Climate change leading to increasing power outages...coming to a generating station near y
3
Creidiki
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Clearly we need more de-regulation, tax cuts and government subsidies for the power companies.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The smart money is already putting together a gasoline fighting outfit.
 
invictus2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
