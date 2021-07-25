 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   "I never thought the coronavirus would come for me," said the face eating leopard   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Infection, Felidae, Panthera, Gorilla, Vaccine, Transmission and infection of H5N1, San Diego Zoo, Hominidae  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Looks like he 'd been keeping an eye out for it too. What a shame.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The veterinary coronavirus vaccine makee, Zoetis makes Cerenia. If your dog has ever gotten nauseated and you've taken them to the vet, they've definitely gotten Cerenia. The emergency vet buys the stuff by the pallet. I think I have an entire box.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point I assume he wanted the virus since he was refusing the shot.  Farking plague cat.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: At this point I assume he wanted the virus since he was refusing the shot.  Farking plague cat.


Plague cats eat plague rats, so...
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright guys, locker search time. Which zookeeper has a MAGA hat?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, but if this becomes a feline pandemic can we call it the Catana Virus?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what you expected. The leopard can't change his shorts.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't blame him too much. He is only nine years old.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Can't blame him too much. He is only nine years old.


Yeah, but in leopard years he's a boomer.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Alright guys, locker search time. Which zookeeper has a MAGA hat?


Fark user imageView Full Size


I've got bad news about the other animals.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When I read the headline, I didn't think it was possible the sad tag could be right.  /sad.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
a cough and the sniffles is all some people get, like my 4 grandkids.
and my daghter had a fever of 100.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ we're going to need bigger trees
 
Insain2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How'd they guss I was sick w/that shat???
Fark user imageView Full Size


Come & get me w/your Jab-in's......!!!!


lol & a Me-ouch
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: [Fark user image image 425x377]

/ we're going to need bigger trees


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A face was eating a leopard? Gross. Was it a human face? Maybe it also ate your hyphen.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Unvaxxed Leopard is the name of my all Japanese girls Stray Cats cover band.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


First non-human apes, NBC. Sheesh
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Man the Chinese really engineered a hell of a virus.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Man the Chinese really engineered a hell of a virus.


It was actually designed for leopard extermination. Turns out it worked too well.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Happy little leopard.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Unvaccinated leopards? As in there vaccinated leopards?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Alright guys, locker search time. Which zookeeper has a MAGA hat?


Records from Israel and the US show that getting the vaccine is only ~40% effective in preventing infection after several months post-vaccination. That seems to be effected by how long between the first and second shot, the longer the better. The UK, which elected to separate them by 8-12 weeks, has a much better infection rate than the US and Israel, which separated them by 3 weeks or so. So no MAGA hatters are necessarily involved.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Plenty of snow leopards have been catching the virus in Florida.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Plenty of snow leopards have been catching the virus in Florida.

[i.pinimg.com image 306x441]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Monocultured: Alright guys, locker search time. Which zookeeper has a MAGA hat?

Records from Israel and the US show that getting the vaccine is only ~40% effective in preventing infection after several months post-vaccination. That seems to be effected by how long between the first and second shot, the longer the better. The UK, which elected to separate them by 8-12 weeks, has a much better infection rate than the US and Israel, which separated them by 3 weeks or so. So no MAGA hatters are necessarily involved.


Future man spotted.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Unvaccinated leopards? As in there vaccinated leopards?


Apparently. I had not heard this.
Zoetis Donates COVID-19 Vaccines to Help Support the Health of Zoo Animals

I wonder if the lemurs at the Duke Lemur Center have been vaccinated? I must check...
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nice one, subby - I did not see that one coming
 
