(The Root)   Add "Walking While Black" to the list of things that police ... are getting sued over (tag is for police)   (theroot.com)
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like how the police call him a liar even before they have "investigated" what he's saying happened.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Spoiler alert:  They shall investigate themselves and find no wrongdoing.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you're doing nothing wrong, you have nothing to fear.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The good news for good cops is that with body cams, when you say that a guy was looking into car windows and pulling on door handles, you will have documented evidence to back up your claim now.  The down side for racist cops is that it is going to be harder to just claim you saw a black guy doing these things and then arresting him.

Strange thing, I have always lived and worked in racially diverse communities, and it was almost always white guys who liked to break into cars.  Either young rich spoiled white kids who thought it was a joke, and whose Mom and Dad always got everything swept under the rug when they got caught, or just as often white meth heads who would come down from the mountains, and target the cars of college kids, who they both hated and saw as a source of loot.

The most popular cars for thieves to hit though, were pickup trucks adorned with NRA and stickers promising to shoot criminals, as everyone knew these would have guns located inside.  You steal a $500 stereo, you can sell it for like $30 bucks as a pawn shop.  You steal a $500 handgun, you can sell it for well over a $1000 to people who are not legally allowed to purchase one.  Having anything advertising that you own a gun is like telling kidnappers they should not abduct you, because you shiat gold, and your bowels are thus heavy, and make you hard to carry, because of all the gold inside.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

What the fark makes you think this has anything to do with breaking into cars?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And the chief is stonewalling, business as usual. I just hope this guy hasn't put a target on his back.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let me guess, the only reason this is moving forward is that there is video evidence?
 
Number 216
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All day every day.

Record cops.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: If you're doing nothing wrong, you have nothing to fear.


That should apply especially to cops. Why don't you want to be recorded, pigs?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Walking while black went out of style in the early '80s
 
