(BBC-US)   We're going to need another kidnap-ransom delivery man, as the last one just got kidnapped   (bbc.com) divider line
What's this world coming to when you can't trust kidnappers to keep their word?
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The people responsible preventing the kidnapping of the kidnappers have just been sacked.

/A moose once bit my sister
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image image 550x309]


Dammit!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Day 1:
"So, do I just leave the money here and you'll release her later..or?"

Day 2:
"Alright, we got off to a bad start. In good faith, here's another bag of money. Now,, where is the girl? <gunshot>"

Day 3:
"Obviously, we've had some misunderstandings. Oh, what are those plastic ties for?"

Day 4:
"Alright, monster.com, let's find our next greatest hire..."
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Check out the lake of skeletons story in the sidebar, it's interesting!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's really progressive of Boka Haram if they are abducting men now, in order to force them to become wives to their fighters.  I didn't realize they were so progressive on LGBT equality.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
AM I THE ONLY ONE WHO CARES ABOUT THE RULES???
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll bet it was Larry.
 
Eravior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
An old man is a lot like a small child. They obviously haven't heard the story of the scorpion and the frog.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: AM I THE ONLY ONE WHO CARES ABOUT THE RULES???


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Kidnapping ransomware people might be fun.  Anyone else have time on their schedule for poorly made decisions?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They should have used the money to hire another gang to kill the first gang instead. Cue the Magnificent Seven theme.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This story is really sad and messed up. And apparently Boko Haram is still around
The side bar article on Nigerian youth hipsters was a little more upbeat. It seems Mickey Mouse has taken off in a very weird way
 
kbronsito
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They probably didn't even tip the delivery guy. Rude.
 
fat boy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
