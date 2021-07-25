 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   According to a poll, most unvaccinated Americans don't want COVID-19 shots   (fox43.com)
73
    More: Obvious, Vaccination, Vaccine, Immune system, Associated Press-NORC Center, White House officials, lot of people, aggressive delta variant, AP-NORC survey  
•       •       •

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do I care what they want?
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, they just want to see more data. (n=25B)

/and other disingenuous bullshiat
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ADULTS.

If you count American children under 12 who cannot get vaxxed, you would have a different result. Vaxxed adults are waiting to vax their kiddos.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
America is the nation where too many have exercised their right to do harm by not doing the right thingClimate's changing? Well, tough shiat. Covid's spreading? They don't care.This is baked into our culture.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: America is the nation where too many have exercised their right to do harm by not doing the right thing

Climate's changing? Well, tough shiat. Covid's spreading? They don't care.

This is baked into our culture.


Fark ate my post. Fixt.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's fine.

Tell them to stay home when they start to cough.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So put it in the water like fluoride.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
INb4 trolls show up with free republic memes claiming it's athiests not vaccinating and all the christians are actually chompin' at the bit to get vaxxed (now that they've been instructed by their masters to do so).
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: ADULTS.

If you count American children under 12 who cannot get vaxxed, you would have a different result. Vaxxed adults are waiting to vax their kiddos.


A fair distinction.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: So put it in the water like fluoride.


Yeah.... no. It would be nice if it was that simple, but but vaccines don't work that way.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And enough of these people will survive their stupidity to keep the variants coming.

We're never going to be rid of this.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not much better in France. Vaccination rates have reach a ceiling, and no we've got protests akin to the Gilet Jaune phenomena. The far right has tried to insert themselves in the current. And now, of course, we've reached the point where the worst of the worst are attacking vaccination centers. There hasn't been any death... yet.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait till they declare double yellow lines in the road to be exempt for religious reasons.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, then they can get COVID.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tough sh*t, get in line.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Ok, then they can get COVID.


And they will!
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the survivors are still getting the antibodies.  They've just chosen an alternate delivery method.  Not the method I chose, but to each their own.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mediamoves.comView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the Obvious tag needs some farking fireworks around it for this one.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just interested in creating enough variants in order to learn the entire Greek alphabet.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdgeRunner: ZAZ: So put it in the water like fluoride.

Yeah.... no. It would be nice if it was that simple, but but vaccines don't work that way.


Can we put covid in their water? We should probably bar their doors too.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: They're just interested in creating enough variants in order to learn the entire Greek alphabet.



That's what hurricanes are for.
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: [mediamoves.com image 195x261]


I hope enough Farkers remember Ric Romero that we never become complacent.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine.

They don't want to go to restaurants, movies, sports, town halls, or any mass gathering either, I guess.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bribe some officials in Somalia and sign them a check for everybody that gets deported there.

make citizenship conditional on vacination status.

deport all unvacinated to Somalia permanently.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we just shoot them then?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: I can't wait till they declare double yellow lines in the road to be exempt for religious reasons.


Come now. Are you really going to let a silly trio of colored lights tell you how to drive your car?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a few years we're going to have an annual corona virus booster shot, akin to our flu jab. This is THE CURE FOR THE COMMON COLD! As well as any new dangerous varieties that come up.

Highly variegated viruses have turned out to be the last section of general public health efforts. I don't know if it's good or bad to get them under control, we might be creating a niche for rogue variants, but I doubt it.
 
ykarie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could we legalize dart guns and turn vaccine delivery into a sport? Maybe give these "God, guns, gtfo" GQP folks a new game show: they are escorted to an island, they have a dart gun and some vax doses, and the last one who hasn't gotten shot wins a prize. Hell, if we could get them going in groups of 50 to 100 per match, maybe we coild give them an actual prize, their own AR dart gun or a million dollars.

/give them a million
//let them do their own taxes
///film that for more hilarity
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well vaccinated Americans need to come together and loudly exclaim that we don't want plague rats in our country.

Then we should construct a series of enormous trebuchets and launch those people who refuse the vaccine into the sea. Hell, it would probably only take a couple before the majority changed their tune.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should publicize a program to let people from "shiathole" countries like the one where I live (beautiful and not a shiathole-but definitely on a what they meant by that level) apply for their unused and unwanted vaccines.

I bet those 'mítica serie blood gets red real fast.
 
ykarie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: In a few years we're going to have an annual corona virus booster shot, akin to our flu jab. This is THE CURE FOR THE COMMON COLD! As well as any new dangerous varieties that come up.

Highly variegated viruses have turned out to be the last section of general public health efforts. I don't know if it's good or bad to get them under control, we might be creating a niche for rogue variants, but I doubt it.


One of the new directions this has lead to is a norovirus vaccine. One of the bugs that kills infants and children every year, and we might be a year or two away from eliminating it completely as well.

Ten years ago we were laughing that sci-fi authors thought we could cure the common cold and prevent cancer. Instead we may be vaccinating against the cold and teaching our bodies how to kill cancer itself.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Imagine how stupid the average American is, and realize half of them are dumber than Sarah Palin."

-George Washington
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The same people say they doubt vaccines would work against the delta variant of COVID, despite evidence they do.

Do you really think "evidence" factors into this at all?
 
Socrofece
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I work with many of these people, and not all of them are Republicans, they're just not that bright.

One guy hates Trump with a passion, but when it comes to the vaccine his thinking is "it's too new, I'm not going to put my health at risk, if it ain't broke don't fix it, you know?"

Tonight, a woman told me "the thing about the vaccine is that whatever it puts into you, it just keeps growing and growing forever!"

>__<
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"It hasn't really been that dangerous to people in my demographic, and I have a good immune system," said Johansen, a 26-year-old who installs audio-visual equipment at military bases.

Where do these people get their immune system ratings from? Do they take a swab from your mouth? Is it a blood test? Piss?

"Most of my friends got vaccinated, and they're a little mad at me for not getting it. There is peer pressure because they say it's a civic responsibility."

Well thank goodness this independent thinker knows that civic responsibility is for pussies.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ykarie: wildcardjack: In a few years we're going to have an annual corona virus booster shot, akin to our flu jab. This is THE CURE FOR THE COMMON COLD! As well as any new dangerous varieties that come up.

Highly variegated viruses have turned out to be the last section of general public health efforts. I don't know if it's good or bad to get them under control, we might be creating a niche for rogue variants, but I doubt it.

One of the new directions this has lead to is a norovirus vaccine. One of the bugs that kills infants and children every year, and we might be a year or two away from eliminating it completely as well.

Ten years ago we were laughing that sci-fi authors thought we could cure the common cold and prevent cancer. Instead we may be vaccinating against the cold and teaching our bodies how to kill cancer itself.


Oh yeah, we already know one herpes vaccine could end certain cancers, but how many more are that easy. M-RNA vaccines might make it easy to knock out a bunch of viral cancerz.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: EdgeRunner: ZAZ: So put it in the water like fluoride.

Yeah.... no. It would be nice if it was that simple, but but vaccines don't work that way.

Can we put covid in their water? We should probably bar their doors too.


Covid doesn't work that way either. But nobody has to bring it to them. The numbers show that they're perfectly capable of going out and finding Covid all on their own.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: foo monkey: Ok, then they can get COVID.

And they will!


Lets see what they do when their kids get conjunctivitis
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Socrofece: Tonight, a woman told me "the thing about the vaccine is that whatever it puts into you, it just keeps growing and growing forever!"

>__<


Here we have one of the participants in the earliest vaccine trial. As you can see, over a year later the effects of the vaccine have been shocking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It feels like there are two Americas. Even moreso than the American/Republican divide. Kind of like a zombie thriller where you can't tell who's who until they start twitching and saying "brrrrraaaaaainzzzz."
 
VJStinger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Shocking.
 
VJStinger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sweet baby Jesus, this was not planned at all! >.<
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mcnguyen: Well the survivors are still getting the antibodies.  They've just chosen an alternate delivery method.  Not the method I chose, but to each their own.


It's not the antibodies you need except in the short term.   Without B and T cells to program the info into your immune system, and RETAIN that programming thos antibodies decline and disappear  over a short period of time and your immune system fforgets abouththem. Antibodies  are RAM but the other components are the long term storage.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

padraig: That's not much better in France. Vaccination rates have reach a ceiling, and no we've got protests akin to the Gilet Jaune phenomena. The far right has tried to insert themselves in the current. And now, of course, we've reached the point where the worst of the worst are attacking vaccination centers. There hasn't been any death... yet.


Conservatives are the f*cking worst the whole world over, I guess.
 
Gilligan13
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
y'All don't know this?
My physician who actually knows my case, NOT "Dr. Fouci" the "Dr Phil" of Viru-oliogie", has advised me to NOT get the Vaccine due to possible complications in MY personal circumstances.

i Have to get it now to work issues.

But WHO will be responsible if I Die or have medical issue due to getting the "forced" vaccination??

Please tell me this before you burn another city due to "Voices Not Being Heard"
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ishkur: thehellisthis: I can't wait till they declare double yellow lines in the road to be exempt for religious reasons.

Come now. Are you really going to let a silly trio of colored lights tell you how to drive your car?


After all, they weren't installed by an elected official.  Just some bureaucrat who made a career out of traffic patterns and safety standards.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gilligan13: y'All don't know this?
My physician who actually will knows my case, NOT "Dr. Fouci" the "Dr Phil" of Viru-oliogie", has advised me to NOT get the Vaccine due to possible complications in MY personal circumstances.

i Have to get it now to work issues.

But WHO will be responsible if I Die or have medical issue due to getting the "forced" vaccination??

Please tell me this before you burn another city due to "Voices Not Being Heard"


No one will be responsible because no one's forcing you to get vaccinated. Or are you just going to force yourself to get it as part of some weird performance art?
 
