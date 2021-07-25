 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Nudist party full of Brits on boat gatecrashes couple enjoying romantic wedding anniversary dinner, leaves them shocked and not hungry anymore (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Giggity, Nudity, Naturism, John Wood, The Sun, River Exe, Nude beach, The Times, Newspaper  
•       •       •

1146 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2021 at 2:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stuart Line Cruises Special Signage Department:

Dear Nude Cruise Participants: We would rather continue to be known as Stuart Line Cruises, we are not The SS Grey Poop-on. AS SUCH, WE ONCE AGAIN ASK THAT ALL ELDERLY INCONTINENT CRUISE PARTICIPANTS USE TOWELS WHEN SITTING OR FRANKLY TOUCHING ANYTHING ON THE BOAT.  Thank you for your cooperation.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the sight of naked people on a boat constitutes the "shock of your life" you live a truly charmed life.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugadarn: If the sight of naked people on a boat constitutes the "shock of your life" you live a truly charmed life.


Yeah but there's naked, and then there's British naked.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugadarn: If the sight of naked people on a boat constitutes the "shock of your life" you live a truly charmed life.


True.  Although it is definitely a surprise....and a story most people would enjoy sharing with their friends.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: hugadarn: If the sight of naked people on a boat constitutes the "shock of your life" you live a truly charmed life.

Yeah but there's naked, and then there's British naked.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: hugadarn: If the sight of naked people on a boat constitutes the "shock of your life" you live a truly charmed life.

Yeah but there's naked, and then there's British naked.


User name, etc, etc...
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On second thought, waiter, I'll have the bratwurst
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did that ship read "Quarantine Cruises"?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always "houseboat full of geriatric nudists" and never "houseboat full of swedish bikini team but nude".  Why is Joe Biden not looking into this?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: Stuart Line Cruises Special Signage Department:

Dear Nude Cruise Participants: We would rather continue to be known as Stuart Line Cruises, we are not The SS Grey Poop-on. AS SUCH, WE ONCE AGAIN ASK THAT ALL ELDERLY INCONTINENT CRUISE PARTICIPANTS USE TOWELS WHEN SITTING OR FRANKLY TOUCHING ANYTHING ON THE BOAT.  Thank you for your cooperation.


People who wipe instead of wash shouldn't sit naked anywhere.
 
chawco
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: It's always "houseboat full of geriatric nudists" and never "houseboat full of swedish bikini team but nude".  Why is Joe Biden not looking into this?


DOJ DO YOUR JOB!

/And ensure named Swedish models pass by next time I'm eating at the waterfront....
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size

That big guy in the middle is really well hung.
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

grokca: [thesun.co.uk image 615x412]
That big guy in the middle is really well hung.


boss level.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
People next to boat see people on boat. News at 11!
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't look Ethel
Too late.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: It's always "houseboat full of geriatric nudists" and never "houseboat full of swedish bikini team but nude".  Why is Joe Biden not looking into this?


Maybe he is, but he'd only qualify as a rider on the first boat. It wouldn't be the news conference you're hoping for.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did they intentionally pose for that picture? That's some grade a strategic coverup reminiscent of Austin Powers. Even the nipples are covered by the guard rails. That's kind of impressive if it's just a candid shot.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark needs a CHEEKY tag, to replace the GIGGITY tag for any story from a British tabloid involving sex or nudity.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Fark needs a CHEEKY tag, to replace the GIGGITY tag for any story from a British tabloid involving sex or nudity.


Or for people with big bottoms
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So i do shore fishing in the fall, and the next beach up from where i fish is a nudist beach. Occasionally parking at the fishing beach, which is limited, will be full, or you need to use the facilities and theirs are the closest, so you have to stick your head in.

What you would see there is what you would expect, and that is fine, you do you.

But what always blows my mind is the....i dunno... tenacity of them to be nude?

It will be 6am, sun just coming up, maybe 60 degrees with wind off the water and a mist, i'll be out there with foul weather gear on freezing my ass off with a coffee, and there will be dozens of people on that beach drinking margaritas.
 
writingdude
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Worked at a video store back in the day, where part of the job entailed copying peoples tapes. We had a dual-head unit attached to a small tv facing the store on a ledge behind the counter. A guy brought in his vacation tapes, "It's mostly scuba stuff", he told us, and went on his way. A good chunk of the tape was of a larger and far more raucous version of this event. We never did know just how many customers saw what was up on the video as it played while silently copying behind us at the registers.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Luckily, many diners on board John's boat found it rather amusing with many whipping out their"

That sentence did not end the way I expected.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Teddy Brosevelt: It's always "houseboat full of geriatric nudists" and never "houseboat full of swedish bikini team but nude".  Why is Joe Biden not looking into this?

Maybe he is, but he'd only qualify as a rider on the first boat. It wouldn't be the news conference you're hoping for.


It's like high school or prison.  The sex you want isn't the sex you get.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Pants full of macaroni!!: Fark needs a CHEEKY tag, to replace the GIGGITY tag for any story from a British tabloid involving sex or nudity.

Or for people with big bottoms


So, they were listening to Queen?
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sumdruncomic21: functionisalwaystaken: Pants full of macaroni!!: Fark needs a CHEEKY tag, to replace the GIGGITY tag for any story from a British tabloid involving sex or nudity.

Or for people with big bottoms

So, they were listening to Queen?


No, Spinal Tap.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LineNoise: So i do shore fishing in the fall, and the next beach up from where i fish is a nudist beach. Occasionally parking at the fishing beach, which is limited, will be full, or you need to use the facilities and theirs are the closest, so you have to stick your head in.

What you would see there is what you would expect, and that is fine, you do you.

But what always blows my mind is the....i dunno... tenacity of them to be nude?

It will be 6am, sun just coming up, maybe 60 degrees with wind off the water and a mist, i'll be out there with foul weather gear on freezing my ass off with a coffee, and there will be dozens of people on that beach drinking margaritas.


Good for them
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

evilsofa: "Luckily, many diners on board John's boat found it rather amusing with many whipping out their"

That sentence did not end the way I expected.


Big ten inch

Record of my favorite blues
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If everybody is naked and there is no farking going on...what's the point?  Is it just the thrill of being nude in normally non nude situations....Hey..let's go bowling....NUDE...mini putt...NUDE
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
it's like ultimate lazy streaking
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What a wonderful world.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: If everybody is naked and there is no farking going on...what's the point?  Is it just the thrill of being nude in normally non nude situations....Hey..let's go bowling....NUDE...mini putt...NUDE


Yeah, it's basically marijuana for cheapskates.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.