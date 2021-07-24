 Skip to content
(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 847: "Go With the Flow 3". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
 Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Go With the Flow 3

Description: Show us flow - liquid, traffic, airflow, any kind of 'fluid motion' from one place to another.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
St. Anthony Falls, Mississippi River, Minneapolis

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Blue Man Goop
Minneapolis, 2013

Fark user imageView Full Size


Spurting ornamental fountain outside a shop on Hiawatha; water had been dyed blue that day for some reason.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Nutria ripples

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Stunt dog making a splash at the Lane County Fair

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
The biology is easy to explain; the fluid dynamics, maybe not so much

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Devil's Island, 2018, Haze compliments of Boundary Water's wildfires.

Centuries of wave action, freezing, and thawing have sculpted shorelines throughout Apostle Islands National Lakeshore. Some of the Great Lakes' most spectacular scenery occurs where these forces interact with sandstone of the Devils Island Formation to create extensive sea caves.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Spring house, VT.  Before the house is rebuilt.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Intentional camera movement at the roller skating rink using a mediocre 5mp video/still camera.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dinner Time by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Splash!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Saran Wrap by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
bababa
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Niger River between Onitsha and Asaba, Nigeria
 
bababa
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
 
bababa
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Flow of electricity
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Flowing stream
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Flowing along the Colorado River
 
