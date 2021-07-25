 Skip to content
 
(41 Action News)   Kansas City teen with cystic fibrosis expects life expectancy to double after partaking in trial for experimental drug Trikafta, which is now approved for use for patients 6 years old and over   (kshb.com) divider line
    Cystic fibrosis, Pulmonology, Annaka Haynes, Dr. Hugo Escobar, cystic fibrosis, couple years, Children's Mercy Hospital, life expectancy  
165 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Jul 2021 at 2:25 AM



feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is excellent. I know there is a Farker with CF so I hope he sees this.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is fan f*cking TASTIC
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: That is excellent. I know there is a Farker with CF so I hope he sees this.


puffy999: This is fan f*cking TASTIC


Indeed.  So vote it so.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Staffist: feckingmorons: That is excellent. I know there is a Farker with CF so I hope he sees this.

puffy999: This is fan f*cking TASTIC

Indeed.  So vote it so.


Fark user imageView Full Size


But good idea.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Green light this twice more.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sent this to a friend whose grandkid has CF. Thanks subby.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Truly cool. If it all works out I hope they make it more affordable than the shiat they did with the hepatitis farking *cure*
 
MizzouGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just saw it on the news tonight and submitted it. First time I've watched local news in forever and it only was on because I had the Olympics on in the background and didn't bother to switch when it started.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I read that as "Trikafka", Side effects may include existential dread.
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rare CF trikafta in play
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We keep finding ways to give those w/o hope, hope.

Don't smart or funny this, go donate to a good cause.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hoopy Frood: I read that as "Trikafka", Side effects may include existential dread.


Me too.

The drug cures your CF, but you wake up the next day a a bug.
 
