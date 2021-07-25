 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   We don't want to alarm anyone, but this is the peak time for rare, flesh-eating bacteria
    Infection, Vibrio, Wound, Necrotizing fasciitis, Vibrio vulnificus, Bacteria, Gangrene, water sports  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And brain amoebas
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh dear.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My girlfriend's sister has been dealing with one of these infections since April. The pictures are gruesome. First we were worried she was going to die, then we were worried she would lose a leg. She just got the suction device removed yesterday but she is alive and still has two legs. Only has one ass cheek though.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is the Radical Left  so unsatisfied with their shaming of carnivorous humans that they feel the need to shame bacteria too?  When will it end?!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I like my flesh eating bacteria well done.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

puffy999: And brain amoebas


I'm heavily convinced there's a slower-acting, host-sustaining one that's found in kool aid running around right now.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm telling you, this is a major party town. Why are you talking about leaving? You've got to stay and party! You're the Party Man!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: My girlfriend's sister has been dealing with one of these infections since April. The pictures are gruesome. First we were worried she was going to die, then we were worried she would lose a leg. She just got the suction device removed yesterday but she is alive and still has two legs. Only has one ass cheek though.


Do you happen to know what kind of bacteria?  I've had a couple go-arounds with MRSA.  Give her my best.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

puffy999: And brain amoebas


Those'll just starve to death.
 
invictus2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dr. Peter Venkman - Somebody's Comin'!
Youtube lJfcsrSfnYk
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: puffy999: And brain amoebas

Those'll just starve to death.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/take care of your brain slug, folks!
 
