ya don't say.

A cop bootlicker defending the indefensible.

Imagine my surprise

How many felonies are you carrying? Don't like the cops because they caught you with your pants down at a playground?


View Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Obviously the cop was planting a baggie of speed in the car, and that's what they were cited for.


It was a 45 MPH baggy with 63 MPH of speed.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GregoryD: Gubbo: GregoryD: You mean something happened before the 3 second of video we were shown?

Ya don't say.

A cop bootlicker defending the indefensible.

Imagine my surprise

How many felonies are you carrying? Don't like the cops because they caught you with your pants down at a playground?


Have you figured out why nobody likes you?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GregoryD: Gubbo: GregoryD: You mean something happened before the 3 second of video we were shown?

Ya don't say.

A cop bootlicker defending the indefensible.

Imagine my surprise

How many felonies are you carrying? Don't like the cops because they caught you with your pants down at a playground?


Sounds like a good reason to frame him for paedophilia. Have a stupid hunch with no evidence? No problem.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: GregoryD: Gubbo: GregoryD: You mean something happened before the 3 second of video we were shown?

Ya don't say.

A cop bootlicker defending the indefensible.

Imagine my surprise

How many felonies are you carrying? Don't like the cops because they caught you with your pants down at a playground?

Have you figured out why nobody likes you?


Because I'm not an internet toughguy who likes to condemn innocent people based on 3 seconds of video, farkhead?
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: GregoryD: Gubbo: GregoryD: You mean something happened before the 3 second of video we were shown?

Ya don't say.

A cop bootlicker defending the indefensible.

Imagine my surprise

How many felonies are you carrying? Don't like the cops because they caught you with your pants down at a playground?

View Full Size


You can replace officer with criminal and it still applies to people in this thread.

Fark should start posting your rap sheet with your post history.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Body cams aren't solving this, and they won't.

Accountability doesn't exist for American police, and as long as they'll still get paid vacations for killing Black people, body cams won't change much.

American police are a fascist institution that must be torn down. They will never willingly give up their impunity.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GregoryD: You mean something happened before the 3 second of video we were shown?
Ya don't say.


Innocent cops don't toss something in to your car then exclaim "What's that".
The only reason he halted the frame up was he realized he was on video tossing it there.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So they planted drugs on the guy, but only gave him a speeding ticket?

Worst cop ever
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gubbo: GregoryD: You mean something happened before the 3 second of video we were shown?

Ya don't say.

A cop bootlicker defending the indefensible.

Imagine my surprise


View Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GregoryD: You mean something happened before the 3 second of video we were shown?
Ya don't say.


View Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Body cams aren't solving this, and they won't.

Accountability doesn't exist for American police, and as long as they'll still get paid vacations for killing Black people, body cams won't change much.

American police are a fascist institution that must be torn down. They will never willingly give up their impunity.


Body cams that didn't have an on off switch on them would help a great deal. Have a backup storage device on them and have them transmit in real time to a storage system police do not have access to. If they want the body cam turned off for breaks they would have to request it and it would be done from dispatch. Any time beyond approved breaks on duty the camera is not on they don't get paid and no power to arrest and no qualified immunity either. Police have shown they need outside supervision.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: GregoryD: Gubbo: GregoryD: You mean something happened before the 3 second of video we were shown?

Ya don't say.

A cop bootlicker defending the indefensible.

Imagine my surprise

How many felonies are you carrying? Don't like the cops because they caught you with your pants down at a playground?


Have you figured out why nobody likes you?


For some reason I have him farkied as '1 date every 2 years'

Bootlicker is an legitimate fetish, don't shame people.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GregoryD: Giant Clown Shoe: GregoryD: Gubbo: GregoryD: You mean something happened before the 3 second of video we were shown?

Ya don't say.

A cop bootlicker defending the indefensible.

Imagine my surprise

How many felonies are you carrying? Don't like the cops because they caught you with your pants down at a playground?

[Fark user image image 640x896]

You can replace officer with criminal and it still applies to people in this thread.

Fark should start posting your rap sheet with your post history.


Arrested four times. Never charged. All for assault. I was a bouncer. Happy?
 
