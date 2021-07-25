 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   England facing weeks of 'pingdemic' disruption to services and food supply. If only there were some economic agreement with a nearby continent that would allow their truckers to bring stuff to the country   (theguardian.com) divider line
33
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It sounds like their public health officials are valuing public health above money.  We try to never let that happen here in America.
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It sounds like their public health officials are valuing public health above money.  We try to never let that happen here in America.


Not really. Though it's undoubtedly a factor it's more of a convenient excuse to mask the other more systemic problems the UK government has created.

They're now talking about reducing the number of 'pings' and the need to isolate simply to protect the economy they've mismanaged since around, er... 2016 (2010.)  The great news, the number of legal measures we must comply* with had been almost eliminated.

/*I use the word comply without the baggage implicit in the circles nutjobs inhabit
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Except Europe has the exact same shortage of drivers. As has the USA. It's the same reason Starbucks and Taco Bell are having to close stores because they can't get staff.
The track and trace pinging is part of it, but part is people who got other jobs during the pandemic and who don't want to come back.

And stores here still have plenty of food. You can always find a few empty shelves to photograph, as you could a decade ago, but no one here is starving.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just for fun, and to try out the camera on my new phone, and its wide angle lens, I took some photos in my local Asda twenty five minutes ago.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


So that's near the end of a busy Sunday's trading, and some of the shelves have obviously just been filled.

So sorry to disappoint you all, but we're not starving to death and reduced to eating rats quite yet.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

So, you're saying there's still a chance?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Where is there an Asda that closes so early? Maybe it's their really short trading hours meaning they're having fewer than stocking issues.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well look at NAFTA for example for how they can do this (without the sucking sound you would hear being jobs as Ross Perot once said).
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Well apparently rats are getting bigger, so they might be good eating. A bit of curry sauce, boil it for a few hours, then deep fry it...
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lose track of UK time over there in Moscow comrade? It was just after two, so they'd been open since ten and less than two hours to go, and those last couple of hours are usually quiet. I never go early because it's too busy.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jesus, this isn't rocket surgery. Just turn off responding to ping on your server(s). Boom. Problem solved.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Being England, that would be, boiled rat with boiled potato and boiled turnips?
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm American so had to look up "pingdemic".

What is the 'pingdemic'?
The phrase is a play on words made up of the terms "pandemic" and "ping". It refers to being notified by the NHS Covid-19 app on your phone.

When you are "pinged" by the app, you are advised to self-isolate for a set amount of time. The notification is sent after the app registers that you have been close contact with someone who has tested positive with Covid-19.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

So you happily take the word of some random truck driver (or rather some random guy who claims to be a truck driver) who doesn't even know how the track and trace app works? He thinks it will ping him if he drives past someone in his truck at fifty miles an hour?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Some Farkers will believe any anecdotal claims from random anonymous strangers as long as it confirms their anti Brexit bias. Just as Trumpers will swallow everything Fox News says without question.

I posted a link to a european wide survey and a US report saying there were driver shortages everywhere. But you'd rather trust "Rob Wonderous" on Reddit?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


REDUCED to eating rat?  Specist!!
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good old fashioned mismanagement.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

You have to be really close to someone, a metre or two, and for at least a couple of minutes. I've had the app for months and been out and about a lot and met a lot of people, including people I know who had tested positive and were isolating, and I haven't been pinged. Keep at least six feet away and don't hang around and you are very unlikely to be pinged.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anything Brexit related can be blamed on the pandemic and anything pandemic related can be blamed on Brexit.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just be a little cautious where you're getting your "Pork" meat pies....

/ I've seen Sweeney Todd
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

And again, one of the biggest reasons EU drivers are not coming her is because there is a shortage of drivers across the EU and elsewhere....


IRU's annual driver shortage survey has revealed that, despite reduced demand due to COVID-19, there is still an alarming shortage of drivers.
Surveying 800 road transport companies from over 20 countries, IRU found that driver shortage was most acute in Eurasia, where last year 20% of driver positions were not filled. China was the least affected country in 2020 with only 4% of jobs open.

Transport companies however forecast driver shortages to intensify again in 2021 as economies recover and demand for transport services increases. European companies are expecting a 17% shortfall in drivers this year. This shortfall is expected to reach 18% in Mexico, 20% in Turkey, 24% in Russia, and almost one third in Uzbekistan.
"Driver shortage threatens the functioning of road transport, supply chains, trade, the economy, and ultimately employment and citizens' welfare. This is not an issue that can wait, action needs to be taken now," said IRU Secretary General Umberto de Pretto.

Or is the 18% driver shortage in Mexico also because of Brexit?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Lose track of UK time over there in Moscow comrade? It was just after two, so they'd been open since ten and less than two hours to go, and those last couple of hours are usually quiet. I never go early because it's too busy.


Oh wow, England still has those Sunday trading laws meaning big shops can only trade for 6 hours? I thought they were repealed ages ago.

I don't think my local Asda's gone back to 24 hour trading yet, but it's open until at least 10.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

6 feet? That's a wacky AMERICAN unit that you're using, sir. Should it not be 2 meters or 1 Adam Driver?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

My big takeaway is that British ASDAs have a whole section devoted to Lamb meat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
This is the beginnings of a revenge origin story
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

He's at least as trustworthy as Carter Pewterschmidt on Fark.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Things in England cannot possibly be that bad. I'm told that Boris Johnson was finally able to procure a comb for his hair, so things must be looking up.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I've got to say that lamb stew, done correctly, is amazing.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
content.spiceworksstatic.comView Full Size


You wouldn't have a pingdemic if you followed common sense ping limits
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
brexit means bricks shiat
 
munko
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

or Xi Jingping
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

But, you will keep us posted, won't you?
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rat cake, rat sorbet, rat pudding, or strawberry tart.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bazbt3: They're now talking about reducing the number of 'pings'


That's racist
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Eating rats? Oh Shangri-la! When I were a lad what I wouldn't have done for a blissful bite of rat? All we had to eat were tiny goldfish sold by out of work fisherman and licking greasy chip wraps left in the garbage of needed foreign workers who fled the country.
 
