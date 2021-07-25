 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   Never come between old ladies and their bingo   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ew... Nobody wants dabber on their dick.
 
jimjays
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Young punks think the elderly are easy marks. But they don't understand that they've seen, and overcome, serious challenges in life, aren't about to be intimidated by a young punk. And there's no honor on the block or at the jailhouse telling your story of how you fought back and won against a group of old ladies.  The punks are lucky they didn't get beat with canes. Lastly, judges are very sympathetic to old ladies that stand up for what is right, and the women know this...
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How do you get one sweet little old lady to swear and curse?
Get another sweet little old lady to say bingo.

/oblig.
 
drtgb
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Ew... Nobody wants dabber on their dick.


.....slowly raises hand.
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
